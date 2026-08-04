Scout Picks - Bus Team

What would a FPL Gameweek 1 Scout Picks team look like right now?

4 August 2026 44 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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While there are still over two weeks until 2026/27 gets underway, let’s take a very early look at what our Gameweek 1 Scout Picks might look like.

Pre-season friendlies are still taking place, and some players are yet to return from international duty. However, this article offers an insight into which players and teams currently appeal for the opening weekend.

The Scout Squad nominations and pre-match press conferences will shape our final selection.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

  • An Â£83.0m overall budget for our starting XI
  • An overall squad limit of Â£100.0m
  • No more than three players per team

A reminder, too, that the Scout Picks are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

GAMEWEEK 1 FIXTURES

Using our Members’ ticker, here is the Gameweek 1 difficulty ranking:

THE LIKELY LADS

Is Mbeumo a better FPL pick than Fernandes? 4

The standout fixtures pit Manchester United and champions Arsenal against newly promoted Hull City and Coventry City. It’s a good bet that we’ll be tripling up on both.

Making it trickier for the Gunners is the number of players who went deep at this summer’s World Cup, meaning late arrivals and some possible easing in. However, having not played a single minute for winners Spain (and with less of a concern regarding match fitness for a goalkeeper!), it’s a fair assumption that David Raya (Â£6.0m) will be ready.

Costing a lot less than star defender Gabriel Magalhaes (Â£8.0m), Cristhian Mosquera (Â£5.5m) and Riccardo Calafiori (Â£5.5m) may be a more budget-friendly way to cover the Gunners’ backline if we opt for a defensive double-up or a cheaper alternative to Raya.

At least Michael Carrick’s lineup looks more straightforward. Opponents Hull snuck up via the playoffs, despite being the second-worst Championship side for expected goals conceded (xGC, 82.69).

Bruno Fernandes‘ (Â£12.0m) huge price rise isn’t putting many off. Last season, he set a new record for Premier League assists, being miles ahead of everyone else for setting up chances (136) and creating big ones (33), while also coming fourth for shots (85).

He’s back in training this week after his World Cup break.

Calling Bryan Mbeumo (Â£8.0m) v Matheus Cunha (Â£8.0m) is a bit tougher. The latter ranked second overall when it came to attempts (90) and was the second-best midfielder for shots on target (35), yet the ex-Brentford man thrashed him for big chances (22 v 9) and expected goal involvement (xGI, 17.23 v 10.34).

Mbeumo could also be leading the line come Gameweek 1, with Benjamin Sesko (Â£7.0m) struggling for fitness.

At the back, Luke Shaw (Â£4.5m) comes in cheaper than Harry Maguire (Â£5.0m) – and we’ll likely need that Â£0.5m.

Fresh from his exploits in America, Erling Haaland (Â£15.5m) is also here. He’s expensive, but for good reason. Adding together the first six games of his four Manchester City seasons (24 matches), he’s scored 37 goals, delivering five hat-tricks and 11 double-digit hauls.

IN CONTENTION

FPL pre-season: Joao Pedro hat-trick, Alonso tactics + Ndiaye absent

Going back to Arsenal, it’s tricky to pinpoint a way into the champions’ attack. The likes of Bukayo Saka (Â£9.5m), Declan Rice (Â£7.5m), Noni Madueke (Â£6.5m) and Eberechi Eze (Â£6.5m) lasted the course with England and have yet to return to training.

Meanwhile, centre-forward is hard to call because Viktor Gyokeres (Â£7.5m) and Kai Havertz (Â£7.5m) were both eliminated in the Round of 32. Each of them made their first appearance of the summer in Saturday’s friendly win over Girona, with Havertz interestingly in midfield. So, it’s possible that both players start in Gameweek 1 – and they’re names we might revisit closer to the deadline.

Gabriel Martinelli (Â£6.5m) hasn’t featured in pre-season, and Leandro Trossard has left the club. So what about new signing Christos Tzolis (Â£6.5m)? He’s already been on the scoresheet in pre-season, and could be a good opening-day punt.

Elsewhere, Sunderland travel to Ipswich Town, which explains the number of drafts featuring Black Cats assets. Brian Brobbey (Â£6.0m), who bagged three World Cup goals, defensive contributions (DefCon) machine Dan Ballard (Â£5.0m), the ‘OOP’ Trai Hume (Â£4.5m) and playmaker Enzo Le Fee (Â£6.0m), who has struck three times in pre-season, are all options. Le Fee is also on at least a share of penalties, although he is currently nursing a knock.

At Chelsea, Xabi Alonso’s reign begins at neighbours Fulham. Like last August, their forward Joao Pedro (Â£7.5m) is experiencing gigantic ownership figures, thanks to some generous pricing.

Also cheaper than expected is Dominik Szoboszlai (Â£7.0m). Liverpool’s all-round midfielder was one of the very best for crosses (205), chances created (78) and passes into the box (120), plus he could be on penalties now that Mohamed Salah is gone.

An initial trip to crisis club Newcastle United is full of potential, although we’re still to determine exactly where Szoboszlai will be playing. It’s not out of the question that he begins 2026/27 at right-back again.

THE LONGER SHOTS

Who is close to a ban or suspended in FPL Gameweek 6?

A few other midfielders are worthy of consideration. For example, the departure of Danny Welbeck (Â£6.0m) should put budget-friendly Pascal Gross (Â£5.5m) on Brighton and Hove Albion’s spot-kick duties, but the Seagulls are at home to Aston Villa. That’s not an ideal opening.

Antoine Semenyo (Â£8.5m) is under consideration as he faces former club Bournemouth, too. Budget might be the chief reason why he doesn’t make the cut. The same is true of Alexander Isak (Â£9.0m).

Everton v Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest v Leeds United are hard matches to call. Names like Morgan Gibbs-White (Â£8.0m), Igor Jesus (Â£6.0m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Â£6.0m), Neco Williams (Â£5.0m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Â£6.5m) and Daniel Munoz (Â£5.5m) could still do well.

A home match against Tottenham Hotspur would have been a favourable fixture last season, but buoyed by Roberto De Zerbi’s stewardship and some big-name arrivals, Spurs might not be the fodder of 2025/26 for Brentford’s Igor Thiago (Â£8.0m).

GAMEWEEK 1: VERY EARLY SCOUT PICKS

As we’ve maxed out on the Â£83m starting XI allowance, the bench is full of ‘fodder’. As things stand, however, the Â£4.0m defenders and Â£4.5m midfielder are all in line for Gameweek 1 minutes. With no playing Â£4.0m ‘keeper, Bart Verbruggen (Â£4.5m) gets the nod.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that â€˜differential potentialâ€™ will catch on.

44 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours ago

    Think I'm pretty settled on this draft, until at least the Community Shield anyway...thoughts?!

    Kinsky (Dubravka)

    Calafiori, Maguire, Muharemovic (Kadioglu, Van Ewijk)

    Rice, Semenyo, Cunha, Mbeumo, Gibbs-White

    Haaland, Joao Pedro (Kusi-Asare).

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    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      Assuming everyone starting, it's a good team!

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    2. DJ14
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Looks a pretty good draft. I like Kinsky as he has solid fixtures in the first 15 GWs. Calafiori is probably the best non Gabriel ARS def with his attacking threat but just be wary of rotation. Maguire and Muharemovic look good picks (Muharemovic had 10.9 defcon per 90 last year.) Kadioglu looks good value. I think I slightly prefer Thomas over van Ewijk because of my relaible points via defcon and goal threat but he does look good for assists. Rice is someone I would avoid because he just doesn't look vfm and there is much better cheaper and 8m options. Semenyo should be a good pick. I like MGW. But then there is the big risk of going without Bruno. For me personally im not sure it's worth it and you might regret (or Bruno might get a rare injury and it's a masterclass decision!)

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  2. Boring FC
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 36 mins ago

    Solid. Personally I would not choose Rice to start with. Maybe Szobo or risk it with Foden?

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    1. Boring FC
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 33 mins ago

      *reply to TafOnTour1

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  3. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Thoughts on this BB GW1 team?

    Verbruggen Kinsky
    Gabriel Gvardiol Maguire Ballard Hume
    Mbeumo Foden Szoboszlai Tzolis Groß
    Haaland Pedro DCL

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    1. Boring FC
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Looks strong, I would probably just change Ballard to avoid too much Sunderland.

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    2. Jstap94
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour ago

      I think if you are BB1 you need to triple up Utd against Hull. Whether that is another midfielder or a defender

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  4. maltasi
    • 17 Years
    2 hours, 30 mins ago

    Another goal today for Buendia. He’s having a decent pre-season in the absence of Rogers.

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  5. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Thoughts on this gw1 bb team?

    Verbruggen Kinsky
    Mosquera ballard shaw aina diop
    Bruno mbeumo Foden le fee gros
    Haaland Pedro dcl

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    1. Boring FC
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Looks good. Diop might be a bit risky at this point, monitor, and maybe switch to Davis who is more nailed.

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    2. Conners
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Pretty good, and quite close to what I'd go for with a Haaland GW1 BB team.

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  6. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Alysson Edward of Villa could of had 3/4 assists with a better CF.

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  7. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    It's nice the the FFS Bus team has a differential pick in Tzolis, can see this team getting 80 points in GW1.

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    1. Boring FC
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      And another (possible good one) in Hume.

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  8. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 34 mins ago

    2 pens for Kluivert Jr. in 5 minutes.

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    1. polis
      • 15 Years
      11 mins ago

      The game hasn't kicked off yet has it?

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      1. polis
        • 15 Years
        7 mins ago

        Got that wrong. 9-1.

        Fancy myself to have gotten a couple.

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  9. Doosra - â˜­DeclanMyGeniusâ…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Here is my current burnt offering:

    ___ ___ ___ Dubravka
    ___ ___ Guéhi _ Senesi _ Shaw
    Bruno F. _ Semenyo _ Szoboszlai _ Ampadu
    __ Haaland _ Thiago _ Calvert-Lewin

    Kinsky / Hughes Diop Thomas

    Captaincy will duck and dive between Bruno and the Norse God.

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    1. Absolutely Muñozed
      51 mins ago

      downgrade senesi and upgrade Ampadu

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      1. Doosra - â˜­DeclanMyGeniusâ…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        just now

        Not today, thank you. ðŸ™‚

        *DEFCON

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  10. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    57 mins ago

    Tzolis or Szobo?

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    1. polis
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Szobo is at lesst properly nailed

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  11. el polako
    • 9 Years
    51 mins ago

    Ali Dia anyone?

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  12. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    50 mins ago

    Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal almost done - yay or nay for FPL this season?! Could be an absolute steal this season at £7.0m?!

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      I think I'd go Tzolis for 0.5m less

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        We're in the market for another LW, potentially Vini Jr., so Tzolis won't be nailed-on at all.

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    2. polis
      • 15 Years
      39 mins ago

      Does he start regularly?

      Surely yes, but instead of whom?

      Arsenal quickly becoming a minefield.

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        8 mins ago

        Could be a midfield trio for us of Bruno Guimaraes, Declan Rice, and Martin Odegaard. I can definitely see it that way to be honest.

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        1. polis
          • 15 Years
          6 mins ago

          Sure, very possible, but Ode, Merino, Zubi, Eze?

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          1. polis
            • 15 Years
            6 mins ago

            (Minus ode here)

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          2. TafOnTour1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            5 mins ago

            God knows my dude, but can definitely see Bruno Guimaraes and Declan Rice as nailed-on in our midfield.

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            1. polis
              • 15 Years
              3 mins ago

              If you're playing two 8's in Bruno and Ode every week, give me a shout. I'm in.

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    3. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      just now

      With defcons in the game and maybe some set piece taking, yes for sure

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  13. InsertPunHere
    • 4 Years
    43 mins ago

    Lammens | Kinsky
    Mosquera | Muñoz | MuharemoviÄ‡ | Colwill | Ballard
    Semenyo | Mbuemo | Wirtz | Le Fée | Sangaré
    Haaland | Pedro | Calvert-Lewin

    Current BB1 draft. Is shaving money off any and/or all of MuharemoviÄ‡, Ballard, Colwill, Wirtz to Rodon/Bogle, Hume, Hato, Szoboszlai worth it to upgrade Le Fée?

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  14. pundit of punts
    • 13 Years
    36 mins ago

    GW 1 BB team -

    Raya
    Mosquera - Calafiori - Shaw
    Bruno - Palmer - Mbeumo - Semenyo - Foden
    Pedro - Brobbey

    Roefs - Igor Jesus - Reinildo - Mykolenko

    FH 3 and WC 4 is the plan and then land on GW 5 with 3 FTs.

    Thoughts?

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    1. pundit of punts
      • 13 Years
      25 mins ago

      If Hume looks nailed then I will switch Roefs + Mykolenko âž¡ Chelsea keeper + Hume

      Igor Jesus spot is also up for grabs if DCL continues to impress.

      12 other spots are locked for now.

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        20 mins ago

        Squeaky bum time when Haaland scores a brace in GW1

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        1. pundit of punts
          • 13 Years
          15 mins ago

          Back in training on 12 th August which means not a starter in the CS

          Will be too rusty in GW 1. Reduced minutes for sure.

          Even if he braces, BB should be able to cover it.

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          1. Bobby Digital
            • 8 Years
            10 mins ago

            He's back that late?! Might reconsider myself now...

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          2. Jordan.
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 16 Years
            2 mins ago

            not listening,i cant play fpl for even one week without haaland,g/l with your plan,but on the horizon there is hms haaland steaming into view

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  15. Stimps
    • 13 Years
    17 mins ago

    A) Hume, Tzolis
    B) Ballard, Le Fee

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      just now

      B=Solid
      A=Flair

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  16. fantasyfog
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    If I said

    A Bruno F Buendia Le Fee Groß Haaland
    Or
    B Saka Palmer Semenyo MGW Isak

    It would be B all day long wouldn't it???

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