Scout Notes

FPL pre-season: Gross on pens, Mitoma latest + Garnacho debut

3 August 2026 86 comments
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Pre-season continued over the weekend as Aston Villa, Brighton & Hove Albion and Coventry City all stepped up their preparations for the 2026/27 campaign.

We’ve rounded up the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from each friendly, including team selection, tactical observations, standout performers, injury news and what the results could mean ahead of Gameweek 1.

READ MORE: FPL 2026/27 Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

ASTON VILLA 3-1 Indonesia All Stars XI

Garnacho debut

  • Goals: Buendia, Barkley, Madjo
  • Assists: Nedeljković, Lynch

Aston Villa XI: Wright, Nedeljković (Cash 46), Kéba Cissé (Carroll 46), Pau Torres (Mings 46), Rowe (Maatsen 46), Lindelöf (Bogarde 46), Barkley (João Gomes 46), McGinn (Alysson 46, Burrowes 77), Buendía (Hemmings 46), Garnacho (Lynch 46), Guessand (Madjo 46).

SCOUT NOTES

  • Aston Villa kicked off their pre-season tour of Asia with a comfortable 3-1 victory over Indonesia All Stars. After defeats to Porto and Real Sociedad, Unai Emery’s side delivered a much-improved performance. Emiliano Buendía (£6.0m), Ross Barkley (£5.0m) and Brian Madjo all found the net as Villa controlled the contest for long periods.
  • Several senior players returned after extended breaks following the FIFA World Cup. John McGinn (£5.5m) captained the side on his first start of pre-season, while Victor Lindelöf (£4.5m), Evann Guessand (£5.5m) and Alejandro Garnacho (£6.0m) also made their first appearances of the summer.
  • There were tactical points of interest, too. Lindelöf lined up alongside Barkley in midfield rather than in defence, with McGinn, Buendía and Garnacho supporting Guessand further forward.
  • One notable absentee remained Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m), who is still sidelined through injury. Lucas Digne (£4.5m) also missed out as his proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain continues to progress.
  • Villa started brightly and almost opened the scoring immediately when Guessand forced Kartika Ajie into an early save. Moments later, they did take the lead. Kosta Nedeljković (£4.0m) continued his encouraging pre-season by exchanging passes down the right before cutting the ball back for Buendía, who calmly swept home. The Serbian full-back has impressed throughout pre-season and strengthened his claims for more minutes ahead of the new campaign – although he’s still very much Matty Cash‘s (£4.5m) deputy for now.
  • Guessand remained heavily involved during the opening half. The striker twice found space inside the box but couldn’t convert either opportunity.
  • Making his Villa debut, Garnacho showed flashes of pace and direct running. However, he struggled to influence proceedings consistently. His best opening saw a shot blocked after another dangerous Nedeljković cut-back.
  • Barkley doubled Villa’s advantage on the stroke of half-time with an excellent left-footed finish from the edge of the area after creating space for himself.
  • Emery changed 10 players at the break, with goalkeeper James Wright the only starter to remain on the pitch.
  • The second-half side still contained plenty of senior quality. Cash, Tyrone Mings (£4.5m), Ian Maatsen (£4.5m) and Lamare Bogarde (£5.0m) all came on, while new signing João Gomes (£5.5m) continued to build his fitness in midfield. They joined several academy players, including Luka Lynch, George Hemmings (£4.5m) and Madjo, but Villa maintained their control and intensity after the restart.
  • Madjo soon added the third. Lynch drove into space before sliding the striker through on goal, and the 17-year-old finished confidently past the goalkeeper. Madjo has now scored four goals during Villa’s pre-season matches, making him one of the standout performers of Villa’s summer. His latest strike followed goals against Walsall and Real Sociedad, while his all-round displays have been equally encouraging. The young forward has led the line confidently, used his physicality well and consistently looked composed in front of goal. He almost grabbed another moments later when Cash’s cross deflected his effort onto the crossbar before Alysson’s rebound was ruled out for offside. His competitive debut must still wait, however; Villa continue to await the outcome of their appeal regarding his registration following his move from Metz.
  • Maatsen again impressed after coming on. The Dutch full-back provided attacking width throughout the second half and later delivered an excellent cross that Mings headed over. Cash also pushed forward well and took several set-pieces after replacing Nedeljković.

“Tactically, we are trying to understand our structure as soon as possible with the players we have. I am really optimistic with how we are building the team and how the players are responding every day.

“Keep going, try to avoid injuries and help the new players adapt as quickly as possible.” – Unai Emery

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION 4-3 Strasbourg

Garnacho debut

  • Goals: Gross pen, Boscagli, Cashin, Osman pen
  • Assists: Wieffer, Gross, Boscagli
  • Brighton and Hove Albion: Verbruggen (McGill 90), Wieffer (Tasker 46), Simmonds (Middleton 62), Boscagli (Oriola 75), Kadioglu (Cashin 46), Ayari (Yalcouye 46), Gross (Howell 46), Gomez (Cozier-Duberry 46), Hinshelwood (Buonanotte 46), Minteh (Osman 62), Kostoulas (Rutter 62).

SCOUT NOTES

  • Brighton rounded off their week-long training camp in Austria with a 4-3 comeback victory over Strasbourg.
  • Fabian Hurzeler’s side found themselves two goals behind inside the opening 14 minutes after strikes from Samuel Amo-Ameyaw and Martial Godo. However, Brighton responded impressively, with Pascal Gross (£5.5m), Olivier Boscagli (£4.5m), Eiran Cashin and Ibrahim Osman all finding the net.
  • Perhaps the biggest talking point for Fantasy Premier League managers was where Brighton’s goals came from. All four arrived from set-piece situations after Hurzeler spent part of the training camp placing extra emphasis on dead-ball routines.

“I want to see a group that’s really good at set-pieces.

“I want them to keep building this set-piece culture because, like we all know, the Premier League is very keen on set-pieces.

“It is very important that we are strong on set pieces, but of course we also want to have our own identity on the pitch as well, and that is playing intense football.” – Fabian Hurzeler

  • Brighton struggled defensively during the opening exchanges. Strasbourg repeatedly found joy down Brighton’s right-hand side, with Amo-Ameyaw causing problems before scoring the opener and then turning provider for Godo’s close-range finish.
  • The Seagulls gradually settled into the contest and pulled a goal back midway through the first half. Gross stepped up from the penalty spot after Mats Wieffer (£5.0m) was fouled inside the area. The German initially saw his effort ruled out after the referee judged he had touched the ball twice, but calmly converted the retake to halve the deficit. With Danny Welbeck (£6.0m) gone, there’s a void to be filled from 12 yards – and Gross has struck the first blow.
  • Gross remained heavily involved throughout the first half and again demonstrated his importance from set plays. Minutes later, Yankuba Minteh (£6.0m) won a free-kick on the edge of the area before Gross cleverly rolled the ball into the path of Boscagli, who fired an excellent first-time finish into the roof of the net.
  • Brighton completed the turnaround shortly after the restart. Boscagli’s corner caused problems inside the six-yard box and substitute Cashin headed home from close range. The defender only returned to Brighton this summer after his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers and made an immediate impact after replacing youngster Harry Simmonds at half-time. Cashin almost doubled his tally later in the game. Facundo Buonanotte (£5.0m) floated a free-kick towards the back post, Charlie Tasker headed it across goal, but Cashin couldn’t keep his close-range effort down.
  • Several substitutes impressed after the hour mark. Georginio Rutter (£5.5m) twice tested the Strasbourg goalkeeper and linked play well in the final third, while Osman provided Brighton with a constant outlet through his pace and direct running. There are question marks over who will lead the Brighton line after the departure of Welbeck to Chelsea. So, it will be worth monitoring Rutter’s role and performances closely. He could well take that starting striker spot, with Charalampos Kostoulas (£5.5m) also in the mix.
  • Osman eventually earned his reward during the additional 30-minute period. After bursting into the penalty area, he drew a foul before picking himself up to calmly convert Brighton’s second penalty of the afternoon. Gross was off the field by this point.
  • At the other end, Bart Verbruggen (£4.5m) produced an important save to deny Godo after Brighton had taken the lead, while Strasbourg eventually grabbed a late consolation through Ghianny Kodia.

“We took it a little bit too easy in the first minutes. We weren’t that intense but, after we went 2-0 down, we showed resilience and reacted well.

“We were good in possession, but out of possession we definitely have to improve the little details. It was a good test in the end.” – Fabian Hurzeler

  • While some regulars’ absences were explained by post-World Cup breaks, Kaoru Mitoma (£6.0m), Evan Ferguson (£5.0m) and Stefanos Tzimas (£5.5m) again missed out through injury. The latter is closest to recovery.

“They are all in rehab. Of course, I think Tzimas is the closest. He is already doing rehab on the pitch. But Evan Ferguson, also daily progress. Mitoma came back now from his rehab in Japan, started running. He is back now and good progress so looking forward.” – Fabian Hurzeler, via the Argus

Leicester City 0-1 COVENTRY CITY

  • Goals: Latibeaudiere
  • Assist: Kitching

Coventry City XI: Wilson (Dovin 75), van Ewijk (Kesler-Hayden 75), Thomas (Latibeaudiere 75), Kitching, Dasilva (Bidwell 75), Onyeka (Eccles 75), Grimes (Andrews 75), Sakamoto (Tchaouna 75), Torp (Thomas-Asante 75), Mason-Clark (Raphael 75), Simms (Wright 75).

SCOUT NOTES

  • Coventry City continued their pre-season preparations with a 1-0 victory over Leicester City in a behind-closed-doors friendly at Seagrave.
  • Frank Lampard named a strong starting XI. It closely resembled the side Sky Blues fans became accustomed to seeing during last season’s Championship run-in. New signing Loum Tchaouna (£5.5m) again started on the bench before making another second-half appearance.
  • There were, however, a handful of notable absentees. As reported by the Coventry Telegraph, Luke Woolfenden (£4.0m) missed his second consecutive friendly for unspecified reasons. Jack Rudoni (£5.0m) continues his rehabilitation after shoulder surgery. Aurèle Amenda (£4.0m) remains unavailable following his involvement at the FIFA World Cup. Jahnoah Markelo (£5.0m) also missed out amid continued speculation linking him with a loan move to Rangers.
  • There was no live coverage/highlights available for this game, so we’re reliant on the Coventry website’s match report for details.
  • While goalkeeper Ben Wilson (£4.5m) made important stops at either end of the first half, Coventry gradually settled into the contest and created the better openings before the interval.
  • Victor Torp (£5.5m) was at the heart of much of their attacking play. The Dane first fired narrowly over after being released by Liam Kitching (£4.0m). He then saw another effort deflected behind before sending a third strike over the crossbar.
  • Budget defender Milan van Ewijk (£4.0m) was on corners, meanwhile. One of his deliveries found Bobby Thomas (£4.0m), whose header was comfortably gathered by Fran Vietes.
  • Into the second half, Ellis Simms (£5.0m) forced an early save before Torp almost broke the deadlock when his ambitious free-kick from around 30 yards dropped narrowly over the crossbar. Lampard’s side continued to create chances. Simms again tested the Leicester goalkeeper. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (£5.0m) then unleashed a powerful low strike that Vietes did well to turn behind.
  • Lampard freshened things up after 75 minutes. He replaced every outfield player apart from Kitching, who completed the full 90 minutes.
  • The winning goal arrived five minutes later from another set piece. Josh Eccles’ (£5.0m) corner was headed back across goal by Kitching. Joel Latibeaudiere (£4.0m) was in the right place to nod home from close range.
  • Leicester almost equalised shortly afterwards when Michael Golding struck the crossbar. However, Coventry held on to record back-to-back clean sheets after last weekend’s goalless draw with Northampton Town.
Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live! 3
86 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 53 mins ago

    Mark my words here - Pascal Gross is a trap here.

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    1. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 50 mins ago

      Can hardly be trapped by a 5.5 mid on pens.

      The traps are Foden, Wirtz, Isak etc

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        He's 35, Brighton are in the Conference League, and he is managed by a manager who loves his rotation. Terrible option this year.

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      2. el polako
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Why do you think Isak is a trap?
        New manager.
        Pre season.
        On penalties.
        PL proven.

        He might actually be the one the get from Liverpool attack.

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          "New manager" is a negative and "on penalties" is not known. You've also missed the fact his legs are made of wet loo roll.

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          1. el polako
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            New manager in Liverpool’s position is probably a positive.

            The other two points, fair enough.

            Although I have a sneaky feeling people will be buying him en made few weeks into the season.

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            1. el polako
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 12 mins ago

              *en masse

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        2. Brosstan
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Crock
          The new manager has no results when managing a team with CL expectations. Could go off the rails real fast in the dressing room if they have a poor start
          Szobo should be on penalties based off penalty record

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          1. 17th Time Lucky
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Wanted to check this "should" be Szob claim as I was dubious

            Isak career record: 19/25
            Szob career record: 20/22

            Apologies for doubting, it should be Szob based on records. Have to wait and see what it actually is in reality though.

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            1. el polako
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 6 mins ago

              Might be that Isak gets them to start the momentum going and build his confidence which is (so they say) very important for a lonely centre forward.

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    2. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      I think hes the perfect pick myself, I'll have him and 1mil in the bank for wiggle room if I'm wrong

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    3. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      I believe Szobo is a trap this season, even though I have him for my first few games.

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      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        I wanna see where he plays with Frimpong injured...

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      2. im1974
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        I tend to agree. In my team but purely on EO

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    4. tangtastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      totally. first noone was thinking about this at all. then one youtuber, two youtubers, three... now he's a 'top pick'. except he's not.

      for all the reasons others have said. he's a huge mins risk, and his best season was 9 goals, and that was an outlier. his average is

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      1. tangtastic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        ...

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      2. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 46 mins ago

        I've actually removed szob from my team now, in place of Wirtz. I currently own Kerkez (over Gvard) too.

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    5. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Could work for a BB1, discard on WC. Don’t need him for 38 weeks.

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  2. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 51 mins ago

    No comment on Watkins' absence?

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    1. Gubby-Allen
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Olly?

      Compulsory 3 weeks.

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      1. Brosstan
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        For what? Vacation in the US?

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  3. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 46 mins ago

    Will Szobo play as RB again with Frimpong injured?

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    1. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      That would cause many a team to look elsewhere wouldn't it, may enough of a risk to look elsewhere

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    2. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Is Connor Bradley still injured?!

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Not back in full training

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        1. TafOnTour1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          I suspect that Szoboszlai will be played at RB unless Liverpool have anyone else to play there, or they sign another RB?!

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          1. fantasyfog
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            Has Curtis played there before?

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            1. TafOnTour1
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 8 mins ago

              I think he did once or twice last season?! Might be wrong though!

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  4. arkmanc
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 43 mins ago

    I find Maresca boring. Feel like going No-Haaland. Will look something like this

    Lammens
    Mosquera kerkez oreilly
    Bruno palmer saka semenyo/mbeumo szobozlai
    Pedro DCL/Igor

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    1. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Always a risk it tempting yes, have him for now and will give him 3 weeks and 3 hattricks before I change my mind

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      1. GreennRed
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Doesn't matter if he's boring or not. Haaland should still be the best goalscorer in the league. Depends on the City balance. A few Premier League teams dabbled in exciting football. They didn't stay long in the league.

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    2. Mother Farke
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Haaland still scores goals under whoever. Norway's manager Solbakken, for example, guided Wolves to 18th....

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    3. Gubby-Allen
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      The money is easy enough to get a decent 95.0 squad.

      I haven't got him as Pedro and Gyokeres could be enough for the first couple of GWs but enough to upgrade with the transfer of he starts as he usually does

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    4. el polako
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      „I find Maresca boring”
      Proceeds to buys Arteta’s Saka.

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      1. fantasyfog
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        What are you suggesting

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      2. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        The same "Arteta's Saka" that played the equivalent of only just 22 full matches in the PL last season, got 157 points within that, averaging 167.5 points over the last six seasons?! Is this the "Arteta's Saka" you are referring to?! Because if you are, that's pretty damn impressive to me.

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        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 21 mins ago

          That's the point. Just because a team's style of football is boring doesn't mean they mightn't have good attacking threats.

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        2. el polako
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Emphasis was on the manager.
          Read my post again.

          You find Arteta’s football exciting?

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          1. TafOnTour1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 16 mins ago

            Won us the Premier League and got us incredibly close to our first-ever Champions League trophy last season, so no complaints from me.

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            1. el polako
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 13 mins ago

              And I get it.
              He did what he had to do to end two decades long wait. But it wasn’t pretty, unless you’re a connoisseur who appreciates time wasting and defending 1-0 lead at home against Burnley…

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              1. TafOnTour1
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 2 mins ago

                Yeah and Pep Guardiola's Man City sat back, time wasted, and defended a 1-0 lead away to Burnley last season, while Burnley could have easily snatched a point late on in the match...what's your point here?!

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                1. el polako
                  • 9 Years
                  56 mins ago

                  My point: Last season Arsenal
                  was boring to watch.

                  They’re more exciting in the years before that but couldn’t win anything so Arteta decided to tighten up, copy Greece 2004 template and it worked .
                  Well done, congratulations on the title!

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                  1. _Toni_
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    5 mins ago

                    Forest 0-0 Arsenal was among the worst PL matches ive watched since 92/93.

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  5. ItsComingHome123
    2 hours, 35 mins ago

    RMT
    Kinsky
    Maguire N.williams Mosquera
    Bruno Mbeumo Szobo Le fee
    Haaland JP DCL

    4.0 Grob Kadioglu 4.5

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    1. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Very similar to mine, I've managed to keep 1 mil in the bank, but I don't have JP to start with, went DCL and Igor

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  6. jayzico
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Ah, the temporary joys of no Haaland for the first two games.

    BB GW!.

    Lammens.
    Gabriel. Van Hecke. Ballard. Kerkez. Hato.
    brunoF(c). Mbeumo. E LeFee. Szob. Saka.
    DCL. JP. Brobbey.

    Now kill it with your derisory comments fpl gurus.

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    1. jayzico
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Second keeper is SANCHEZ

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    2. Gubby-Allen
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      Not sure how much we will see of Saka before the int break. Wasn't without Gabriel for a single GW last season but again wonder if he will start 1st GW and costs a lot. The Man City game will tell.

      Not sure on Liverpool defence yet

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    3. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      I dont like Gabriel (price) Kerkez (points) Brobbery (points) or Saka (will he start) if Saka was guaranteed I'd pick him though

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      1. jayzico
        • 15 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Thanks for comments.

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  7. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Good afternoon all!!

    Just out of interest anyone who gets their team rates using the FF Hub Free Rate my Team tool, what the highest score you’ve had???

    I’ve just achieved a 90 score!!

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    1. fantasyfog
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Got 86, it's clearly broken

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Scores are a lot lower this season mate I got 88 before I got the 90 the rest have been low 80’s

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    2. MrMartini2026
      2 hours ago

      Got a 95 but don't like it all of it tbh

      Verbruggen, steele
      Tarks, VVd, Gab, thomas, davis
      Mbuemo, szbobs, palmer, ndiaye, I Sarr,
      Haaland, DCL, walle-E (4.5 ips fwd)

      No Bruno, pedro, Rogers, Raya, Semenyo.... go figure...

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      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Someone posted the team that scored 100%

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        1. fantasyfog
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Tell me more

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          1. G-Whizz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/08/03/fpl-pre-season-dcl-brace-gudmundsson-injury-frimpong-update?hc_page=-1#hc_comment_27667980

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    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      What score did you get using ours?

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      1. MrMartini2026
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        The 95 was on the fpl draft tools thing, just playing around with it but probably wont sign in to generate a number as ill get OCD about trying to get as high a number as possible and end up with a team with streaky Sarr and everton attackers who never score haha.

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    4. z13
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Tools like that are a bit useless imo

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  8. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Grossential

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  9. Mirec007
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    BB GW1, thank me later 😉

    Donnaruma, Verbruggen
    Mosquera/Calafiori, Tarkowski, N. Williams, Shaw, O’Shea
    Palmer, Mbeumo, Szoboslai, Le Fee, Gross
    Haaland - Joao Padro - DCL

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    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      jolly good ive drafted all 15 during tinker time,g/l

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  10. Charlie Price
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Fortune’s Always Hiding

    5guk5c

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  11. Pinatta
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    BB1 - WC6 team. No Haaland, Isak will deal with him. That's 6.0m to spend! No-one plays them both. First 5 games only! Expecting Ngumoha to start or to be involved a lot.

    Donnarumma - Verbruggen
    Guehi | Calafiori | Mosquera | Shaw | Aina
    Szoboslai | Ngumoha | Bruno F. | Mbeumo | Semenyo
    Joao Pedro | Isak | Igor Jesus

    3x Man City
    3x Man United
    3x Liverpool
    2x Arsenal Defense

    Verbruggen over Kinsky for GW4
    Kadioglu over other 4.5's for GW4

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    1. Pinatta
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Get out of my team Aina, Kadioglu is here.

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  12. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Below is my BB2, WC 6 team but I would love to upgrade Sboz to Wirtz if I can. Any suggestions on where to find the 0.5 needed?

    Roefs
    Maguire / Gvardiol / Calafiori
    Mbuemo / Szoboszlai / Foden / Cunha / Le Fee
    Haaland / Pedro

    Kinsky / Solanke / Kerkez / Thomas

    BB in Gw 2 would be:
    Kinsky vs Newcastle
    Thomas vs Hull
    Le Fee vs Fulham
    Calafiori vs Villa

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      13 mins ago

      Roefs downgrade probably

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      1. ShaunGoater123
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        yeah possibly him. Although i'd then be likely looking at Verbruggen probably and don't like his GW2 fixture for BB.
        Other option is Leno maybe.

        or potentially maguire to shaw, but i think maguires goal threat makes him a better pick then shaw by a distance tbh

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      If BB2, then Roefs > Rushworth (think that's the Brighton GK that Coventry are signing) or Solanke > HWright will get the 0.5

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  13. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Hi, does anybody know what the optimal ghost team was from last season please?

    Want to do some analysis, thanks

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    1. Make FPL Casual Again
      • 7 Years
      59 mins ago

      Not sure...Was it Caspers?

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Haha

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    2. Jacquet of all trades, mast…
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Following

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  14. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    By jove i think i cracked it..

    Verbrugen
    Mosquera. Cali. Vuku/5.0m. Shaw
    Bruno. Palmer. Boomo/Cunha/other. Gross
    Haaland. JP

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    1. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      26 mins ago

      What’s the bench?

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      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        Fodder Dubravka. Thomas. Slater. Furo

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    2. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      Only thing you are missing is a second City attacker for those juicy opening fixtures

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Maybe Semenyo over Cunha/Mbeumo

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        1. Make FPL Casual Again
          • 7 Years
          3 mins ago

          Good call need an an extra 0.5m from somewhere though

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  15. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Mamadou Sangare priced at £5.5m - what we thinking folks?!

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      0.5 overpriced

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    2. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Could be a defcon beast...

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  16. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 2 mins ago

    Still on this, would you change anything?

    Kinsky
    Gabriel | Rodon | Shaw
    Bruno | Semenyo | Szobo | Groß
    Haaland | Joao Pedro | DCL

    Fodder bench

    Thanks

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    1. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      It’s decent, very solid and you’ve got flexibility to downgrade any of GBH to move for a bandwagon.

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  17. New article...
    G-Whizz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    42 mins ago

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/08/03/fpl-pre-season-semenyos-role-change-rohl-goal-fulham-pens

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