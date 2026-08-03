FPL pre-season: Semenyo’s role change, Rohl goal + Fulham pens

Saturday brought some pre-season action for Everton, Fulham and Manchester City.

This was City’s first match under new boss Enzo Maresca, a rematch of 2023’s Champions League final versus Inter.

Here are the brief Scout Notes from these games.

READ MORE: FPL 2026/27 Pre-season Minutes, Goals + Assists Tracker

MANCHESTER CITY 1-1 Inter (1-3 on penalties)

Goals: Mubama

Mubama Assists: Semenyo

Manchester City XI: Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Gvardiol (McAidoo 46), Mfuni (Ait-Nouri 46); Kovacic (Vitor Reis 46), Reijnders (Alleyne 46); Savinho (Braithwaite 78), Foden (Echeverri 68), Semenyo (Sangare 68); Mubama (N Gonzalez 46)

SCOUT NOTES

In Hong Kong, Man City’s first friendly of the summer took place without Erling Haaland (£15.5m), Nico O’Reilly (£6.5m), Marc Guehi (£6.0m), Jeremy Doku (£7.5m), Rayan Cherki (£7.5m), Elliot Anderson (£6.5m), Ruben Dias (£5.5m) and Matheus Nunes (£6.0m). Rodri (£6.5m) is recovering from back surgery, too.

(£15.5m), (£6.5m), (£6.0m), (£7.5m), (£7.5m), (£6.5m), (£5.5m) and (£6.0m). (£6.5m) is recovering from back surgery, too. Three City players, Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.5m), Rico Lewis (£4.5m) and Abdukodir Khusanov (£5.5m), played the full 90 minutes.

(£5.5m), (£4.5m) and (£5.5m), played the full 90 minutes. Antoine Semenyo (£8.5m) was arguably the standout player. Bursting down the left wing, he squared the ball for Divin Mubama ‘s tap-in, and soon forced Josep Martinez into a save after his brilliant solo run.

(£8.5m) was arguably the standout player. Bursting down the left wing, he squared the ball for ‘s tap-in, and soon forced Josep Martinez into a save after his brilliant solo run. We’ve seen previously that Maresca likes his wingers to stay wide, getting chalk on their boots. Does this dampen Semenyo’s FPL appeal? Not based on his latest performance.

“When we played Chelsea when Maresca was there, his wide men were always high and wide and quite free. That was one of the things that excited me the most when he was appointed. I get to have one-v-one situations most of the game, and I’m looking forward to it. “In some games [Guardiola] wanted me wide, some games he wanted me inside a little bit more, depending on our opposition. Enzo is just about being out wide and when you get the ball, create opportunities. It’s exciting.” – Antoine Semenyo, to The Athletic

Inter quickly equalised, and a penalty shootout victory won them the Asahi Super Dry Trophy.

Another potentially interesting hint is that Phil Foden (£7.0m) – recently called one of Maresca’s ‘three central pillars’ – captained this XI. Another clue of how important he’ll be after last season’s drop-off? If Foden starts and shines in the Community Shield, there could be a bandwagon.

(£7.0m) – recently called one of Maresca’s ‘three central pillars’ – captained this XI. Another clue of how important he’ll be after last season’s drop-off? If Foden starts and shines in the Community Shield, there could be a bandwagon. Savinho (£6.5m) began this match but is still being linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur.

Hamburg 1-2 EVERTON

Goals: Rohl, own goal

Rohl, own goal Assists: Barry, Graham

Everton XI: Travers (King 81); O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite (Keane 70), Mykolenko (Aznou 81); Iroegbunam (Armstrong 70), Hackney (Alcaraz 70); Rohl, Dewsbury-Hall (Graham 90+2), George (Dibling 70); Barry (Beto 81)

NOTES

This wasn’t far off being a full-strength Everton XI, with a few exceptions. Dwight McNeil (£5.5m) was left out as a precaution, and James Garner (£6.0m) is recovering from groin surgery. Neither Jordan Pickford (£5.5m) nor Iliman Ndiaye (£6.0m) played after international duty. The latter, who has 17.3% ownership, is also being linked with a move to Al-Hilal.

(£5.5m) was left out as a precaution, and (£6.0m) is recovering from groin surgery. Neither (£5.5m) nor (£6.0m) played after international duty. The latter, who has 17.3% ownership, is also being linked with a move to Al-Hilal. There were full matches for James Tarkowski (£6.0m), Jake O’Brien (£5.0m) and Merlin Rohl (£5.0m).

(£6.0m), (£5.0m) and (£5.0m). Playing in his home country, Rohl played on the right flank, just like the final four matches of 2025/26. He netted in Gameweek 37 and did so again here, firing into the roof of the net after Thierno Barry ‘s (£5.5m) backheel. After Patson Daka equalised for the hosts, a Rohl cross then deflected onto the crossbar. Could he be the bargain £5.0m midfielder that we’re all seeking?

‘s (£5.5m) backheel. After Patson Daka equalised for the hosts, a Rohl cross then deflected onto the crossbar. Could he be the bargain £5.0m midfielder that we’re all seeking? Another ideal way to cover the Toffees’ top-of-the-Ticker fixture run until Gameweek 6 would be up front. If only we knew who’d be first choice between Barry and Beto (£5.5m)…

STARTS GOALS ASSISTS SHOTS BIG CHANCES xG Thierno Barry (£5.5m) 21 8 0 38 18 8.15 Beto (£5.5m) 17 9 1 43 17 8.91

Similar for goals, big chances and expected goals (xG), they shared last season’s starts and are being alternated during these friendlies.

In midfield, Hayden Hackney (£5.5m) looked promising, though the likely signing of Christian Norgaard (£5.0m) will add competition. Midway through the second half, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (£6.5m) played a brilliant ball across the face of goal, but Barry wasn’t ready to attack it.

(£5.5m) looked promising, though the likely signing of (£5.0m) will add competition. Midway through the second half, (£6.5m) played a brilliant ball across the face of goal, but Barry wasn’t ready to attack it. David Moyes named a strong back four, but still hasn’t bought a right-back, meaning O’Brien had to fill in again.

Everton grabbed a late winner when stoppage-time substitute Braiden Graham intercepted a pass and forced Hamburg’s Jordan Torunarigha into an own goal.

Farense 1-2 FULHAM

Goals: Iwobi (pen), Muniz (pen)

Iwobi (pen), Muniz (pen) Assists: Smith Rowe, King

Fulham XI: Lecomte (Leno 46); Sessegnon, Andersen (Bassey 46), Cuenca (De Fougerolles 58), Robinson (Tete 46); Lukić (Reed 58), Iwobi; Smith Rowe (Ali Wahid 84); King, Kevin (Zepa 69); Kusi-Asare (Muniz 58)

NOTES