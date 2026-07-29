Kroupi set for 3-4 months out with foot injury – reports

As reported by David Ornstein earlier today, Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.5m) is set to be out for up to four months due to a foot injury.

The report indicates the Bournemouth midfielder has already undergone surgery, having returned to England from Austria for treatment.

Kroupi netted 13 Premier League goals under Andoni Iraola last season, making his absence a significant setback for new head coach Marco Rose.

From a Fantasy perspective, Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) could now see increased playing time in the No 10 role.

However, Alvaro Rodriguez (£6.0m) has joined the club from Elche for £25.7m this summer, so there is the potential to move to a two-striker system.

Bournemouth’s final fixture of the club’s pre-season training camp in Austria takes place tomorrow, when they face FC Augsburg.