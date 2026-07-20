FPL

FPL 2026/27: 5 rule changes + new features announced

20 July 2026 37 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The launch of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 seems to be imminent as some new features and rule changes for the upcoming campaign were announced on Monday afternoon.

1. BONUS POINTS, RANKS + MINI-LEAGUES TO UPDATE LIVE

FPL managers already get to see their squad’s appearance points, goals, assists and clean sheets appear live.

Now, however, projected bonus points will be added after 20 minutes of each fixture.

Not only that, your mini-league standings and overall ranks will also be updated live.

2. BONUS POINTS SYSTEM CHANGES

FPL notes: “Brilliant” Rogers, Villa injuries + Bowen threat

As it seems to be most summers, the Bonus Points System (BPS) has been tweaked.

This year’s changes are made in an attempt to reduce the overlap with defensive contribution points (DefCon).

As such, it should improve the bonus potential of goalkeepers, full-backs, attacking midfielders and forwards.

  • Players no longer punished for being tackled. In previous seasons, players were handed a BPS reduction of -1 every time they were tackled. As this is no longer the case, prolific dribblers like Morgan Rogers and Jeremy Doku shouldn’t be as adversely affected.
  • Fewer rewards for clearances, blocks and interceptions. Defenders and midfielders are already well rewarded for clearances, blocks and interceptions (CBIs) in the form of DefCon points, so FPL are making a change to make it harder for DefCon magnets to also get bonus points. A player will earn now earn 1 BPS for every three CBIs, instead of getting 1 BPS for every two CBIs (as was the case in 2025/26).
  • Goalkeeper saves: These changes – designed to help goalkeepers acquire bonus points – are quite convoluted, so a table probably works best here…
2025/262026/27
Save from a shot taken inside the box3 bps3 bps
Save from a shot taken outside the box2 bpsn/a
Any other save (eg from a cross that deflects off a defender and forces a save)n/a2 bps
Saving a ‘big chance’n/a1 bps
Saving a penalty8 bps8 bps (actually 7 but +1 for a ‘big chance saved’)

3. GAMEWEEK SCORES FINALISED LATER

Lacroix, Mateta, Lerma: Crystal Palace injury latest for FPL Gameweek 27

The Gameweek “lockdown”, when FPL scores become final, will now be later.

In 2026/27, this will happen at 9am (UK time) on the day after the final match of the Gameweek. So, for example, that’ll be Tuesday morning if there is a Monday night finale.

Previously, this happened one hour after the final whistle of the last match of the Gameweek.

This should reduce the number of occasions when a player has missed out on/gained extra bonus/DefCon points due to the previously swift Gameweek cut-off.

Maxence Lacroix, for example, should have gained DefCon points from his Monday night fixture in Gameweek 3, but the upgrade from nine contributions to 10 only happened after the Gameweek was locked.

4. NO EXTRA AFCON TRANSFERS!

AFCON: All 24 predicted line-ups 31

Last season, FPL managers were given extra free transfers in December to help them plan for the mid-season Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

However, that won’t be a feature this season because the tournament is not taking place until June/July 2027.

5. SEE YOUR RANKS AS A PERCENTAGE

How to see your overall FPL season ranks as a percentage 1

Finally, a new feature that was previously announced.

In a nutshell, the season history page has been improved.

FPL managers could already view their previous ranks going back to 2006/07, when records began.

Now, however, Fantasy bosses can see:

  • Their final rank as a percentage of all teams in a given season
  • A ‘career average’ points tally, rank and % rank
  • A % for your overall rank every Gameweek in the current season

NOT CHANGING IN 2026/27

FPL 2025/26: Double chips as Assistant Manager gets the boot

Finally, a word or two on aspects of the game that won’t change in 2026/27:

  • Chips unchanged: Managers still receive two sets of chips (Wildcard, Free Hit, Triple Captain and Bench Boost), with one set available in each half of the season. The first set of chips must be used before the Gameweek 19 deadline and cannot be carried over.
  • Roll up to five free transfers: Managers can still bank a maximum of five free transfers.
  • DefCon points remain: DefCons are here to stay – and they look set to remain unchanged in 2026/27. So, for instance, calls to doubly reward defenders making 20 contributions seem to have fallen on deaf ears.
Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction
37 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. _Greg
    • 16 Years
    3 hours, 25 mins ago

    Launch the game now!

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      The game is not even in the updating mode so it's going to be a awhile.

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      1. RedLightning
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 16 Years
        3 mins ago

        I don't think FPL is going to go down for essential updates this time. If it was it would have done so much earlier (normally it started in mid-June and was usually finished by early July).
        Updates such as the addition of 2025/26 to Previous Seasons Histories and the introduction of %Rank, %Finish and Career Average have already been made without having to take FPL down.
        So the next thing to look for is the new price reveals and any positional changes.
        After that there will be a final update, and then the actual launch, which may be only a day or two away now..

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    2. jacob1989
      • 4 Years
      36 mins ago

      I prefer it updating maybe 2 weeks later. Don't want all these dead fpl players listed who have been transferred out of PL

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  2. LarryDuff
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 15 mins ago

    Tumbleweed

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  3. SM001
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    "DefCons are here to stay"

    Great

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  4. Funkyav
    • 17 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    All sensible changes ahead of the new season

    Disappointed that the deadline hasnt been moved to the first KO

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    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      2 hours ago

      Was never going to happen. Too many casual players.

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        It would also basically alienate most of the international FPL managers.

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        1. Funkyav
          • 17 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          no idea why it would alienate anyone, most other formats do this and its so much better

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          1. CoracAld2831
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Timezone differences is major factor.

            Plus many would probably think it would become a full time job constantly being aware instead of fun hobby.

            I think it would majorly decrease the player base possibly 40-60% at least and FPL does not want that/wants to risk it as their goal is to have as many players in it as possible.

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            1. CoracAld2831
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              *having to be

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            2. Funkyav
              • 17 Years
              4 mins ago

              dont see why timezones matter, if i was playing a game based on USA sports I would expect USA deadline times.

              For anyone you say it will make worse, there will also be others where the time is better for them a little later so its different for everyone. There is still just one deadline so its no more complicated.

              The leakers have way too much power with the deadline the way it is.

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      2. Funkyav
        • 17 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        its better for the casuals, the way it is now, there are certain leakers on twitter who withhold leaks and only share with certain people

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        1. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          Only way i see this happening (deadline at 1st match starting) is if they made FPL an UK residents only game like Sky Fantasy Football was so that everyone playing would share the same time zone potentially.

          (I know that was because of UK gambling laws etc.)

          But i do not see that happening.

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  5. Holmes
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Senesi time

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      The template starts to form..

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    2. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      he wont get defcon at spurs in the same way youd imagine

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 5 mins ago

        A De Zebri side will probably generate good enough defcons, whether its from midfield or defense, we will see.

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        1. Funkyav
          • 17 Years
          2 hours, 2 mins ago

          Do de zerbi sides generate good defcon numbers? any sources for this, id like to read more

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          1. Holmes
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Just following the way he plays and his style from Brighton days. Small sample size but likes of Danso and Bentancur were getting defcons. Porro posted good defcon numbers as well.

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    3. dan slo
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      His price is going up though
      Is he still gna be worth it

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  6. Cluckfuster
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    I love the thrill of the new season, and nothing encapsulates that like a bunch of bullet points about rule changes.

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    1. Cluckfuster
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Give us player prices!

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  7. SM001
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    The only real upgrade in recent years is the defcon points and they are pretty much nominal. They never come into my thinking when making transfers. The game has become stale.

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    1. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Defcon was a great introduction last season and the points absolutely matttered

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        47 mins ago

        Dull idea poorly implemented

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        1. Funkyav
          • 17 Years
          3 mins ago

          no one is forcing you to play the game if you dont enjoy it

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          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Dull reply, boot-licking implemented

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  8. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    Praying they don’t introduce the ability to make changes mid-gameweek

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  9. Feanor
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    The biggest improvement they could make would be shifting the deadline to 30 minutes before first kickoff. It's a disgrace that we have to rely on leaks instead of just seeing the actual line ups for the first game(s).

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      30 mins after kickoff would be even better

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  10. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    47 mins ago

    They should have added the scouting bonus mechanic to try and diversify teams a little bit - another year of playing versus clone armies it is then.

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      I'm also predicting the new live updates to be a complete disaster.

      Tenner says some grad's literally typed "Copilot, make everything real-time" and rushed to brag about it. They can't even handle transfers around busy deadlines, how are we expecting them to recalculate 12 million teams' rank every time

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        6 mins ago

        ... a player gets booked or makes 60 minutes

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  11. tricky80
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Is top 10k, which became top 100k, now top 1%?

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    1. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      3 mins ago

      no, top 1% is the top 1% of all players so something like 130k

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