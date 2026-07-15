Bournemouth sign £25m striker Rodriguez from Elche

Bournemouth have announced the signing of striker Alvaro Rodriguez from Spanish club Elche.

The 22-year-old centre-forward joins in a deal that could be worth up to £25.7m.

Rodriguez scored seven La Liga goals in 2025/26, making 24 starts and a further 10 substitute appearances. He also provided five assists.

A towering presence at 6’4″, he is expected to provide competition for Evanilson as the Cherries prepare to compete on multiple fronts. This will be Bournemouth’s first-ever season in Europe.

It has been reported that Rodriguez is not a replacement for Eli Junior Kroupi, but instead will succeed Enes Unal as Evanilson’s main relief. The scarcely used Turkish striker is set to depart the south coast this summer.

The much-coveted Kroupi played much of the second half of last season as a ’10’, so incoming manager Marco Rose may fancy the young Frenchman in that role rather than up top – if he can hang on to him.

A full Scout Report will follow on Rodriguez.