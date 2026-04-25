UCL Fantasy: Matchday 15 early Scout Picks

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns with the semi-final first legs, which is Matchday 15 for UCL Fantasy managers.

In our Scout Picks, we select the best options in each position, highlighting the players we think are likeliest to deliver attacking returns, clean sheets, and additional points in the round ahead.

Naturally, with only four teams remaining and Fantasy managers limited to six players per club, there will be some overlap/hedging of bets in this selection.

We’ll update this article on Tuesday, should any injuries occur over the weekend.

GOALKEEPERS

Having a goalkeeper on both Tuesday and Wednesday becomes increasingly important at this stage of the competition. Points are harder to come by, so maximising opportunities across both days can make a real difference.

The standout option for Tuesday is Matvei Safonov (€4.6m). Paris Saint-Germain have kept three consecutive clean sheets in the Champions League, although Bayern Munich will test that defensive resolve.

At Atlético Madrid, the ongoing rotation between the posts makes their goalkeepers difficult to trust. Because of that, turning to David Raya (€5.6m) looks like the smarter move. The Spaniard has been in strong form and has played a key role in Arsenal keeping three straight clean sheets in his recent appearances.

DEFENDERS

An away fixture shouldn’t put anyone off doubling up on the Arsenal defence. The Gunners have built one of the strongest defensive units in Europe, and the standout option remains Gabriel Magalhães (€5.8m). He not only offers clean sheet potential but also carries real goal threat from set-pieces.

That said, Atlético Madrid at home is never an easy matchup. They should have more control in this fixture, and Arsenal haven’t always looked convincing going forward in recent games. Because of that, a clean sheet for the Spanish side can’t be ruled out. In terms of reliable minutes, Robin Le Normand (€4.4m) stands out, while Matteo Ruggeri (€4.4m) offers a more attacking option from defence.

A triple-up on the Paris Saint-Germain defence may feel aggressive, but given their track record in the latter stages of the competition, it could prove to be a smart move.

For attacking upside, it’s hard to look past Achraf Hakimi (€6.0m). He’s already delivered five assists and a goal, making him the most dangerous defensive option. With injuries at left-back and some uncertainty around selection, Marquinhos (€5.1m) looks like the safest route into the PSG backline for consistent minutes.

MIDFIELDERS

Recent performances from Paris Saint-Germain suggest that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (€8.4m) is their standout attacker. The Georgian has impressed throughout the season and comes into the Bayern clash in strong form after scoring twice, including a penalty.

Although PSG are favourites at home, writing off Bayern Munich would be a mistake. The German side have averaged over three goals per game across both Europe and the Bundesliga, so backing their key attackers could pay off.

In midfield, Michael Olise (€8.3m) emerges as the top option, having already delivered 12 attacking returns. The injury to Serge Gnabry also boosts the appeal of Jamal Musiala (€8.9m). Now back to full fitness, the German has recorded an assist in each of his last four matches and looks ready to build on that.

The fixture involving Atlético Madrid and Arsenal is less convincing from an attacking perspective. With limited midfield options offering both security of minutes and attacking threat, Declan Rice (€7.1m) and Giuliano Simeone (€6.2m) both emerge as sensible picks.

FORWARDS

A home fixture against Bayern Munich makes Ousmane Dembélé (€9.6m) an easy inclusion. He showed just how explosive he can be last time out, delivering a huge 14-point haul against Liverpool.

If Bayern do find the net, it’s hard to see it happening without Harry Kane (€10.9m) being involved. The England striker has produced over 50 goal contributions across all competitions this season, which underlines just how dangerous he is.

Completing the frontline is Julián Álvarez (€9.4m). Before blanking in the previous round, the Atlético Madrid penalty taker delivered three consecutive double-digit returns in the Champions League, making him one of the most in-form attackers heading into this matchup.

UCL MATCHDAY 15 SCOUT PICKS