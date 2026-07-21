6 changes I would make to FPL 2026/27

Fantasy Premier League returns soon, and while player prices will dominate the headlines, many managers will also keep a close eye on the rulebook.

Defensive contribution points transformed the game last season, but there is still plenty of room for improvement.

In this article FPL Virgin goes through some of the changes he would make to improve the game.

Why FPL could use a refresh

One of the biggest issues with modern FPL is how tightly packed the overall rankings have become. With more than 12 million managers now playing, a season total of around 2,000 points doesn’t always create enough separation.

Adding more sensible routes to points could reward different types of performances and help spread managers out across the rankings. With that in mind, here are six rule changes I’d like to see.

1. Reward players for multiple goals in the same match

Hat-tricks already earn plenty of praise, but FPL could reward them even further.

Instead of every goal carrying the same value, consecutive goals could become progressively more valuable. For example:

First goal = 4 points

Second goal = 5 points

Third goal = 6 points

That would make explosive performances even more exciting without dramatically changing the scoring system.

2. Award Defensive Contribution points every time a player reaches the threshold

Defensive contribution points proved popular, but there is one obvious improvement.

Currently, defenders receive the same reward whether they just reach the threshold or comfortably exceed it. That doesn’t always reflect the quality of the performance.

For example, a defender who records 20 defensive contributions could receive four points instead of two. A player who racks up 30 clearances, blocks, interceptions and tackles shouldn’t earn the same reward as someone who only reaches 10.

3. Give goalkeepers a point for every big chance saved

Goalkeepers struggled to compete with similarly priced defenders and midfielders last season.

Awarding one point for every big chance saved would help address that imbalance. It would also reward goalkeepers for producing genuinely match-winning saves rather than relying almost entirely on clean sheets.

4. Add a ‘Clear All’ button for Wildcards

This change has nothing to do with points, but it would make life much easier.

Building a Wildcard squad often starts with removing every player. At the moment, managers must delete all 15 players individually before starting again.

A simple ‘Clear All’ button would make squad building much quicker, especially before Gameweek 1 or during major Wildcard tinkering.

5. Allow two manual substitutions each season

Every FPL manager knows the frustration of watching double-digit hauls sit on the bench.

One solution could be to allow two manual substitutions each season. Managers could use one in the first half of the campaign and another in the second.

Once the Gameweek ends, managers would have a limited window to swap one bench player into their starting XI and claim those points. An hour after the final whistle feels reasonable, although a longer deadline could work for managers in different time zones.

The feature would add another layer of strategy while softening the blow of those painful benching decisions.

6. Let unused chips roll into the second half of the season

Managers currently lose any unused chips when the first half of the season ends.

Instead, FPL could allow Wildcards, Bench Boosts, Free Hits and Triple Captains to roll over. That would reward patient managers who prefer to save their chips for the blank and double Gameweeks later in the campaign.

Many managers found themselves short of chips during the closing weeks last season. Carrying unused chips forward would create more strategic options without giving anyone an unfair advantage.