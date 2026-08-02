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Best £7.5m+ midfielders for FPL 2026/27

2 August 2026 49 comments
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Fantasy Premier League (FPL) offers 13 midfielders priced at £7.5m or higher for the 2026/27 season.

Here, we assess every option, analysing their opening fixtures, underlying data, pre-season form and expected role to identify the best picks ahead of Gameweek 1.

BRUNO FERNANDES

Best £7.0m+ midfielders

Arguably the standout midfield option in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) this season, Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m) already features in around half of all squads.

Despite a £3.0m price rise, the Manchester United playmaker still demands serious attention.

Fernandes justified that increase with a league-leading 235 points last season, with no player scoring more.

He backed up those returns with elite underlying numbers, too. In fact, no midfielder bettered his non-penalty expected goal involvement (NPxGI), underlining just how influential he remained throughout the campaign.

Fernandes also has an extremely favourable start to the season in terms of fixtures. As well as facing the likes of Everton and Fulham, Manchester United meet with two of three newly promoted sides.

Michael Carrick’s side rank second on our Fixture Ticker across the opening six Gameweeks. They also sit third for projected goals, as shown in the image above.

Fernandes ticks every box ahead of Gameweek 1. Last season’s outstanding campaign, elite underlying data, penalties and set-pieces all strengthen his appeal. Add Manchester United’s favourable opening fixtures and clear improvement under Carrick, and it’s easy to understand why so many managers continue to back him.

COLE PALMER

Cole Palmer - A Year in FPL: 307 points, 28 goals + hauls aplenty

Cole Palmer (£9.5m) couldn’t match his outstanding 214-point haul from 2024/25 last time out, finishing the campaign with 10 goals and two assists. Injuries disrupted his season, restricting him to just 24 starts and leaving him exactly 100 points short of the previous year’s total.

Even so, Palmer still showcased his quality when fit. Despite playing at least 500 fewer minutes than the other leading goalscoring midfielders, he finished joint-fourth for goals in his position. His underlying numbers also remained among the league’s best. Among midfielders who made at least 10 appearances, Palmer ranked inside the top five for expected goal involvement (xGI) per 90 minutes:

Palmer should also benefit from a lighter schedule this season. He missed England’s World Cup squad, giving him a full summer to recover and prepare for the new campaign.

Chelsea also have no European football to contend with, reducing the risk of rotation and allowing Palmer to head into most Gameweeks fresh.

Chelsea’s opening fixtures also offer plenty of promise. They face Arsenal, Brighton and Hove Albion and Bournemouth, which looks challenging at first glance. However, Arsenal currently have key defensive injuries, while all three opponents must juggle European football. Chelsea also take on Fulham and newly promoted Hull City during that spell.

Only the meeting with Arsenal sees Chelsea projected to score fewer than 1.3 goals, further highlighting their attacking potential.

Chelsea lacked consistency last season, and Xabi Alonso still has decisions to make over his preferred system. Even so, the Blues ranked among the league’s best sides for expected goals (xG). They also avoid European football this season and strengthened the squad over the summer. Those factors could provide Palmer with the platform to deliver an outstanding FPL campaign.

ANTOINE SEMENYO

Best £7.0m+ midfielders

Manchester City surrendered the Premier League title to Arsenal last season, but they remained the league’s most dangerous attacking side. Pep Guardiola’s men topped the division for goals, xG and big chances created.

Antoine Semenyo (£8.5m) played a huge role in that success and comes in at a lower price than the midfielders above. The Ghana international scored 17 goals, more than any other midfielder, added six assists and finished the campaign on 202 FPL points.

There are still reasons for caution, however. Semenyo outperformed several underlying metrics by a significant margin, suggesting he benefited from some clinical finishing and good fortune. Others may simply argue that’s one of his biggest strengths, of course. His finishing certainly played a huge part in last season’s impressive returns:

There are still questions to answer under new head coach Enzo Maresca. We don’t yet know how he will set up his side or where Semenyo will feature. Pep Guardiola often gave the Ghanaian licence to drift into central areas, but Maresca may prefer to use him out wide.

Manchester City sit second for projected goals across the opening run. That should keep Semenyo firmly on the radar despite that uncertainty.

Erling Haaland (£15.5m) could also impact Semenyo’s appeal. Managers who already own the Norwegian may hesitate to double up on City’s attack so early in the season.

Others could take the opposite view. If Haaland attracts huge effective ownership, pairing him with Semenyo offers another route into one of the league’s strongest attacks and the potential to benefit from even more City goals.

Overall, Semenyo looks like a strong option. He enjoyed an outstanding 2025/26 campaign and remains a key figure in Manchester City’s attack. However, a new manager, a possible change in role and last season’s overperformance perhaps make him more of a wait-and-see option for many managers.

BRYAN MBEUMO/MATHEUS CUNHA

Best £7.0m+ midfielders

Revisiting Manchester United, we should probably dive further into their attack, and how impressive it was last season.

In fact, only Arsenal and Man City racked up more goals than the Red Devils last campaign. As we can see, as well besting every other Premier League side for attempts on goal, they also ranked first for total shots on target – highlighting how dangerous they were:

Many managers will feel that Bruno Fernandes provides enough attacking coverage from Manchester United. Others may see doubling up on their attack so early in the season as an unnecessary risk. However, Manchester United’s excellent opening fixtures, strong attacking numbers from last season and continued improvement under Michael Carrick all strengthen the case for investing in two of their attackers.

Both Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m) and Matheus Cunha (£8.0m) look like excellent options heading into Gameweek 1. Of the two, though, Mbeumo’s underlying numbers stand out.

Among all FPL midfielders, only Fernandes recorded a higher NPxGI than Mbeumo last season. It would be easy to assume those numbers came largely from creativity and set-pieces, but that wasn’t the case. Mbeumo actually ranked above both Fernandes and Cunha for xG, underlining just how dangerous he was inside the box.

Despite those impressive numbers, Mbeumo finished 87 points behind Fernandes. That gap perhaps flatters the Portuguese international, though. Fernandes outperformed his underlying data, while Mbeumo underperformed his, suggesting the difference between the pair could have been smaller.

The biggest question for FPL managers is whether Mbeumo or Cunha can effectively cover Fernandes, or whether the Manchester United double-up offers even greater upside.

There is no definitive answer. However, starting with last season’s highest-scoring midfielder usually feels like the safest approach, especially during the opening weeks.

The double-up also isn’t easy to squeeze into an FPL squad. Budget constraints make it difficult alongside premium options elsewhere. If you can make it work, though, there is a compelling case. Manchester United boast one of the league’s best fixture runs, Mbeumo’s underlying numbers are among the strongest in the game, and Carrick’s side head into the new season with plenty of attacking momentum.

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE

Nottingham Forest couldn’t build on their outstanding 2024/25 campaign, when they finished seventh. Instead, they found themselves battling towards the bottom of the table for much of last season.

There is fresh optimism ahead of 2026/27, though. The appointment of Oliver Glasner has given Forest a new direction. The Austrian transformed Crystal Palace during his previous spell in England, and many will hope he can have a similar impact at the City Ground.

One factor that also boosts Forest’s appeal is the absence of European football. Without the demands of midweek fixtures, Glasner should have fewer reasons to rotate his squad. That could reduce fatigue, limit injuries and make Nottingham Forest assets far more reliable options for FPL managers.

Best £7.0m+ midfielders

Nottingham Forest still have plenty of room for improvement. They ranked outside the top 10 sides for most key attacking metrics last season and created the fifth-fewest big chances in the league (see image above). Those numbers hardly inspire confidence when assessing their attacking assets.

Despite that, Morgan Gibbs-White (£8.0m) still stands out as Forest’s best FPL pick. The England international finished third among all midfielders for FPL points, an outstanding achievement considering the team he played in.

Gibbs-White reached 188 points thanks to 15 goals and four assists. While many associate him with creativity, he actually carried significant goal threat throughout the campaign. His 15 strikes ranked joint-fourth among all midfielders, matching João Pedro‘s (£7.5m) tally.

Set-pieces only strengthen his appeal. However, there is one note of caution. Gibbs-White ranked among the league’s biggest overperformers against his underlying numbers, posting a NPxGI delta of +5.03. That suggests he may find it difficult to match last season’s output unless Forest improve considerably as an attacking side.

At £8.0m, managers will naturally expect a favourable opening run of fixtures. Nottingham Forest don’t quite offer that. They sit around the middle of the league for projected goals.

There is still plenty to like. Gibbs-White enjoyed an outstanding 2025/26 campaign, Forest have no European football to contend with and Glasner has already shown he can improve a Premier League side.

FLORIAN WIRTZ

After winning the 2024/25 Premier League title so convincingly, expectations were understandably high at Liverpool heading into last season. Things didn’t go to plan, though. The Reds finished fifth and only just secured UEFA Champions League football.

That disappointing campaign ultimately brought Arne Slot’s spell to an end. It also paved the way for Andoni Iraola, who arrived after transforming Bournemouth into European qualifiers and establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most highly regarded coaches.

Whether Iraola can return Liverpool to the top remains to be seen, but he certainly has the talent at his disposal. One player he will hope to unlock is Florian Wirtz (£7.5m).

The German endured a frustrating first season at Anfield. He managed just five goals and four assists from 27 Premier League starts, finishing behind several of Liverpool’s other attacking players for returns. His tally even fell below central midfielder Ryan Gravenberch‘s (£6.0m), highlighting just how difficult the campaign proved.

The underlying numbers also leave room for improvement. Wirtz ranked outside the top 15 midfielders for NPxGI per 90 minutes.

His role also deserves plenty of context. Slot regularly moved Wirtz across the front line, using him on both wings as well as in the No 10 position. That lack of consistency rarely helps any attacking player settle into a rhythm.

There are already signs that Iraola has a clearer plan. The new Liverpool boss recently outlined exactly where he sees Wirtz fitting into his system:

“I see him more probably in that position behind the striker.” – Andoni Iraola on Florian Wirtz

His upcoming fixtures carry real appeal, too:

Overall, Iraola’s arrival looks like a positive for Liverpool. He has already outlined where he wants to use Wirtz, and the Reds still rank among the league’s strongest sides for projected goals.

THE OTHERS

150 World Cup Fantasy 2026 team names 3

While the players we’ve already discussed arguably make the strongest early cases, several other midfielders could emerge as excellent FPL options over the course of the season.

Leaving Bukayo Saka (£9.5m) and Declan Rice (£7.5m) out of our standout picks may seem surprising. However, both players dealt with fitness issues during England’s recent World Cup campaign. That makes it difficult to place them ahead of the midfielders we’ve already covered.

Patience may prove the best approach. Arsenal were the league’s strongest side last season, while both Saka and Rice offer multiple routes to points through open play, set-pieces and, in Saka’s case, penalties. Once they return to full fitness, both should firmly enter the conversation.

It is also worth keeping an eye on Rayan Cherki (£7.5m) and Jérémy Doku (£7.5m). Most managers will understandably prioritise Haaland and Semenyo when investing in Manchester City’s attack. However, City possess enough attacking quality to make Cherki and Doku genuine alternatives if they secure regular minutes.

Doku finished last season strongly. Cherki, meanwhile, ranked among the league’s most effective attacking players on a per-90-minute basis. As the table above shows, Cherki finished inside the top three players in the division for xGI. That highlights his huge attacking potential.

Chelsea also enter the new season with plenty of question marks. A disappointing 2025/26 campaign, combined with the arrival of a new manager, creates some uncertainty.

That doesn’t mean Morgan Rogers (£7.5m) lacks appeal. The former Aston Villa midfielder registered 16 attacking returns last season and clearly has the quality to make an impact. This represents a completely different challenge, though. Monitoring his role and minutes could be important.

The only other midfielder in this price bracket we haven’t covered is Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.5m). His reclassification from a forward to a midfielder generated plenty of excitement among FPL managers.

Unfortunately, that excitement faded quickly after Kroupi underwent surgery that is expected to keep him sidelined for three to four months. That injury rules him out of the early part of the campaign, but it certainly doesn’t end his FPL appeal. His performances during 2025/26 showed exactly what he can offer. Once he returns to full fitness, he should quickly re-enter the conversation.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live! 3
49 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 12 mins ago

    Anyone else going for Declan Rice straight from the offing in GW1 here?!

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      I'm going Saka

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    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      One or two defenders is plenty

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    3. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      If he’s fit, then I’m strongly considering that

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    4. Doosra - ☭DeclanMyGenius…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Not even me ... 😀

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    5. Cold Palms
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Whispers are he’s got back issue and this is why they are buying Bruno to cover him during his operation and lay off period - talk sport banter today

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    6. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      I like his price, role in team & fixtures so yes I am.

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  2. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Preferred duo here folks???

    A- MGW and Mbeumo
    Or
    B- Palmer and Anderson

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      A and it's not even remotely close here mate.

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      1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Thankyou mate!!! Glad you said that… A is what I’m on!! MGW being overlooked I think

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        1. TafOnTour1
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          In isolation I would definitely agree with the Gibbs-White thing, I want to get him in, but nervous with how he'll perform without Elliot Anderson and under the new manager, Oliver Glasner.

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    2. Brosstan
      • 11 Years
      47 mins ago

      Id go MGW and Anderson..

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    3. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      A

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  3. RUUD!
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Great article! Making me re-think of ditching semenyo from the get go. Just a heads up it’s says Rice is 8.5, he’s 7.5.

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Appreciate that thanks!

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  4. Morrissey1986
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Nordi just scored loved him last year a gem can't justify paying the 5.5m for him now.

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Guess if your on an early WC he is a solid option

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      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Brobbey helper by the way

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  5. Stimps
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Hume of Sunderland 4.5 defender playing oop as a winger. GW1 BB punt surely?

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    1. Cold Palms
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Have him and Roefs in a BBGW1 - Yates also going under the radar as possible starter in Andersons old position

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        23 mins ago

        Nah, he won't get near XI.

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    2. Morrissey1986
      • 17 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      My only issue with him is he loves a yellow card.

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    3. LangerznMash
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      He's locked in my BB1 (No-Haaland) FH3 plan.

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    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      true

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  6. Brosstan
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    New rule this PL season - goalkeeper requiring treatment means an outfield player has to leave the pitch for 1 minute afterwards.

    Great stuff.

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    1. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      The World Cup had all sorts of new timewasting rules that by the knockouts were ignored

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  7. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Is Targett(Hull) a good 4.0 defender pick?
    Think I prefer him over the popular options as he is very attacking. I also believe he is nailed giving he joined from Newcastle. Proven PL pedigree.

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      This might help you out...

      https://x.com/FPL_TomHadley/status/2080955868154130562?s=20

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      1. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thank you

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    2. Coys96
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      Giles is still expected to be their starting LB

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    3. Nomar
      • 16 Years
      3 mins ago

      Can’t hurt at £4.0M

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  8. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    I have a cunning plan. A cunning and subtle one. As cunning as a fox who's just been appointed Professor of Cunning at Oxford University.

    Step 1 = Pick 15 x players (no Haaland) with good fixtures for GWs 1, 2 + 4. BBGW1. Bruno captain vs Hull
    Step 2 = Select best XI for GW2. Bruno Captain vs Ipswich
    Step 3 = Free Hit GW3. Haaland captain vs Coventry
    Step 4 = Select best XI for GW4. Cole Palmer captain vs Hull
    Step 5 = Use 3 x Free Transfers to attack the fixture swings.
    Step 6 = ???????
    Step 7 = Profit

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    1. Mother Farke
      • 2 Years
      45 mins ago

      Which 15? You'd have to get it absolutely perfect nailing the teams with good fixtures in GW1,2 and 4. Liverpool, Leeds, Chelsea?

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      1. LangerznMash
        • 10 Years
        7 mins ago

        I've not perfected it yet, but all 15 only have to play in GW1, so this allows a bit of rotation for GWs 2+4. Yes will have Liverpool, Leeds, Chelsea, Arsenal, Brighton, Everton and Sunderland players.
        Lammens + Sanchez gives fixtures against Hull x 2, Ipswich and Fulham. Not owning Haaland means I can afford to have one of them sat on the bench.

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  9. Saka White Rice
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    I dont understand the Bruno hype. Hes not going to be your captain most weeks so arent Mbeumo and Cunha better value? Not having Bruno allows me to have Mbeumo Cunha Szobo Semenyo

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    1. Boring FC
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      Yeah, he looks overpriced at 12m. Mbeumo much better value at 8m, imo. I am not sure about Cunha.

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    2. LangerznMash
      • 10 Years
      43 mins ago

      My captain GWs 1, 2 + 5 for sure. Will look to transfer out for Haaland for GW7.

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    3. PartyTime
      • 5 Years
      40 mins ago

      Oftentimes, Manchester utd players are favored by the community at the start of the season. Probably due to the influence of their large fan base in FPL.

      Good FPL track record but could still be an overpriced Cherki imo. He will get you more assists than goals. Good price for many but I'm happy to start without him.

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    4. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      30 mins ago

      My vague plan is own for GW2 cap before quickly getting rid as I’ll cap someone else most weeks after. Don’t see him as a long term hold at all.

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  10. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    Why no O'Reilly love here?

    5 G, 4 A last season. Good early fixtures. There's no reason why he can't outscore Gabby this season or prove to be a better value pick, especially, if he does the box to box stuff he was often fond of doing last season.

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    1. Coys96
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      If he ends up being nailed he's essential. However it is not clear if he will be yet & is unlikely to start the season as he'll be one of the last to return to pre season

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      1. PartyTime
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Fair enough. Thanks.

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  11. Saka Potatoes 01
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    45 mins ago

    Any comments on this GW1 team:

    Kinsky Dubravka
    Mosquera Mitchell O'Reilly Van Ewijk Diop
    B.Fernandes Ndiaye Szobo Stach MGW
    Haaland Joao Pedro Kusi-Asare

    Bench is Dubravka Van Ewijk Diop Kusi-Asare

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  12. Morrissey1986
    • 17 Years
    41 mins ago

    Enzo La Fee missed out today's friendly with Wrexham with an injury mainly as a precaution but one to monitor as he is growing in popularity.

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  13. sirmorbach
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    1. Bruno and Groß
    2. Palmer and Mbeumo

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    1. TiAgoFPL
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      Hard One

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  14. el polako
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    Is there a consensus regarding Chelsea mids?
    Rogers - good price
    C. Palmer - pedigree, set pieces and hope he can return to his old form
    Estevao - shinning in pre season and showed glimpses of talent previously

    What’s the priority in getting them considering pricing too?

    Rogers
    C Palmer
    Estevao
    ?

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  15. thetommy14
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Which one?

    A) Szobo, Foden
    or
    B) Wirtz, Anderson

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    1. G-Whizz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm currently on A)

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