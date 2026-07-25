Get your FPL 2026/27 team rated – and transfer tips too

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is live for 2026/27, and the team reveals are flying left, right and centre!

But the question is: how does your own first draft stack up?

Well, now you can put your team to the test with Fantasy Football Scout’s free Rate My Draft tool.

Upload a screenshot of your FPL team and get an instant rating for your current squad.

Want to know how to improve? Chief Scout members (aka paying subscribers) get recommended transfers powered by our industry-leading Rate My Team (RMT) projections, plus ratings for every position in their squad, making weak spots easy to spot and even easier to fix.

WHO CAN USE THE TEAM RATER?

Anyone with a free or paid-for Fantasy Football Scout account can use this rater.

However, you can also use Apple and Google sign-ins for a quick and easy way of getting a squad summary.

HOW MANY TEAMS CAN I HAVE RATED?

Assistant Scout (aka free) members of Fantasy Football Scout are permitted one screenshot upload – but you can have unlimited manual builds in our FPL Draft tool!

Chief Scout (aka paid) Members are allowed five screenshots. Again, they can tinker away to their heart’s content in the FPL Draft tool.

WHAT DOES THE TEAM RATER LOOK LIKE?

Upon uploading a screenshot of their squads, Fantasy managers will be presented with a breakdown of their squads based on our points projections:

*some players will still feature in old kits/not have images until the new season begins

Chief Scout members then get recommended transfers, based on our points projections:

These points projections will evolve over the coming month, as pre-season friendlies take place and transfers happen. For example, Rodrigo Muniz (£5.5m) fares very well for ‘expected minutes’ at the moment due to Fulham’s absence of senior positional rivals; Raul Jimenez has moved on now. Muniz’s projected game-time will obviously decrease if and when the Cottagers buy reinforcements up top.

DON’T FORGET OUR FPL DRAFT TOOL

Don’t forget that you can also use our FPL Draft feature to put together a squad with all the official FPL prices.

We hope you find these tools useful!