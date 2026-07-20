FPL

Get ready for FPL 2026/27 with our predicted prices + draft tool!

20 July 2026 25 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
Share:

It surely won’t be long before Fantasy Premier League (FPL) goes live for the 2026/27 season.

In the meantime, we can now unveil an FPL Draft page that allows managers to start planning their 15-man squad for the new campaign!

‘With what prices?’, you may be asking – and quite rightly, too. We don’t have a single teased price from FPL Towers yet, so instead, we’re bringing you some machine-modelled price predictions. These are based on almost 2,000 season-over-season FPL starting price changes over five years.

We’ll be manually adjusting some of these prices (Marcos Senesi at £4.5m, for instance) over the coming 24 hours, as there are some instances where a player has been noticeably under/overvalued.

In the meantime, if you disagree with any price (not just Senesi’s!), you can adjust them yourself by clicking on the player’s name.

PLANNING FOR GAMEWEEK 1

Plan for 2026/27 with our new FPL Draft tool, using predicted prices 2

We’ve tried our best to make this at-a-glance tool look good. There are 15 squad spaces and £100 million to spend, with a right-sided player list that allows you to sort by position, price or team. Click the ‘plus’ button for selection.

Meanwhile, on the left, a visual breakdown of club coverage and how the budget is being spread across all four positions.

Various drafts can be saved under different names, which is handy. There are even player pics.

PRICE PREDICTIONS

Guessing the initial prices is never easy, but this summer has both taken Mohamed Salah away from Liverpool and provided us with a whole debut campaign of defensive contribution (DefCon) data.

These are likely to shake up the usual pre-season predictions.

Plan for 2026/27 with our new FPL Draft tool, using predicted prices 1

Disagree with our model price? No problem! Simply click on a player, adjust the value to your own opinion, and click ‘Add to squad’.

So, as attention diverts from the World Cup, use this to get a head start on your 2026/27 FPL ideas.

Plan for 2026/27 with our new FPL Draft tool, using predicted prices

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

25 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    3 days, 12 hours ago

    Is that Fernandes £11.5? Needs to be more than that. They need to make it difficult for us

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      3 days, 10 hours ago

      11.5 sounds about right to me... I can't see him matching the same consistency of assists

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        2 days, 23 hours ago

        You can’t price a player based on if you think they’ll regress. The start of last season was crap for me but it was quite fun also because you were almost forced to choose between one of Salah and Haaland.

        Those who went Haaland were rewarded. If Fernandes is 11.5 then we’ll just all start with both

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          2 days, 21 hours ago

          Why not? I see it as a prediction of what is going to happen this season rather than a reaction to what happened last season

          Open Controls
      2. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 days, 23 hours ago

        Insanely hot take to think that a player won't be able to break the assist record two seasons on the trot

        Open Controls
        1. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          2 days, 22 hours ago

          You could argue that his numbers from half a season with Carrick were so good that the average over a full season might be similar

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            2 days, 21 hours ago

            In theory he should do better with an actual progressive midfield behind him, but I seriously doubt he'll reach the numbers he did last season. We've lost Casemiro who was our main aerial threat, Champions League will lead to more rotation, 20+ assists is just not sustainable, etc.

            Open Controls
  2. Gross Misconduct
    • 11 Years
    3 days, 12 hours ago

    Great stuff, chaps! My team comes in at 98m, so I reckon I'm good to go...

    Open Controls
  3. Haa-lala-land
    • 5 Years
    3 days, 11 hours ago

    Ive a feeling we may see Towers raise the minimum cost of a defender from 4.0 to 4.5 (or even 5.0)

    Open Controls
  4. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 9 Years
    3 days, 11 hours ago

    See you on deadline day. Money should be in the bank.

    Kinsky
    Gabriel Thiaw Milenkovic
    Palmer Mbeumo Sarr Dorgu
    Haaland Brobbey Muniz

    Perri Elanga VdV Canvot

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      3 days, 10 hours ago

      See you tomorrow mate

      Open Controls
  5. TheBiffas
    • 5 Years
    3 days, 10 hours ago

    First go, 0.5 itb

    Vicario, 4.0

    Gabriel, Kerkez, O'Reilly, Murillo, Vuskovic

    Bruno, Szoboszlai, Kudus, Rayan, Wilson

    Haaland, Igor Jesus, Osula

    Open Controls
    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      3 days, 9 hours ago

      Vicario is meant to be Kinsky*

      Open Controls
  6. JohnnyCroat
    • 11 Years
    3 days, 4 hours ago

    Feel like all the value will be in Brigjton assets this season. They've "won' the transfer window with some excellent buys.

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      3 days, 2 hours ago

      shame they are not allowing me to access northstandchat

      Open Controls
    2. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      3 days, 1 hour ago

      There’s still a long way to go in the transfer window. I don’t see how anyone can say who’s “won” anything yet.

      Open Controls
    3. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      3 days, 18 mins ago

      Remember when Liverpool won the transfer window last season and went on to do the quadruple

      Open Controls
  7. Ausman
    • 2 Years
    3 days, 1 hour ago

    First draft: Nothing in the bank.
    Steele, Bizot
    Timber, Munoz, Tarkowsky, Rodon, Alderete
    B. Fernandes, Cunha, Minteh, Dewsbury-Hall, Yates
    Haaland, Sesko, Isidor.

    Not too shabby. GKs need upgrades and defenders aren’t exactly what I want but we’ll see how it looks once the prices drop on FPL.

    Open Controls
  8. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    3 days, 3 mins ago

    Haaland 16m
    Bruno 12m
    Isak 10.5m
    Saka 10m
    Palmer 10m
    Semenyo 9.5m
    Szoboszlai 9m
    Mbeumo 9m
    Gabriel 8m
    Timber 8m
    O'Reilly 7.5m

    Let's try and make it a little big tougher this year eh? You shouldn't be able to put out a full XI of CL players

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 7 Years
      2 days, 23 hours ago

      They won't to do it as much as this pricing makes more sense. Probably just haaland and Bruno, and maybe Palmer at that price. Others will be cheaper. Then a couple of cheap bargains will appear and everyone will be able to afford all the big hitters

      Defenders at least need to be 1m more than whatever they usually go with

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        2 days, 23 hours ago

        Oh yeah, I'm well aware. They're more interested in 'engagement' and other corporate nonsense than actually making an interesting game - they know Debbie from the office won't want to play unless she can make a team with players she's heard of.

        The main problem is the Prem has no real stars anymore, and even the ones they do have all have question marks around them:

        Haaland - new manager, City are bound to drop off, will he be worth the money
        Saka - clearly unfit and injury prone, minutes managed
        Palmer - new manager, been poor for 18 months, injury prone
        Bruno - never know what United you're going to get
        Gabriel - much poorer without Saliba, refs likely to crack down on setpiece antics
        Isak - new manager, massively injury prone

        Open Controls
        1. dan slo
          • 11 Years
          2 days, 16 hours ago

          Oh no casuals may like it
          Oh no there are content creators
          Oh no the world has moved on

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            2 days, 15 hours ago

            Something upset you mate?

            Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.