Scout Notes

FPL pre-season: Semenyo’s role change, Rohl goal + Fulham pens

3 August 2026 32 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Saturday brought some pre-season action for Everton, Fulham and Manchester City.

This was City’s first match under new boss Enzo Maresca, a rematch of 2023’s Champions League final versus Inter.

Here are the brief Scout Notes from these games.

READ MORE: FPL 2026/27 Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

MANCHESTER CITY 1-1 Inter (1-3 on penalties)

FPL notes: Semenyo debut,

  • Goals: Mubama
  • Assists: Semenyo

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Gvardiol (McAidoo 46), Mfuni (Ait-Nouri 46); Kovacic (Vitor Reis 46), Reijnders (Alleyne 46); Savinho (Braithwaite 78), Foden (Echeverri 68), Semenyo (Sangare 68); Mubama (N Gonzalez 46)

SCOUT NOTES

  • In Hong Kong, Man City’s first friendly of the summer took place without Erling Haaland (£15.5m), Nico O’Reilly (£6.5m), Marc Guehi (£6.0m), Jeremy Doku (£7.5m), Rayan Cherki (£7.5m), Elliot Anderson (£6.5m), Ruben Dias (£5.5m) and Matheus Nunes (£6.0m). Rodri (£6.5m) is recovering from back surgery, too.
  • Three City players, Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m), Rico Lewis (£4.5m) and Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.5m), played the full 90 minutes.
  • Antoine Semenyo (£8.5m) was arguably the standout player. Bursting down the left wing, he squared the ball for Divin Mubama‘s tap-in, and soon forced Josep Martinez into a save after his brilliant solo run.
  • We’ve seen previously that Maresca likes his wingers to stay wide, getting chalk on their boots. Does this dampen Semenyo’s FPL appeal? Not based on his latest performance.

“When we played Chelsea when Maresca was there, his wide men were always high and wide and quite free. That was one of the things that excited me the most when he was appointed. I get to have one-v-one situations most of the game, and I’m looking forward to it.

“In some games [Guardiola] wanted me wide, some games he wanted me inside a little bit more, depending on our opposition. Enzo is just about being out wide and when you get the ball, create opportunities. It’s exciting.” – Antoine Semenyo, to The Athletic

  • Inter quickly equalised, and a penalty shootout victory won them the Asahi Super Dry Trophy.
  • Another potentially interesting hint is that Phil Foden (£7.0m) – recently called one of Maresca’s ‘three central pillars’ – captained this XI. Another clue of how important he’ll be after last season’s drop-off? If Foden starts and shines in the Community Shield, there could be a bandwagon.
  • Savinho (£6.5m) began this match but is still being linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Hamburg 1-2 EVERTON

FPL notes: No Gabriel assist, Moyes’ return + Spurs “not good enough” 3

  • Goals: Rohl, own goal
  • Assists: Barry, Graham

Everton XI: Travers (King 81); O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite (Keane 70), Mykolenko (Aznou 81); Iroegbunam (Armstrong 70), Hackney (Alcaraz 70); Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall (Graham 90+2), George (Dibling 70); Barry (Beto 81)

NOTES

  • This wasn’t far off being a full-strength Everton XI, with a few exceptions. Dwight McNeil (£5.5m) was left out as a precaution, and James Garner (£6.0m) is recovering from groin surgery. Neither Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) nor Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m) played after international duty. The latter, who has 17.3% ownership, is also being linked with a move to Al-Hilal.
  • There were full matches for James Tarkowski (£6.0m), Jake O’Brien (£5.0m) and Merlin Rohl (£5.0m).
  • Playing in his home country, Rohl played on the right flank, just like the final four matches of 2025/26. He netted in Gameweek 37 and did so again here, firing into the roof of the net after Thierno Barry‘s (£5.5m) backheel. After Patson Daka equalised for the hosts, a Rohl cross then deflected onto the crossbar. Could he be the bargain £5.0m midfielder that we’re all seeking?
  • Another ideal way to cover the Toffees’ top-of-the-Ticker fixture run until Gameweek 6 would be up front. If only we knew who’d be first choice between Barry and Beto (£5.5m)…
STARTSGOALSASSISTSSHOTSBIG CHANCESxG
Thierno Barry (£5.5m)218038188.15
Beto (£5.5m)179143178.91
  • Similar for goals, big chances and expected goals (xG), they shared last season’s starts and are being alternated during these friendlies.
  • In midfield, Hayden Hackney (£5.5m) looked promising, though the likely signing of Christian Norgaard (£5.0m) will add competition. Midway through the second half, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m) played a brilliant ball across the face of goal, but Barry wasn’t ready to attack it.
  • David Moyes named a strong back four, but still hasn’t bought a right-back, meaning O’Brien had to fill in again.
  • Everton grabbed a late winner when stoppage-time substitute Braiden Graham intercepted a pass and forced Hamburg’s Jordan Torunarigha into an own goal.

Farense 1-2 FULHAM

­­­FPL Gameweek 10 differentials: Iwobi, Rogers + Xhaka

  • Goals: Iwobi (pen), Muniz (pen)
  • Assists: Smith Rowe, King

Fulham XI: Lecomte (Leno 46); Sessegnon, Andersen (Bassey 46), Cuenca (De Fougerolles 58), Robinson (Tete 46); Lukić (Reed 58), Iwobi; Smith Rowe (Ali Wahid 84); King, Kevin (Zepa 69); Kusi-Asare (Muniz 58)

NOTES

  • New head coach Alvaro Arbeloa’s use of high full-backs was showcased in the fifth minute when an Antonee Robinson (£4.5m) cross created Ryan Sessegnon‘s (£4.5m) volley. The latter has spent his career either at left-back or as a right-winger, but this time began at right-back. He was involved in numerous chances. As for Robinson, he set up a chance in which Josh King (£5.5m) hit the post.
  • After going behind, Fulham turned a deficit into a victory in a tale of two penalties. Alex Iwobi (£5.5m) sent the goalkeeper the wrong way, before Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m) buried his right into the corner. Muniz was not on the field when Iwobi netted his.
  • So, will Muniz be the Cottagers’ penalty taker now that Raul Jimenez has departed? Aside from the Mexican, the only player to net a penalty for Fulham over the last two campaigns was Robinson – a defender – in Gameweek 37. The US international was on the field when Iwobi scored his spot-kick on Saturday. It should also be noted that incoming big-money arrival Gonzalo Garcia netted six out of seven for Real Madrid Castilla in 2024/25.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

32 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Anyone think Manzambi is a good punt? With Rogers gone, he could be Villa's starting 10.

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    1. Thorsson64
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour ago

      If he's playing he's a good punt. I have my eye on him.

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      53 mins ago

      Far too early to tell, and I don't think their fixtures scream out the need to take a punt on them. Just wait and see

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      1. SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        6 mins ago

        He's the best 6.0m midfielder there, unless Ndiaye stays with Everton. My other option is Gros and save 0.5m.

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    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      47 mins ago

      Could be an absolute steal...

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    4. Malkmus
      • 15 Years
      46 mins ago

      One to watch for sure. Villa's opening fixtures aren't great.

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    5. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      43 mins ago

      Not yet, no. He's on my watchlist though.

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    6. The Mentaculus
      • 5 Years
      33 mins ago

      I like him but I feel like Emery is generally quite slow to integrate new signings and don't think he's been involved in their preseason yet afaik, so more like on the shortlist for WC / later in the season

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      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        (It's TM you need to thank really, I was just the messenger)

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  2. Absolutely Muñozed
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    appeal for Foden should increase now

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    1. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      just now

      For the first 2-3 game weeks, yes. After that, who knows.........

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  3. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Mamadou Sangare priced at £5.5m - what we thinking folks?!

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    1. MEGPAL
      • 14 Years
      31 mins ago

      Straight in for me

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    2. Boring FC
      • 4 Years
      26 mins ago

      Interested. Will he be ready for GW1 though?

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    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      20 mins ago

      Could be a defcon beast...

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    4. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      For 5.5m I'd prefer Gross, as he'll get more attacking returns. Plus he's on pens.

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  4. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    56 mins ago

    If Bruno now stays with Newcastle, is he still worth signing?

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    1. Better off with a pin and a…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      7 mins ago

      I fear Newcastle are very much in the "wait and see" camp for now. Too much uncertainty for me.

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    2. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      No, because the tactics that the new coach likes to employ won't suit him.

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  5. MEGPAL
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    Kinsky | Dubravka
    Gabriel | Gvardiol | Muharmovic | Canvot | Thomas
    Bruno | Wirtz | Gross | Sangare | Slater
    Haaland | Pedro | DCL

    My first tinker for a little while, no chip strategy as I don’t like to rush into them generally. Thoughts?

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    1. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      just now

      I'd go Schlager over Sangare and Neco Williams over Canvot.

      Also, who is Muharmovic?

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  6. FPL Blow-In
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    47 mins ago

    Haven’t wavered from having both Haaland and Bruno, until now. Thoughts on the below team?

    Lammens
    Gvardiol, Hume, Kadioglu
    Semenyo, Mbuemo, Cunha, Wirtz
    Haaland, Isak, Pedro

    4m, Yates, Van Ewijk, Thomas

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    1. MEGPAL
      • 14 Years
      21 mins ago

      It’s very nice but high risk with heavy Pool/City investment. Personally prefer Bruno but can see the appeal

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    2. Big Mike
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      OK apart from the Cunha and Isak picks. I'd prefer Semenyo and a 6m forward.

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      1. G-Whizz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 9 Years
        16 mins ago

        He already has Semenyo, but I get your point...

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    3. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      18 mins ago

      I think Slater is the £4.5m midfielder to pick if you're gonna go down that route...

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  7. Big Mike
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Does anyone have an update on Man Utd's pursuit of Lewis Hall?

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    1. Malkmus
      • 15 Years
      13 mins ago

      Apparently they are "talking". Given the market It would be big money, 60-70m I imagine. Utd need another LB alongside Shaw as he won't be able to play every game this season, whether it's Hall or someone else. Shaw will be nailed for first few games but not long-term so I'd rather go Maguire at 5m as he looks nailed with De Ligt injured and martinez still coming back.

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    2. LangerznMash
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      as of 17:02 today, Lewis Hall remains a Newcastle player.

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  8. Supersonic_
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Hello all,

    I must love pain, because I have been all but set on Gvardiol and Foden since the game opened up.

    However, Ideally I want more than one United attack.

    Kinsky

    Mosquera Gvardiol Shaw
    Gros Szob Foden Bruno Cunha
    Pedro Haaland

    Dub Beto van Ewijk Doip

    Comes down to

    Shaw, Cunha and Beto
    Or
    Maguire E le fee DCL

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      8 mins ago

      I'm on the latter option...

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      1. Supersonic_
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        Aye 50/50

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