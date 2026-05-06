FPL

Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 36?

6 May 2026 65 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ table from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

FPL notes: Shot-shy Villa rotate + is Richarlison worth a punt?

There were a few successful Gameweek 35 predictions, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m), Richarlison (£6.3m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) all found the back of the net.

Ao Tanaka (£4.8m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£6.8m), on the Assists Imminent table, were indeed able to set up others.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.

 

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The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here

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price change predictions

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

65 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dynamic Duos
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Palmer top of goals imminent lol

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Chelsea close bottom for goals scored only 1 in last six

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  2. H Dog
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Anyone tempted by Lewis-Skelly?

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Nah.

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  3. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    watching c/l tonight

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      "Beepity beep beep! Time for another Tara update!"

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  4. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    If you had Semenyo and just one 1 FT, would you sell him to Cherki?

    Or buy a Palace defender like Lacroix.

    Cheers

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    1. Eze Come, Eze Go
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Personally, I would steer clear of Palace.

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    2. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      A DGW player would be my choice. Lacroix

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        Leaning that way myself

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  5. Eze Come, Eze Go
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Hey guys. One free transfer. Palmer to Saka?

    Raya
    O’Reilly - Gabriel - Hill - Van Hecke
    Semenyo - Fernandes - Grob - Palmer
    Haaland (TC) - DCL

    Dubravka - Rayan - Cash - Thiago

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    1. Under my Cucurella
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      As good a move as any

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  6. Under my Cucurella
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 47 mins ago

    Worth doing Palmer Cucu > Saka Gab tonight to catch the Saka price rise?

    I would then only have to decide between the following for the 3rd FT and will do that closer to the deadline

    A: Semenyo > Cherki
    B: Pedro > Gyok
    C: Senesi > Munoz
    D: Justin > Lacroix

    Verb Darlow
    O'Reilly Cucu Senesi Hill Justin
    Bruno Semenyo Palmer Tav Gomez
    Haaland Pedro Welbeck

    3FT 2.2ITB

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  7. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Bayern 0 PSg 1

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Saka gets his wish.

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  8. g40steve
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Any changes, bench correct?

    Haaland TC two H games?

    Verb,
    Gabriel, NOR, Hecke,
    Bruno, Semenyo, MGW, Saka
    Haaland, Welbs, Gyok

    Darlow, Tavernier, Sensi, Sturijk,

    0FT

    2.1

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    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      36 mins ago

      I’d get Hendo for the DGW

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        8 mins ago

        For a hit? No chance

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Thx, mid in front of defender on bench, Senesi haul hurt last week

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  9. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Someone didn’t stay in The Hunt for long 😉

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  10. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Ref having a mare

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  11. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Should I start Enzo over anyone here since he is in the goals imminent photo?

    Verbruggen

    Van Hecke Gabriel Hill NOR

    SEMENYO Bruno Tavernier

    Pedro HAALAND(c) Welbeck

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Over Hill imo

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Thanks Bandit 😉

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    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      No would leave as is probably

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  12. WVA
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    1FT

    A. Semenyo to Cherki
    B. Justin to Lacroix
    C. DCL to Gyokeres

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel NOR Van-Hecke
    Bruno Saka Semenyo GroB
    Haaland Pedro
    Darlow Hill Tav DCL Justin

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      15 mins ago

      I like A the most from those 3.

      Any help above for an old friend? 😉

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        14 mins ago

        DCL > Gyokeres is temping also. Definitely get Gyok for the Burnley game if you don’t this week.

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      2. WVA
        • 9 Years
        9 mins ago

        Thanks mate, A means starting Hill or Tav away at Fulham who normally score

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        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 13 Years
          5 mins ago

          I was happy to start Tav but just looking at how few goals Fulham are conceding lately particularly at the Cottage.

          DCL > Gyokeres tempting me more now.

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          1. WVA
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Yea not keen on the Bournemouth players one bit

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  13. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    How long do you think you’d last in this pace if you were on the pitch in the Bayern PSG game?

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    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      2 minutes.
      It’s plenty btw.

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    2. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Like to think I’d keep up for the walk-out to the team line-ups before KO..

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  14. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    0FT

    Semenyo > Cherki or Enzo > Saka not worth a minus 4 right?

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      not worthy

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    2. Pablitto
      • 16 Years
      1 min ago

      no, although from different reasons

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  15. el polako
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    I bet Kompany is blasting NWA in the dressing room.

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  16. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Sensi was my highest scorer last GW and I had him benched

    Raya-(Darlow)
    Gabriel-O'Reilly-Munoz-(Sensi-Struijk)
    Saka-Palmer-BrunoF-Cherki-KDH
    Haaland(TC)-DCL(VC)-(Thiago)

    Play 1 of
    A - Sensi @ ful
    B - KDH@ cp

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    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Think play KDH still. Palace will probably rotate again and focused on Europe. Bournemouth tend to concede more away then at home so I’m not backing a clean sheet this week although Fulham have not scored many recently.

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  17. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    1 hour ago

    Palmer & Semenyo > Saka & Cherki for free?

    Already have Gabriel & one more transfer, maybe for Strujik to CPL def…

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      I would definitely ales those moves bud.

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      1. Jafooli
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers Count…

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  18. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    58 mins ago

    Bayern just not clicking tonight.

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    1. el polako
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      I hope they will.
      Their fans deserve it.
      Great non stop support.

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        just now

        Yeah they do have a great support. If they score early in the 2nd half that would be great.

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  19. FPL Sanky
    • 2 Years
    58 mins ago

    Got 5 FT's. How do you like this move?

    Palmer + Bijol + Semenyo + Van HECKE to Saka + Munoz + Cherki + Saliba

    Current team is

    Verbruggen Darlow
    Van Hecke Gabriel Hill Bijol NOR
    Palmer Semenyo Tav Bruno Hinshelwood
    Haaland Pedro DCL

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      27 mins ago

      Lovely moves apart from Van Hecke (h) to Wolves. He outscores Saliba who is a 6 pointer at best.

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      1. FPL Sanky
        • 2 Years
        23 mins ago

        Will play Verbruggen....prefer double ARS defense rather than double BRI

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        1. Count of Monte Hristo
          • 13 Years
          12 mins ago

          Fair point. Calafiori over Saliba for added goal threat.

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          1. FPL Sanky
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            Cheers mate...Calafiori's mins are secured? Arteta can play MLS as well right.

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  20. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 12 Years
    50 mins ago

    GTG?

    Verbruggen
    Van Hecke Gab Lacroix O’Reilly(c) Senesi
    Bruno Saka Cherki
    Welbeck Haaland

    Bench: DCL Tavernier Scott
    0 FT, 6.1m ITB

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    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      G2G

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  21. Bucket Man
    • 7 Years
    47 mins ago

    Hey all. 3FT 1.5 ITB.

    Verbruggen
    Gabriel, O’Reilly, Van Hecke
    Tavernier, Semenyo, Bruno, Palmer
    Haaland(TC), Pedro, DCL
    Darlow, Senesi, Hill, Gomez*

    Palmer to Saka seems obvious. Was set on Senesi to Lacroix and possibly chancing keeping Semenyo over transferring to Cherki as also need to ditch Gomez for someone this week or next, so if I do three moves this week and still have Gomez that move needs to be done next GW leaving only 1 FT for the final gameweek. So Palmer to Saka and one or two of the below. Thanks

    A) Senesi to Lacroix(Bench Tav)
    B) Semenyo to Cherki
    C) Gomez to Wilson/Hinshelwood or Cunha/Eze etc possible if I do B

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    1. GE
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

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      1. Bucket Man
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Thanks. To answer your question question below no.

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        1. GE
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Thanks

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  22. GE
    • 9 Years
    43 mins ago

    27 points behind in my ML. Which moves?

    1) Pedro and DCL -> Gyoekeres and Rich (-4)
    2) Palmer and Pedro -> Saka and Gyokeres (-4)
    3) Palmer -> Saka
    4) Palmer -> BrunoG

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    1. Bucket Man
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      3 think Pedro might do alright till the seasons end

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      1. GE
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks, would you DCL -> Rich (-4)?

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  23. WVA
    • 9 Years
    38 mins ago

    Semenyo not going to start?

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    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      He will probably score a hattie now that I’ve transferred him out

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      1. Bucket Man
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        This. Reckon if I transfer out he scores. If I keep he won’t even start.

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  24. Heavy Cream
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    No Haaland league. Thoughts on this TC and bench order please? 1ft

    Raya
    Gabriel Saliba O’Reilly Lacroix Van Hecke
    Bruno Cherki Semenyo Tavernier
    Watkins

    Darlow DCL Bowen MGW

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  25. WVA
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Who scores more points this GW?

    A. Lacroix
    B. Gyokeres

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