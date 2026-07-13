Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Semi-final Scout Picks

The Semi-final deadline for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 is looming, so it’s time to select our Scout Picks for the upcoming round.

Remember, these picks are for the semi-finals in isolation.

So, here’s our stab at a best XV, on a $105m budget.

As ever, it’s advisable to have a strong squad of 15 players and not just a starting XI with bench fodder. That’s because the Fantasy FIFA World Cup game allows for manual substitutions, meaning managers can take off underperforming picks and replace them with a player who hasn’t yet played.

It’s also worth noting that we can now select up to six players from each side in our teams.

GOALKEEPERS

Jordan Pickford ($4.8m) and Mike Maignan ($5.0m) are our two goalkeepers for the semi-finals.

England and France’s defenders have offered relatively little attacking threat throughout the tournament. With that in mind, backing their goalkeepers could make more sense than selecting another outfield defender. Both also form part of defensive double-ups, further increasing their appeal.

Indeed, Pickford and Maignan are the two leading custodians for ‘expected points (xPts)’ in the upcoming round:

DEFENDERS

With the goalkeepers already selected, Lucas Digne ($5.0m) and Nico O’Reilly ($4.7m) complete our defensive double-ups from France and England respectively. Both players also offer attacking threat, giving their owners multiple routes to points. O’Reilly, in particular, ranks among the top three defenders for shots on goal.

We’ll get to see the teamsheets from France v Spain before the deadline, too, which is handy in case Digne is ousted by Theo Hernandez ($5.0m).

Spain are joint-top for fewest goals conceded at the tournament, having shipped just one. That makes their defence appealing against any opponent, even one as strong as France. Fortunately, Marc Cucurella ($5.1m) and Pedro Porro ($5.5m) also carry attacking potential if Spain fail to keep out Les Bleus’ relentless frontline.

Cucurella has registered three Fantasy assists during the tournament, while Porro ranks among the top three defenders for total key passes.

Again, being able to see the teamsheets means we can switch Porro out for Marcos Llorente ($5.5m) if there’s a change at right-back.

Lisandro Martínez ($4.6m) completes the defence. Selecting the centre-back avoids the rotation risk surrounding Argentina’s full-backs, while he also offers some attacking threat.

Martínez has already registered both a goal and an assist during the tournament. He also came extremely close to scoring in Argentina’s previous outing, further highlighting his potential at the opposite end of the pitch.

MIDFIELDERS

No side has registered more attempts on target than France during the tournament.

Michael Olise ($9.5m) stands out as one of their strongest midfield options, combining creativity with a significant goal threat. No midfielder has produced more than his five big chances thus far.

With three double-digit hauls in his last four matches, Jude Bellingham ($8.3m) leads all midfielders for Fantasy points.

Doubling up on England’s midfield could prove rewarding after several unconvincing defensive displays from Argentina. With that in mind, Anthony Gordon ($7.0m) also makes the cut. He has produced a return in each of his last three matches.

England have hardly been watertight at the back either, so selecting an Argentina midfielder could also pay off. Alexis Mac Allister ($6.6m) has regularly collected tackle bonus points, while also registering two assists and one goal during the tournament.

Rotation within Spain’s midfield, combined with Lamine Yamal’s ($10.0m) underwhelming recent Fantasy returns and budget issues, makes Dani Olmo ($7.7m) a solid alternative. He supplied an assist in the quarter-finals and also, currently, offers Scouting Bonus potential.

Yamal and Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m) are the big omissions from the Scout Picks due to budget. Triple France attack may be overkill anyway against a pretty mean Spanish backline, while Yamal is a luxury we can’t afford given what’s to come up front.

FORWARDS

Premium forwards have been among the most consistent assets in the game, leaving little doubt over the decision to include three of them.

Lionel Messi ($10.0m), Kylian Mbappé ($10.5m) and Harry Kane ($10.5m) all rank among the top four forwards for several key underlying metrics during the tournament. The data therefore suggests that all three are capable of maintaining their impressive form.

All three also offer strong captaincy potential, adding further appeal. Selecting a captain you can trust could be crucial, especially with managers having just two opportunities to get the decision right during the semi-finals.

SEMI-FINAL SCOUT PICKS