Scout Notes

FPL notes: Pedro injury update, Enzo’s form + Maddison’s fitness

20 May 2026 23 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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On Tuesday, Enzo Fernandez (£6.4m) dragged Chelsea to a nervy, long-awaited league win – one that keeps Tottenham Hotspur in relegation trouble heading into the final day.

Here are our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Notes from the Stamford Bridge clash.

FPL notes: 237

WHY WAS JOAO PEDRO ABSENT?

Chasing an equaliser three days prior in the FA Cup final, Joao Pedro (£7.4m) needed to come off because of a minor knock.

With such a quick turnaround, neither he, Levi Colwill (£4.7m), nor Reece James (£5.6m) took part against Spurs. Only the latter was named on the bench.

“Levi [Colwill] has obviously come off the back of a very serious injury, so it was probably too quick of a turnaround from the cup final.

“Reece [James] is the same. Again, coming off the back of an injury, the turnaround from the City game, the type of game that it was, we didn’t really want to risk him in that moment.

“Joao Pedro had a slight knock. It’s nothing that we’re massively concerned about but, again, it just wasn’t worth risking in that moment.” – Calum McFarlane, speaking post-match

It’s up in the air whether the trio will make Gameweek 38’s trip to Sunderland, making the Brazilian another potential name on the FPL chopping block.

“It’s definitely a wait-and-see. We’ve got a little bit of time from now until then, so we’re hopeful, but we won’t know that until we see how the next couple of days unfold.” – Calum McFarlane

Replacement Liam Delap (£6.2m) played poorly, which might swing Calum McFarlane’s decision, knowing Chelsea have something to play for.

ENZO HAUL

FPL notes: Enzo's role, Sanchez bounces back + just how fit is Palmer? 4

For the Blues, it’s all about the eight. Their first league win in eight put them up to that position in the table, thanks to the Argentinian wearing such a shirt number.

Cole Palmer (£10.3m) blanked again, as three outside-of-the-box attempts accumulated 0.20 expected goals (xG), but Enzo stepped up to the plate, proving that his goal was indeed imminent.

FPL notes: Joao Pedro injury update, Enzo + panic for Spurs 1

Above: The Enzo Fernandez goal, shown by Statsbomb

An 18th-minute long shot broke the deadlock and, soon after, his wide free kick struck the woodwork. Assisting Andrey Santos‘ (£4.4m) lead-doubler ensured maximum bonuses and a season-high of 13 points for Enzo.

The £106.8 million midfielder is a streaky one to own. A spurt of attacking returns came between Gameweeks 2 and 6, before delivering four goals in six across December and January. Then, 10 matches featuring no goals and just one assist.

But recent strikes at Wembley and Anfield, alongside this, put him back in form.

RELEGATION UP FOR GRABS

A result on Wearside should secure either Europa League or Conference League qualification for Chelsea:

FPL managers could do with clubs remaining competitive to ensure no Gameweek 38 teamsheet shocks.

However, Spurs and West Ham United are still fighting to avoid relegation. Two points ahead and boasting a better goal difference, Roberto De Zerbi’s side are strong favourites to stay up, but still need to do their bit versus Everton – a team led by former Hammers boss David Moyes.

This could encourage late Fantasy punts on the likes of Richarlison (£6.4m) and Pedro Porro (£5.2m).

Relishing the prospect of beating his former employers, Richarlison is fresh from scoring last night’s consolation, duly tapping in Pape Matar Sarr‘s (£4.5m) backheel. He racked up three penalty area shots and two big chances.

FPL notes: Joao Pedro injury update, Enzo + panic for Spurs 2

Above: Richarlison’s three close-range goal attempts

We even saw James Maddison (£6.8m) come on and get a huge opportunity, brilliantly blocked by Jorrel Hato (£4.6m). Don’t expect a Gameweek 38 start, however.

“James Maddison can’t play more than 20 or 25 [minutes]. I have a medical staff behind me, I am not a doctor, I am not a physical coach and I have to follow what they say, no? But I think we can stay up with James and without James.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Mathys Tel (£6.2m), making his third successive start, was bright and hit the post early on. He has final-day differential potential.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

23 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Johnh1995
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    Who to choose as captain?.Any ideas

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Haaland, fairly sure he’ll play against a Villa side probably post celebrations but certainly fatigued, and will want to give Pep a sign off

      Rogue shouts/catch up - Flemming, Bruno F, Harvey Barnes

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    The Alonso scout report will take ages to be written so take a look at this in the interim

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/articles/cj9py0zrmy2o

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  3. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Wkth Stach pretty much confirmed out, who should he be replaced with?

    A: Hinshelwood
    B: Rayan
    C: Ngumoha
    D: Gravenberch
    F: Someone else (5,4 max)
    G: Bench and do something else, my team below

    Rest of the team:

    FW: Haaland, Thiago, Bowen
    MF: Fernandes, Cherki, Gross, KDH (Stach**)
    DF: Gabriel, Tarkowski, O'Reilly, Keane, Justin
    GK: Raya, Kelleher

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    1. Vasshin
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Anthony Probably against Wolves(H)

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      1. H Dog
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Article here suggests Tchouna, seems to have the better threat recently

        Rayan of those options though

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  4. Vasshin
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    3 FT

    Current team
    Darlow
    Saliba Gabriel OReilly
    Saka Bruno Tavernier Semenyo
    Pedro Calvert-lewin Haaland

    Verbuggen Gross Hill Munoz

    I am not sure who to transfer out/in

    Pedro didn’t start but if it was a minor knock, he could be good this week after a week rest

    Semenyo could be one to replace

    What do you think and who to bring?

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    1. H Dog
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Keep eye out for press conferences and early team leaks - Pedro could play at for one of few teams with something to play for. 3FT means you can be flexible.

      Tavernier a troll, so I’d rather play Hill/transfer out altogether

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  5. cescpistols1
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    Choose one option for a GW38 punt (exact funds for all, need to make moves tonight):

    A. Lacroix -> Pedro Porro & play Hill (nfo)
    B. Lacroix + Gordon -> Danso + Wirtz (-4)
    C. J.Pedro + Gordon -> Bowen + Bruno G (-4)

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    1. HurtLocker
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        A

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      • H Dog
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        All the options don’t warrant the urgency - you may find you’ll need to make a points hit if there are rests as anticipated

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    2. HurtLocker
        1 hour, 26 mins ago

        1 FT. Press the BB.
        I must win H2H match in last game with BB

        Which transfers I must do?

        Dubravka Kelleher
        VvD, Gabriel, Saliba, Tarkovski, O’Reilly

        B.Fernandes, Szoboszlai, Rice, Ndiaye, Semenyo

        Thiago, Kroupi, Haaland

        Maybe: Dubravka -> Hermansen,
        Semenyo -> Summerville or Wirtz(-4),
        Gabriel -> Mavropanos (-8)
        Or roll ?

        My opponent: 1FT, without chips. 
        Dubravka, Raya  O’Reilly, Gabriel, Bijol, Lewis-Scelly, Munoz  
        Semenyo, Ouattara, B.Fernandes, Szoboszlai,Anderson  
        Haaland, Pedro,DCL

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        1. H Dog
          • 16 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Wait for early leaks/press conferences, but with BB I’d focus on the players less likely to play which makes Dubravka out essential

          I think you have the better team head to head (Kroupi, Virgil, more players) but if all playing I’d look at Rice out

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          1. Slaps
            • 14 Years
            19 mins ago

            Sorry but why is Dubravka out essential - have I missed something, I have him on a bench boost too

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            1. Kezzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              14 mins ago

              Dubravka has been dropped for Weiss the last few games and isn't likely to return. Very frustrating to use a transfer on a keeper now, but I am in the same position with a BB and need to do it. Can't waste a spot on the bench with a guaranteed zero, so I am looking at the hit for him being -2 points.

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              1. Slaps
                • 14 Years
                just now

                Thanks pal, and ouch. That is definitely an unexpected problem, I can't really see an obvious clean sheet. I have one FT and several other problems to fix such as H.Wilson and my 3 Arsenal lads

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      • Digital-Real
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        The last time a PL team won the league and also in the final of the CL were Man City (22/23).

        12 days before the final, here's how they lined up in the final league game vs Brentford having already won the league.

        Ederson, Laporte, Ake, Walker, Phillips, Lewis, Mahrez, Palmer, Foden, Gomez, Alvarez

        Team in the CL final
        Ederson, Akanji, Dias, Ake, Stones, Rodri, Bilva, KDB, Gundogen, Grealish, Haaland

        9 changes from the team that started vs Brentford and the first 11 in the Final.

        Good chance we see several changes in the starting 11 for Arsenal on Sunday.

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      • SpaceCadet
        • 12 Years
        53 mins ago

        Which will be the highest scoring game of the gw? Thinking Brighton v united will have goals.

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        1. _Greg
          • 16 Years
          49 mins ago

          Forest Vs Bournemouth too.

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      • Robson-Canoe
        • 10 Years
        49 mins ago

        How likely is it that we will have trustworthy team leaks before the deadline? Anyone remember the previous years?

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        1. _Greg
          • 16 Years
          49 mins ago

          City and Liverpool are the most likely leaks.

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      • _Greg
        • 16 Years
        49 mins ago

        Good luck to Villa tonight will be cheering for y'all.

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      • TanN
        • 5 Years
        35 mins ago

        Have a 50 point gap to make up on my ML rival. I know its very unlikely, but wanting to try anyway.

        Best alternative to captaining Haaland:

        Raya
        Gabriel Thiaw O'Reilly
        Cherki Bruno Saka KDH
        DCL Thiago Haaland

        Dubravka Wilson Van Hecke Richards

        1FT

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