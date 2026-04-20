Chip Strategy

Best Free Hit team for FPL Blank Gameweek 34

20 April 2026 17 comments
avfc82 avfc82
Share:

Thanks to the FA Cup semi-finals, six teams will not play in Blank Gameweek 34 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL): Manchester City, Chelsea, Bournemouth, Brighton and Hove Albion, Leeds United and Burnley.

As a result, many FPL managers will use their Free Hit chip.

In this article, we take an early look at a Free Hit draft and some alternative options.

This also serves as our Scout Picks ‘bus team’ this week, given that it’s essentially the same concept: a cherry-picked XI on a £100.0m budget.

GAMEWEEK 34 FREE HIT DRAFT

THE DEFENCE

At the back, Arsenal and Liverpool will likely feature near the top of any clean sheet odds table you might see this week.

Gabriel Magalhaes (£7.1m) and Virgil van Dijk (£6.2m) are the obvious routes into those defences.

Both players are a menace at set plays, with clean sheet and defensive contribution (DefCon) point potential also falling in their favour.

For our third defensive selection, we’ve opted for a differential: Pedro Porro (£5.1m).

Over the last two matches, no club has allowed more chances to be conceded from their left flank than Wolverhampton Wanderers, with Jarrod Bowen (£7.7m) and Brenden Aaronson (£5.4m) both providing assists from that side of the pitch.

Could Porro, who frequently ‘inverted’ in Tottenham Hotspur’s last away match, be the ‘unlocker’ this weekend?

Above: Where Wolves have conceded key passes (and assists) from in the last two Gameweeks

Porro might fancy his chances from set-pieces, too.

Wolves have conceded three goals from such situations in their last two matches, the most of any team.

Mads Hermansen (£4.2m) is partly selected in goal due to budget, but West Ham United have tightened up considerably under Nuno Espirito Santo, with two clean sheets in five on home turf.

THE ATTACK

Further forward, Bruno Fernandes (£10.3m) is nailed-on for 90 minutes, on penalties and the division’s best creator by some distance.

He’s joined by Mohamed Salah (£14.0m), who has found the net in back-to-back Gameweeks.

Liverpool host Crystal Palace, who could have one eye on their Conference League semi-final first leg against Shakhtar Donetsk five days later.

Trips to the Stadium of Light and Craven Cottage aren’t straightforward prospects for Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, but both opponents are in the bottom eight for expected goals conceded (xGC) in their last six home matches:

Morgan Gibbs-White (£7.5m) is one of the division’s form players and has racked up 91 points since the turn of the year, more than any other asset except Fernandes.

As for Morgan Rogers (£7.4m), he’s been back among the points in recent weeks, with a goal and two assists in three matches. In that time, he’s combined eight shots with six chances created, including four ‘big chance’ involvements.

Then there is Harry Wilson (£6.0m), who just loves playing at Craven Cottage, with 10 attacking returns in 15 home appearances.

Bowen is the default option up top, but the second forward spot is much harder to decide on.

We’ve gone with Dominic Solanke (£7.2m) in this draft, partly because Wolves seem to have a problem with opposition forwards recently. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.7m) continued the run in Gameweek 33 (with four shots in the box), with Taty Castellanos (£5.5m, four shots in the box) and Igor Thiago (£7.3m, three shots in the box) getting some joy before that.

ALTERNATIVE OPTIONS

As well as the above, there are many other viable options/ideas to consider.

Sunderland defence

FPL notes: Romero injury, Mukiele haul + Glasner on rotation

If you don’t think Forest can deliver on Wearside in Friday’s Blank Gameweek 34 opener, why not back Sunderland’s defence instead?

The Mackems achieved their sixth home clean sheet of the season in Gameweek 32, the joint-third most of any team.

Robin Roefs (£4.8m) is one of only four goalkeepers to surpass 120 points this season, while Nordi Mukiele (£4.5m) has banked six attacking returns on home turf.  

In-form Watkins

FPL notes: Watkins in demand, £4.8m Le Fee + Alderete injury 5

There aren’t many forward options putting their hands up this week, with Alexander Isak (£10.3m) still building fitness and uncertainty over who starts at Arsenal. Even Beto (£5.0m), who has four goals and one assist in five matches, is currently flagged for Everton.

It increases the appeal of Ollie Watkins (£8.6m), the most transferred-in player of Blank Gameweek 34 so far.

He’s registered eight attacking returns in his last six matches across all competitions.

He’s also scored three times in his last two trips to Craven Cottage, amassing 21 points.

Arsenal defensive stack

FPL notes: Gabriel hauls, why Saliba was a sub + Livramento injury 3

Given that Arsenal will be near the top of the clean sheet odds table this week, one tactic is to triple-up on their backline via David Raya (£6.0m), William Saliba (£6.1m) and Gabriel.

It’s a high-risk strategy, but in the absence of a standout attacker, it could pay off if they can deliver a clean sheet against Newcastle United, who sit 14th after three successive Premier League defeats.

Across the season, Mikel Arteta’s men have the fewest goals conceded (26), fewest shots faced (265) and most clean sheets (15).

Other midfielders

FPL notes: 169

The midfield pool is looking pretty healthy for Free Hitters in Blank Gameweek 34, with some other options to consider listed below (there are many others too!).

  • Matheus Cunha (£8.0m): Although Fernandes is the obvious pick from the Manchester United midfield, Cunha – who has four attacking returns in six starts – could be selected alongside him.
  • Cody Gakpo (£7.3m)/ Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.1m): Gakpo has delivered back-to-back assists, while Szoboszlai has recently proven to be a reliable source of points, with one goal, two assists, eight DefCon points and three bonus in his last six matches.
  • Declan Rice (£7.2m)/ Eberechi Eze (£7.2m): In his box-to-box role, Rice carries assist/DefCon potential, whereas Eze is a potentially explosive differential if he starts. He started on the left against Man City on Sunday and was unfortunate not to score, hitting the woodwork in the second half.
  • Xavi Simons (£6.5m): The Dutchman was heavily involved for Spurs in Gameweek 33, assisting Porro’s goal before scoring himself with a superb strike.
  • Crysencio Summerville (£5.5m): With eight attacking returns already this season, the winger is a differential alternative to teammate Bowen.
price change predictions
17 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Top GK points since GW25 (when Hermansen came into the team):

    Hermansen 49
    Henderson 40
    Verbruggen 38
    Lammens 37
    Petrovic 35
    Darlow 33
    Raya 32
    Donnarumma 32
    Leno 29

    Open Controls
    1. JohnnyB10
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      They have really tightened it up at the back ever since he came into 11!

      Open Controls
  2. ViperStripes
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Sarr Pedro and Gabriel my only 3 SGW players on BB aargh….

    Open Controls
  3. JohnnyB10
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Draft similar to mine with Hermansen and Solanke in. If you don’t fancy Rogers, bring Watkins and play 3-4-3.

    Open Controls
  4. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    A centre back should never get 11 points for keeping a clean sheet

    That’s a goal and assist for strikers

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Or just play 5-5-0

      Open Controls
  5. JohnnyB10
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Gordon apparently leaving to Munich. Howe has said that he will only count on the players who are absolutely dedicated to the club for the successful finish of the season.

    Open Controls
  6. Winnerr
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Any chance Tammy starts over Watkins or there's an early sub?

    Unai not done it yet so far but they pretty much locked up t5 and got Europe midweek

    Open Controls
  7. Babit1967
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Any advice - wildcard and tc left wish I was hoping to use for 35/36 but have a few yellows in team.

    Leno
    Gabriel Timber VVD (Hall Andersen)
    Bruno Mbeumo Wilson Gordon Dango
    Bowen Thiago (Haaland)

    1 ft and 0.8 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Mr Turnip 1
        1 hour, 25 mins ago

        Gordon should go. Pick up a mid you fancy for this week, put Andersen ahead of Hall on your bench in case Timber is out, and then wildcard 35 as planned

        Open Controls
    2. Runnerboy31
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      54 mins ago

      Which three of the starred players* to start on free hit - others non negotiable starters

      Raya
      Gabriel - VVD - Porro*- Mavro*- Mukiele*
      Salah - Bruno - Szobo - Wilson - Garner*
      Solanke*- Thiago - Bowen*

      Open Controls
    3. Skengzema
      • 8 Years
      42 mins ago

      who's the best TC from GW35?

      Open Controls
      1. Skengzema
        • 8 Years
        12 mins ago

        GW35 - 38*

        Open Controls
      2. Roy Rovers
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        I think Haaland in GW36 v Brentford will be popular.

        Open Controls
    4. Roy Rovers
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      FH draft with 1.2 ITB…..would you change anything?

      Raya
      VVD Gabriel Dalot
      Salah Bruno MGW KDH Le Fee
      Watkins Bowen

      Leno Brobbey Mukele Mavropanos

      Open Controls
      1. Roy Rovers
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        Forgot to say……need a couple of differentials as I’m chasing in ML.

        Open Controls
      2. ball c
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        I would take on MGW - KDH - Le Fee and Watkins if you’re chasing.
        Xavi, Rogers, Gakpo, Solanke could be good differentials. Dalot not too keen on either

        Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.