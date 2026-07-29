Injuries

Kroupi set for 3-4 months out with foot injury – reports

29 July 2026 6 comments
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As reported by David Ornstein earlier today, Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.5m) is set to be out for up to four months due to a foot injury.

Kroupi set for 3-4 months out with foot injury – reports

The report indicates the Bournemouth midfielder has already undergone surgery, having returned to England from Austria for treatment.

Kroupi netted 13 Premier League goals under Andoni Iraola last season, making his absence a significant setback for new head coach Marco Rose.

From a Fantasy perspective, Justin Kluivert (£6.0m) could now see increased playing time in the No 10 role.

However, Alvaro Rodriguez (£6.0m) has joined the club from Elche for £25.7m this summer, so there is the potential to move to a two-striker system.

Bournemouth’s final fixture of the club’s pre-season training camp in Austria takes place tomorrow, when they face FC Augsburg.

6 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. SM001
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Uh oh... Plans and teams in tatters!

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  2. coriswrasse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 39 mins ago

    poopy for Kroupi.

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  3. Travel Notes
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Good job Spurs didn't get the deal done.

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  4. Big Mike
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Will Barcola's impending move to Liverpool affect Szobo's minutes?

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    1. Rigid Digit
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Probably affect Gakpo more I would think

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