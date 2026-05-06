Goals + assists imminent! Who is ‘due’ in FPL Gameweek 36?

Joe’s highly popular ‘Goals Imminent’ table from the Members Area is the basis for this weekly article.

Heading towards Gameweek 36 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL), we try to identify some more underachieving players who look ‘due’ for a goal and/or assist.

Naturally, we’ll attempt to assess whether they’re unlucky, suffering a rare blip, or just aren’t particularly good.

LAST WEEK’S SUCCESSES

There were a few successful Gameweek 35 predictions, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.8m), Richarlison (£6.3m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.3m) all found the back of the net.

Ao Tanaka (£4.8m) and Bruno Guimaraes (£6.8m), on the Assists Imminent table, were indeed able to set up others.

GOALS IMMINENT

The first table shows players who’ve accumulated at least nine shots over their last four matches, but scored no more than one goal.