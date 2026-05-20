FPL notes: Pedro injury update, Enzo’s form + Maddison’s fitness

On Tuesday, Enzo Fernandez (£6.4m) dragged Chelsea to a nervy, long-awaited league win – one that keeps Tottenham Hotspur in relegation trouble heading into the final day.

Here are our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Scout Notes from the Stamford Bridge clash.

WHY WAS JOAO PEDRO ABSENT?

Chasing an equaliser three days prior in the FA Cup final, Joao Pedro (£7.4m) needed to come off because of a minor knock.

With such a quick turnaround, neither he, Levi Colwill (£4.7m), nor Reece James (£5.6m) took part against Spurs. Only the latter was named on the bench.

“Levi [Colwill] has obviously come off the back of a very serious injury, so it was probably too quick of a turnaround from the cup final. “Reece [James] is the same. Again, coming off the back of an injury, the turnaround from the City game, the type of game that it was, we didn’t really want to risk him in that moment. “Joao Pedro had a slight knock. It’s nothing that we’re massively concerned about but, again, it just wasn’t worth risking in that moment.” – Calum McFarlane, speaking post-match

It’s up in the air whether the trio will make Gameweek 38’s trip to Sunderland, making the Brazilian another potential name on the FPL chopping block.

“It’s definitely a wait-and-see. We’ve got a little bit of time from now until then, so we’re hopeful, but we won’t know that until we see how the next couple of days unfold.” – Calum McFarlane

Replacement Liam Delap (£6.2m) played poorly, which might swing Calum McFarlane’s decision, knowing Chelsea have something to play for.

ENZO HAUL

For the Blues, it’s all about the eight. Their first league win in eight put them up to that position in the table, thanks to the Argentinian wearing such a shirt number.

Cole Palmer (£10.3m) blanked again, as three outside-of-the-box attempts accumulated 0.20 expected goals (xG), but Enzo stepped up to the plate, proving that his goal was indeed imminent.

Above: The Enzo Fernandez goal, shown by Statsbomb

An 18th-minute long shot broke the deadlock and, soon after, his wide free kick struck the woodwork. Assisting Andrey Santos‘ (£4.4m) lead-doubler ensured maximum bonuses and a season-high of 13 points for Enzo.

The £106.8 million midfielder is a streaky one to own. A spurt of attacking returns came between Gameweeks 2 and 6, before delivering four goals in six across December and January. Then, 10 matches featuring no goals and just one assist.

But recent strikes at Wembley and Anfield, alongside this, put him back in form.

RELEGATION UP FOR GRABS

A result on Wearside should secure either Europa League or Conference League qualification for Chelsea:

FPL managers could do with clubs remaining competitive to ensure no Gameweek 38 teamsheet shocks.

However, Spurs and West Ham United are still fighting to avoid relegation. Two points ahead and boasting a better goal difference, Roberto De Zerbi’s side are strong favourites to stay up, but still need to do their bit versus Everton – a team led by former Hammers boss David Moyes.

This could encourage late Fantasy punts on the likes of Richarlison (£6.4m) and Pedro Porro (£5.2m).

Relishing the prospect of beating his former employers, Richarlison is fresh from scoring last night’s consolation, duly tapping in Pape Matar Sarr‘s (£4.5m) backheel. He racked up three penalty area shots and two big chances.

Above: Richarlison’s three close-range goal attempts

We even saw James Maddison (£6.8m) come on and get a huge opportunity, brilliantly blocked by Jorrel Hato (£4.6m). Don’t expect a Gameweek 38 start, however.

“James Maddison can’t play more than 20 or 25 [minutes]. I have a medical staff behind me, I am not a doctor, I am not a physical coach and I have to follow what they say, no? But I think we can stay up with James and without James.” – Roberto De Zerbi

Mathys Tel (£6.2m), making his third successive start, was bright and hit the post early on. He has final-day differential potential.