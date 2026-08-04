While there are still over two weeks until 2026/27 gets underway, let’s take a very early look at what our Gameweek 1 Scout Picks might look like.

Pre-season friendlies are still taking place, and some players are yet to return from international duty. However, this article offers an insight into which players and teams currently appeal for the opening weekend.

The Scout Squad nominations and pre-match press conferences will shape our final selection.

There are, as ever, certain restrictions for our squad:

An Â£83.0m overall budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of Â£100.0m

No more than three players per team

A reminder, too, that the Scout Picks are for the upcoming Gameweek in isolation.

GAMEWEEK 1 FIXTURES

Using our Members’ ticker, here is the Gameweek 1 difficulty ranking:

THE LIKELY LADS

The standout fixtures pit Manchester United and champions Arsenal against newly promoted Hull City and Coventry City. It’s a good bet that we’ll be tripling up on both.

Making it trickier for the Gunners is the number of players who went deep at this summer’s World Cup, meaning late arrivals and some possible easing in. However, having not played a single minute for winners Spain (and with less of a concern regarding match fitness for a goalkeeper!), it’s a fair assumption that David Raya (Â£6.0m) will be ready.

Costing a lot less than star defender Gabriel Magalhaes (Â£8.0m), Cristhian Mosquera (Â£5.5m) and Riccardo Calafiori (Â£5.5m) may be a more budget-friendly way to cover the Gunners’ backline if we opt for a defensive double-up or a cheaper alternative to Raya.

At least Michael Carrick’s lineup looks more straightforward. Opponents Hull snuck up via the playoffs, despite being the second-worst Championship side for expected goals conceded (xGC, 82.69).

Bruno Fernandes‘ (Â£12.0m) huge price rise isn’t putting many off. Last season, he set a new record for Premier League assists, being miles ahead of everyone else for setting up chances (136) and creating big ones (33), while also coming fourth for shots (85).

He’s back in training this week after his World Cup break.

Calling Bryan Mbeumo (Â£8.0m) v Matheus Cunha (Â£8.0m) is a bit tougher. The latter ranked second overall when it came to attempts (90) and was the second-best midfielder for shots on target (35), yet the ex-Brentford man thrashed him for big chances (22 v 9) and expected goal involvement (xGI, 17.23 v 10.34).

Mbeumo could also be leading the line come Gameweek 1, with Benjamin Sesko (Â£7.0m) struggling for fitness.

At the back, Luke Shaw (Â£4.5m) comes in cheaper than Harry Maguire (Â£5.0m) – and we’ll likely need that Â£0.5m.

Fresh from his exploits in America, Erling Haaland (Â£15.5m) is also here. He’s expensive, but for good reason. Adding together the first six games of his four Manchester City seasons (24 matches), he’s scored 37 goals, delivering five hat-tricks and 11 double-digit hauls.

IN CONTENTION

Going back to Arsenal, it’s tricky to pinpoint a way into the champions’ attack. The likes of Bukayo Saka (Â£9.5m), Declan Rice (Â£7.5m), Noni Madueke (Â£6.5m) and Eberechi Eze (Â£6.5m) lasted the course with England and have yet to return to training.

Meanwhile, centre-forward is hard to call because Viktor Gyokeres (Â£7.5m) and Kai Havertz (Â£7.5m) were both eliminated in the Round of 32. Each of them made their first appearance of the summer in Saturday’s friendly win over Girona, with Havertz interestingly in midfield. So, it’s possible that both players start in Gameweek 1 – and they’re names we might revisit closer to the deadline.

Gabriel Martinelli (Â£6.5m) hasn’t featured in pre-season, and Leandro Trossard has left the club. So what about new signing Christos Tzolis (Â£6.5m)? He’s already been on the scoresheet in pre-season, and could be a good opening-day punt.

Elsewhere, Sunderland travel to Ipswich Town, which explains the number of drafts featuring Black Cats assets. Brian Brobbey (Â£6.0m), who bagged three World Cup goals, defensive contributions (DefCon) machine Dan Ballard (Â£5.0m), the ‘OOP’ Trai Hume (Â£4.5m) and playmaker Enzo Le Fee (Â£6.0m), who has struck three times in pre-season, are all options. Le Fee is also on at least a share of penalties, although he is currently nursing a knock.

At Chelsea, Xabi Alonso’s reign begins at neighbours Fulham. Like last August, their forward Joao Pedro (Â£7.5m) is experiencing gigantic ownership figures, thanks to some generous pricing.

Also cheaper than expected is Dominik Szoboszlai (Â£7.0m). Liverpool’s all-round midfielder was one of the very best for crosses (205), chances created (78) and passes into the box (120), plus he could be on penalties now that Mohamed Salah is gone.

An initial trip to crisis club Newcastle United is full of potential, although we’re still to determine exactly where Szoboszlai will be playing. It’s not out of the question that he begins 2026/27 at right-back again.

THE LONGER SHOTS

A few other midfielders are worthy of consideration. For example, the departure of Danny Welbeck (Â£6.0m) should put budget-friendly Pascal Gross (Â£5.5m) on Brighton and Hove Albion’s spot-kick duties, but the Seagulls are at home to Aston Villa. That’s not an ideal opening.

Antoine Semenyo (Â£8.5m) is under consideration as he faces former club Bournemouth, too. Budget might be the chief reason why he doesn’t make the cut. The same is true of Alexander Isak (Â£9.0m).

Everton v Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest v Leeds United are hard matches to call. Names like Morgan Gibbs-White (Â£8.0m), Igor Jesus (Â£6.0m), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Â£6.0m), Neco Williams (Â£5.0m), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Â£6.5m) and Daniel Munoz (Â£5.5m) could still do well.

A home match against Tottenham Hotspur would have been a favourable fixture last season, but buoyed by Roberto De Zerbi’s stewardship and some big-name arrivals, Spurs might not be the fodder of 2025/26 for Brentford’s Igor Thiago (Â£8.0m).

GAMEWEEK 1: VERY EARLY SCOUT PICKS

As we’ve maxed out on the Â£83m starting XI allowance, the bench is full of ‘fodder’. As things stand, however, the Â£4.0m defenders and Â£4.5m midfielder are all in line for Gameweek 1 minutes. With no playing Â£4.0m ‘keeper, Bart Verbruggen (Â£4.5m) gets the nod.