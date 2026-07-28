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FPL promoted teams: What to expect from Hull’s defence

28 July 2026 63 comments
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Newly-promoted Hull City are the bookies’ favourites to go straight back down, but could any of their defensive options in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) still offer value?

This article will explore the Tigers’ overall clean sheet potential and highlight their key picks at the back.

To get a fan’s perspective, we’ve got input from Danny MacDonald.

In case you missed it, our ‘Promoted’ series has already profiled manager Sergej Jakirovic.

Data comes from StatsBomb, FBref, Fotmob and WhoScored.

WHAT IS HULL’S CLEAN SHEET POTENTIAL?

PWDLFAGDCSPTS
Overall record462110157066+41173
Home2311573534+1538
Away2310583532+3635

We touched on Hull’s defensive numbers in our previous article on Jakirovic.

Simply put, they were really poor – 21st for actual goals conceded, and 23rd for expected goals conceded (xGC).

The only team recently promoted to concede as many goals as Hull did last season was Southampton in 2023/24, with 63.

In the subsequent campaign, the Saints went on to concede 86 goals in the Premier League, so it’s a real concern for Hull.

SeasonPromotion-winning season goals concededRecord in Premier League the following season
2021/22Fulham (43)
Bournemouth (39)
Nott’m Forest (40)		Fulham (53)
Bournemouth (71)
Nott’m Forest (68)
2022/23Burnley (35)
Sheff Utd (39)
Luton (39) 		Burnley (78)
Sheff Utd (104)
Luton (85)
2023/24Leicester (41)
Ipswich (57)
Southampton (63)		Leicester (80)
Ipswich (82)
Southampton (86)
2024/25Leeds (30)
Burnley (16)
Sunderland (44)		Leeds (56)
Burnley (75)
Sunderland (48)
2025/26Coventry (45)
Ipswich (47)
Hull (66)		?

On the clean sheet front, Hull recorded 11 shut-outs, with five at home and six away.

A bit of context into those defensive numbers is perhaps required, however.

“Last season, we were quite solid against the better sides, but we struggled defensively when we opened up against the mid-table/bottom of the table teams. With the exception of the 4-1 defeat at home to Middlesbrough in December (a game in which went very gung-ho), against the better clubs we’ve proven ourselves to be able to soak up the pressure, restrict the opposition to several low-value chances and limited big chances against our goal.

“An example of this being the games against Coventry (two goalless draws), Southampton (3-1 and 2-1 wins) and Middlesbrough (beating them 1-0 both at the Riverside Stadium and Wembley). Our away form last season was one of the best in the league, which reflected how good we were at playing this style.” – Danny

Above: Hull’s home and away results in the Championship last season

The graphic below shows Hull’s six-match xGC tally since the start of the 2025/26 season:

THE PLAYERS

2025/26: APPS, GOALS AND ASSISTS

PlayerPrimary position in 2025/26Starts (sub apps)MinsGoalsAssists
Ryan GilesLB30 (2)2,48108
Lewie CoyleRB37 (2)3,18404
John EganCB39 (3)3,41630
Charlie HughesCB36 (2)3,18911
Semi AjayiCB18 (4)1,65610
Akin Femewo*LB7 (8)68910
Cody DramehRB16 (6)1,43401
Paddy McNairCB6 (6)70701
Cathal McCarthyCB1 (5)24300
Matty JacobLB1 (4)17600
Brandon Williams*CB0 (1)600
Ivor Pandur*GK454,05000
Dillon PhillipsGK19500
*no longer at the club

DEFENDERS

GOAL THREAT

A familiar name among Fantasy managers, John Egan (£4.0m) was Hull’s top-scoring defender in 2025/26, scoring three times. The experienced centre-back, who previously played for Sheffield United in the Premier League, also topped the charts for shots taken (24).

Fellow centre-back and Hull’s Young Player of the Year for two seasons running, Charlie Hughes (£4.0m) impressed, but netted just one goal, a looping header.

Full-backs Ryan Giles (£4.0m) and Lewie Coyle (£4.0m) both recorded 12 shots, mostly from outside the box, which explains their low xG per shot numbers.

As for Semi Ajayi (£4.0m), he was restricted to 18 starts due to injury and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but did start the play-off final in a back three. In terms of shots per 90 minutes, his rate of 0.53 was on par with Egan.

ASSIST POTENTIAL

One of the Championship’s best attacking full-backs, Giles led the way for assists (eight) and key passes (41), helped by a part-role on set plays. In fact, no Hull player in any position created more chances than the former Luton Town man in 2025/26.

A constant threat down the left flank, six of his eight assists were for target man Oli McBurnie (£5.5m).

The Tigers’ captain Coyle enjoyed a decent season and was second among Hull defenders for both assists (four) and key passes (37), but did play over 800 minutes more than fellow full-back Giles, who still had the superior numbers.

Cody Drameh (£4.0m) was the only other Hull defender in double figures for key passes, but was frequently injured.

DEFCON POTENTIAL

During the play-offs, our admittedly small sample period, we can see that centre-backs Egan and Hughes both hit the defensive contribution (DefCon) threshold in two games.

They were close in the other one, too.

OppositionPlayer (DefCons total)ClearancesBlocksInterceptionsTackles
Millwall (h)Hughes (14)
Giles (11)
Egan (9)		10
3
4		2
1
3		1
4
0		1
3
2
Millwall (a)Egan (14)
Hughes (9)		12
7		1
0		0
2		1
0
Middlesbrough (n)Egan (15)
Hughes (13)		10
7		1
1		1
3		3
2

During the Championship season, Hughes had the best DefCon rate of any Hull defender, with 11.78.

Egan had an average of 10.27 p90.

GOALKEEPERS

Ivor Pandur missed only one match last season, when reserve goalkeeper Dillon Phillips made his first league start. The Croatian international kept 11 clean sheets in 45 games and, aside from a few mistakes, was pretty solid.

Given how many shots Hull faced in 2025/26, it’s no surprise that Pandur ranked second in the Championship for total saves (142), with a save percentage of just over 68%.

However, clean sheets – the bread and butter for FPL goalkeepers – were recorded in only 24.4% of his appearances, which is much lower than that of Ipswich Town’s Christian Walton (£4.5m, 44.4%) and Coventry City’s Carl Rushworth (£4.5m, 37.0%).

Pandur has since departed for Rangers, with Jack Butland (£4.5m) moving in the opposite direction.

“Look out for us signing a new number one goalkeeper. We are being linked with some very interesting names, and they’ll be having to save a fair few shots this season! Jack Butland will be the backup ‘keeper.” – Danny

FINAL WORD

Giles could supply a few assists next season, especially if he plays as a wing-back, but one of the DefCon centre-backs is still probably the way to go.

Egan and Hughes, who were among Hull’s best performers last season, both fit the bill of a £4.0m defender, so could perhaps become cheap bench fodder options.

Hughes, in particular, could rack up some serious DefCon scores.

“What made us so successful last season was that we were very effective at defending without the ball and hurting teams on transition. This particularly relied on excellent penalty box defending, which is perfect for our centre-backs who will accumulate a lot of DefCons as a result.

“I think we will adapt a 5-4-1 formation to start the season and that will make our three centre-halves very good, cheap options. In particular Charlie Hughes, who has a huge future ahead of him.” – Danny

However, Hull come up with real defensive weaknesses, which may justify their tag as whipping boys.

The opening fixtures haven’t done them any favours, either:

There is improvement from Gameweek 6, however, so Hughes could potentially be a cheap £4.0m option.

Just be aware, we’re expecting a wave of signings at Hull in the coming weeks, which may shift the current landscape.

Premier League 2026/27 fixtures released: FPL reaction
63 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 45 mins ago

    It's so upsetting that Zoph, Lateriser and Pras have done an Andy and jumped ship to Hub (presumably for the money). Scout made their name, backed their pod and stood by them during the 2023 betting scandal. Zero loyalty.

    LRs articles were pretty poor these days anyway but I can't imagine this site without Zoph's weekly Q&A. It makes me nauseous to see FFHub writer in his Twitter bio.

    When Mark ran Scout, we used to laugh about Hub trying to take on Scout as the clear market leader, but now it has poached all the big FPL talent. This is what happens to a website when you let the dust gather on the suggestion box and don't innovative properly and don't listen to the concerns of The Mentaculus.

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    1. AAAFootball
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 36 mins ago

      Yeah that's sad, I did like the qcand a.

      Looked at hub once or twice but it feels like ff scout from temu, I'm firmly staying here if just for the comments section.

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    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 34 mins ago

      Where is the mentaculus anyway

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        Running website maintenance for Hub.

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    3. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      We don't need to be bothered about a Scout Vs Hub. People need to do what's best for them. It doesn't reflect poorly on any said individuals. 90% of posters here left to go use Twitter because it was more dynamic, I don't blame them for leaving to use a different format. This space is heavily monitised now, I used to pay for membership here when it was £10 for the year and I paid £15 once. I never used the ticker or members tools and only really missed the big numbers article once I didn't have access. It's a fun game that you should be able to do well in by simply watching YouTube videos these days.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        They criticised BigManBakar for joining Hub and now they are doing the same!

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      2. noquarternt
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 35 mins ago

        Couldn’t agree more with this, just because ‘content’ is produced, doesn’t mean you have to consume it.

        FPL is a bit of fun with mates and the thrill to try to get a good OR with a maverick captaincy decision. I used to pay the £10 to support the site but £50+?! Next the council will be charging kids to play 5 aside in the park.

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          It's not £50 this year, is it?

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          1. noquarternt
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 56 mins ago

            It’s £120 but discounted to £50…

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            1. TheBiffas
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 54 mins ago

              £120 is a piss take hahahaha

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            2. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              2 hours, 48 mins ago

              Is this a joke?

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    4. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 11 mins ago

      I really like to think I drove them away! Huzzah!

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      1. Ball Ake
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 52 mins ago

        This is what happens when you continuously show pictures of your helmet.

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      2. HVT
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 41 mins ago

        Was that in one of your Volvo EX30?

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      3. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        :mrgreen:

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    5. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 3 mins ago

      I hear you Virg, I hear you.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        Is it £50 now to renew my membership (see comment above)? I don't think I can afford that.

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      2. Bggz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 24 mins ago

        Is it going to be 50 for everyone?

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 19 mins ago

          I hope not!

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        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 22 mins ago

          Think so
          https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/pricing

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    6. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      4 hours ago

      We need more one club men like Matt LeTissier (bonkers conspiracy theories and terrible haircut aside)

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    7. el polako
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 52 mins ago

      Everyone have the right to do what’s best for them.

      Internet is oversaturated with fpl content anyway, don’t see how this switch matters.

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        All the big names are going to Hub and Scout Twitter is announcing people I've never heard of like Trophy FPL and Hibbo like it's a big deal.

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    8. Gross Misconduct
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      Who? And what's 'Hub'? This is the only place for me, though it would be nice if the dugout discussions were more lively again. Bring back banter! Bring back lolling at captain fails! Bring back people being annoyed with people lolling at captain fails!

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    9. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      And this is what's wrong with the world today...people can't mind their own business
      If you want loyalty, get a dog

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      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 30 mins ago

        Are you Pras's burner account?

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        1. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          3 hours, 5 mins ago

          It's actually pathetic how envious you are when it comes to cc's....

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    10. z13
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      I do agree, but that's life and I hope we get a equally good replacement for the Q and A

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    11. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      33 mins ago

      Good riddance. The introduction of Pro Pundits made this site much worse, with their filler articles taking up space where analysis used to go. We lost loads of good articles to team reveals which are a complete waste of time.

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        26 mins ago

        I’ve never listened to any of them, so no great loss. Never watched or listened to a podcast or YT video, never followed anyone on Twitter or any other social media.

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  2. Lanley Staurel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    4 hours, 44 mins ago

    I remember using Plan FPL on this site to look at what my teams fixtures were in GWs ahead. I cant find it on the site menu anymore. Does anyone (including Mods) know where its gone?

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    1. _Greg
      • 16 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Can't you just go to the individual website or try FPL.team? Perhaps it's no longer included in the membership fee?

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      1. Lanley Staurel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        4 hours, 28 mins ago

        Just tried - bloomin obvious really....but thanks for pointing it out as now found it 🙂

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        1. _Greg
          • 16 Years
          4 hours, 27 mins ago

          Ha no worries!

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  3. BR510
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Another draft:
    Kinsky Petrovic
    Mosquera Vuskovic Shaw Thomas Van Ewijk
    Foden Szobo Mbeumo MGW ELF
    Haaland Isak Pedro

    Any advice on midfield in particular? BB2 would be:

    Thomas (HUL), MVE (HUL), Petrovic (EVE) MGW (CHE) or Cunha (IPS)

    Cheers!

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  4. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Is anybody here getting in James Trafford when he completes his move to Leeds United?!

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    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 14 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Unlikely for me. Decent price though.

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      1. GKP
        • 14 Years
        3 hours, 17 mins ago

        Hardly a "decent" / good price @ 5.0m for a Leeds keeper when u can pick up the Spurs + Brighton keepers for 4.5m ...

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        1. LangerznMash
          • 10 Years
          3 hours, 11 mins ago

          4 clean-sheets from last 9 matches and Leeds have improved their defence with the record signing Tarik Muharemovic (DEFCON beast!), not to mention Trafford is a better goalie than Darlow.

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    2. nonaynever
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      nice first few fixtures, gonna go 2 x 4.5 GKs for early BB. Maybe after that with a WC when world cup players return

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    3. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      No, but he makes Bogle/Rodon/Muha look even better options, and I liked them already.

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  5. nonaynever
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 58 mins ago

    has anyone seen a better RMT than 93?

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    1. Arse Craic
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 29 mins ago

      I got 98

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      1. BR510
        3 hours, 14 mins ago

        What was the team?

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        1. Arse Craic
          • 16 Years
          2 hours, 50 mins ago

          Raya | Dubravka
          Ballard | Shaw | Gabriel | Truffert | Davis
          Szoboszlai | Gibbs-White | Ndiaye | B.Fernandes | Saka
          Thiago | Watkins | Obi

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          1. DocSocrates
            • 8 Years
            2 hours, 12 mins ago

            So the algo says no Haaland is the answer? That’s concerning.

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  6. Justthis
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Need to pick 2 of these. Please help.

    A) Chemsidine Talbi

    B)Muniz

    Thankyou

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    1. Justthis
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      C) Isak

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      1. BR510
        2 hours, 34 mins ago

        Isak and Muniz but why?

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  7. Bambi
    • 14 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Like squeezing blood from a stone to get Palmer in:

    Kinsky, dubravka
    Tarkowski, Neco, vuskovic, (Thomas, diop)
    Fernandes, Palmer, szob, sarr, gomez
    Haaland, Pedro (4.5)

    Not much of a buffer if vuskovic doesn't initially start, that's the big concern, along with starting Gomez but he looks so ridiculously underpriced not to include

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 56 mins ago

      Get someone other than Vuskovic then? Kadioglu?

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    2. BR510
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Tark to Mosquera, Sarr to Le Fee frees up 1 million...

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    3. DocSocrates
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 42 mins ago

      Neco to Aina save 0.5. Would wait on Vuskovic

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  8. One Man
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    Anyone starting Mbeumo and Cunha for the first 2/3 with a plan to move to other options after? I also have Bruno.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      I think two maximum for me. Currently on Mbeumo and Bruno.

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    2. Ausman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I’m doing the Mbeumo, Cunha, Bruno treble for the first 3 games and will then reassess. The fixtures are just too good to pass up IMO

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      1. One Man
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Thanks, it’s nice to see there is someone else thinking like me.

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          51 mins ago

          Actually, I have Dalot as well!

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    3. z13
      • 1 Year
      59 mins ago

      I have Cunha Bruno Shaw so not too far off

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  9. BR510
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Which is the better structure
    1. Bruno and Brobbey
    2. Isak and MGW/Cunha + 1 million
    3. MGW/Cunha and Brobbey + 4 million

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  10. LangerznMash
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 37 mins ago

    This Leeds starting XI looks so strong:

    Okafor DCL Wilson
    Gudmundsson Stach Ampadu Bogle
    Muharemovic Bijol Rodon
    Trafford

    Muharemovic = 17.65 defensive contributions per 90
    DefCon points: Ampadu = 30, Stach = 18, Rodon = 18, Bijol = 16
    FPL points per 90 min: Okafor = 6.32, Wilson = 5.65, Stach - 5.20, DCL = 4.70

    Rodon remaining £4.5m was very generous from FPL towers.

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    1. Bambi
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      They're looking like a gem for picks. I worry now however for dilution of points more than last season. For example Wilson sharing set pieces with stach.
      Also the team looks geared to play more front footed football, meaning the defcon effect may be slightly lowered. On the flip side more attacking power can favour DCL

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