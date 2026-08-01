Team Reveals

Tom Freeman’s FPL team reveal: 3-4-3 with Isak

1 August 2026 12 comments
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Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is live for the 2026/27 season, and the first draft team reveals keep coming in!

Here, Deputy Editor Tom Freeman discusses three players he is monitoring in pre-season. He also shares his first draft.

ALEXANDER ISAK

One of the main priorities for Andoni Iraola this season will be to get the best out of Alexander Isak (£9.0m).

The Swedish international declined in 2025/26, often feeding off scraps, but in the right system and environment, he should do well.

I think there’s a decent chance he’ll be on penalties, too.

“I think he has come in a good place. I think he was good in the World Cup. I saw him comfortable. First training [sessions] here, I think I’ve seen a good version of Alex.

“Still it’s very early because he has just started training, but I hope he can have some minutes against Leeds and build properly a proper pre-season.

“It’s not going to be very long but he will have three or four weeks of quality training, I hope, and we can put him in a good place because he is going to be massive for us this season.” – Andoni Iraola on Alexander Isak

I’m also interested in Dominik Szoboszlai (£7.0m) because a) he’s suited to Iraola-ball, b) he’s versatile and c) he’s cheap for what he does, so you’re getting value for money.

JOHAN MANZAMBI

There have been some major changes at Villa Park this summer, many of which have Fantasy implications.

Among the new arrivals, I’m mostly interested in Johan Manzambi (£6.0m), who has been brought in to replace Morgan Rogers (£7.5m).

He mostly played in the pivot for Freiburg last season, but I’m pretty sure Unai Emery won’t use him there. Instead, I think he’ll play as the No 10, in front of Boubacar Kamara (£5.0m) and Joao Gomes (£5.5m).

I think this position platforms him correctly from a Fantasy perspective, freeing him up to score and assist.

Looking at his time in Germany, Manzambi showed that he can create. He frequently found himself in good, central positions in/around the six-yard box, too, even playing in a deeper role.

Above: Johan Manzambi’s shot map in 2025/26, via Fotmob

Manzambi showed the capacity to play off Breel Embolo at the World Cup, effectively attacking space from deeper areas. I was really impressed by his performances and am hopeful he can quickly establish himself at Aston Villa.

12 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Dutchy FPL
    • 3 Years
    38 mins ago

    Goodmorning all! Any insights on the Forest game? Was pretty keen on Neco and maybe Jesus, but four goals conceded seems pretty bad. Jesus scored again though

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    1. Mr Turnip 1
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Ignore all pre-season “form”. It’s utterly meaningless. All that matters is the lineups

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  2. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    No Pedro?

    Very dangerous.

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  3. Justthis
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    I'm looking for a few differentials. Can anyone recommend Tarik Muharemović for Leeds? Read some comments from their manager really praising him. Maybe 4.5 m and he would have been an option. Could be a bit pricey at 5m? Any Leeds fans view would be really appreciated

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  4. MikeBravo
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    Out of interest, what's the highest rating anyone has concocted on the free team rating tool on here? I've managed a 96 so far.
    I have a feeling that this season is going to get very template, very quickly. I hope not though.

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  5. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    23 mins ago

    Better option?

    A. Semenyo Tavernier 3-5-2
    B. Thiago Anderson 3-4-3

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Not sure about Anderson so a

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    2. Our Man Charlie
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      I like the possible attacking upside with A. Also a fan of the 3-5-2

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  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    16 mins ago

    Like most I have Pedro and Bruno F

    A double up Chelsea with Palmer
    B double up Chelsea with Rogers
    C double up man u with mbeumo

    Thank you and gl

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      C

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  7. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Thoughts on a 4-3-3 with a strong defence?

    Lammens
    VVD - Mosquera - Calafiori - Maguire
    Palmer - Wirtz - Cherki
    Haaland - Isak - DCL

    (Palmer, Rodon, Yates, Crooks)

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      7 mins ago

      Not for me sorry 🙂

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