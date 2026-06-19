Our FPL Fixture Ticker is free for everyone – here is how to use it

With the Premier League fixture list for 2026/27 now revealed, our attention (briefly) switches away from the World Cup towards early planning for the new Fantasy season.

A free version of our Fixture Ticker, unquestionably one of the most popular Chief Scout benefits, has now been made completely accessible to everyone – a valuable, colour-coded tool that can help with your own Fantasy Premier League (FPL) preparations.

Here we talk you through the various filters and tools you can use to assist with your FPL planning.

FREE VERSION

SORTING BY DIFFICULTY

Teams are ranked for difficulty on the Scout’s own rating system, which is continually updated according to home and away form as the season progresses.

The Ticker allows managers to immediately spot periods of easy or difficult opponents, over a variable period, allowing an initial squad and early transfer intentions to be planned.

NAVIGATING GAMEWEEKS

Strategising for the future? Thankfully, you’re able to scroll the Ticker to a precise moment and check out who has the best run of fixtures from then on. Particularly handy for Wildcard activations.

APPLYING FILTERS

The Fixture Ticker not only gives you a view of the overall schedule difficulties, but it also supplies filters that show the chances of goals and clean sheets for each team based on upcoming opponents.

Shopping for a defender? Use the “Defence” filter to view those teams most likely to keep shut-outs over their next run of matches.

Looking for a forward? Select “Attack”, and it’ll display teams backed to score the most goals.

DELETE TEAMS/GAMEWEEKS

You may want to exclude certain teams or Gameweeks from the Ticker. For example, if you knew you were playing your Free Hit in Gameweek 5, you could delete that (using the cross icon) to remove it from the equation and plan your normal free transfers around it.

Or, if you’ve no intention of picking newly-promoted players, highlight such teams and click the rubbish bin.

COLOUR BLIND-FRIENDLY

Furthermore, the final drop-down menu offers three colour schemes. There’s the Premier League’s green and red combination, Scout’s previous blue and red, but also a colour-blind-friendly option for those who need it.

This makes the Fixture Ticker cleaner and easier to read, improving both the look and user experience.

CHIEF SCOUT VERSION

Meanwhile, subscribed users have a few extra benefits to take advantage of. You can access it here, or via the Members Area sidebar.

CUSTOMISE FIXTURE RATINGS

You may well think that our view of fixture difficulties is wrong. So why not tinker and create your own?

The Chief Scout Ticker offers subscribers the opportunity to input your own view of each team, both home and away. Just find the ‘Edit Team Ratings’ drop-down underneath.

ASSESSING ROTATIONS

Managers will also be interested in the ability to find pairings of budget players whose fixtures rotate favourably. This can be important when selecting your initial £100m squad.

The Chief Scout Ticker offers you a handy tool to facilitate such plans. Simply find “Rotation” on the Sort By drop-down, then pick the team you want to find a dance partner for. This will then organise the other 19 clubs by how well their fixtures intertwine with the original team.

EXPAND THE LOOKAHEAD

The free ticker only allows users to see 10 Gameweeks ahead.

However, the Chief Scout version allows you to adjust this lookahead, via the ringed +/- buttons below: