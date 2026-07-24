FPL

Best £4.0m defenders for FPL 2026/27: All 46 assessed

24 July 2026 69 comments
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It’s time to begin our trawl of the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) price list – and we start with the £4.0m defenders.

Before 2023/24, we were often scrabbling around for one or two £4.0m playing FPL defenders at best. A lot of the time, these budget gems – such as John Lundstram and Tino Livramento – only revealed themselves during pre-season.

But in the last three years, the games-makers made it much easier to find £4.0m options with strong chances of starts. Most of them came from the three promoted clubs – and that’s exactly the case this time around.

Here, we take a look through all 46 defenders currently listed at £4.0m and pick out the potential gems.

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live! 3

£4.0M DEFENDERS: THE PROMOTED TEAMS

Over half (26, to be exact) of those 46 defenders play for promoted Coventry City, Hull City and Ipswich Town.

COVENTRY CITY

£4.0m defenders best

2025/26 LEAGUE STATS FOR COVENTRY

PlayerStarts
(sub apps)		GoalsAssistsDefCons
per 90 mins		Notes
Milan van Ewijk43 (1)086.42First-choice right-back in the second tier. His only two absences were enforced, while his one benching came on the final day when promotion was already assured. Created 46 chances, 11 of which came from his long throws. Joint-second among Championship defenders for assists (eight).
Jay Dasilva41 (1)035.12A regular at left-back, again only missing out on the final day when rotation ensued. He sat out three other matches after a red card. Actually pipped van Ewijk for chances created (48) despite registering five fewer assists.
Liam Kitching37 (1)208.90A mainstay at centre-half for much of the season but did drop to the bench in January after a run of matches without a clean sheet. Nevertheless, Frank Lampard insisted he was one half of the “best [centre-half] partnership in the league” and he regained his place six matches later. Had more shots (46) than any other Coventry defender, 41 of which were from set plays.
Bobby Thomas33348.56The other half of Lampard’s vaunted centre-back duo. He too dropped to the bench in January but reclaimed his place much quicker than Kitching, being reinstated the very next game. It was a stop-start campaign for the centre-half, who was linked with Brentford in December, thanks to recurring calf niggles and a nasty bout of illness. A goal threat at set plays, having scored three last season and five in 2024/25. Three of his four assists also came from dead-ball situations. Recorded 37 shots in total.
Joel Latibeaudiere15017.98A knee injury forced him to miss the start of the season, and Coventry’s first-half centre-back partnership was established in the meantime. Featured more after Christmas, at times keeping Kitching out of the side and also deputising when Thomas was unavailable.
Luke Woolfenden11 (6)009.48An eye-catching DefCon hit rate but ended the season as fourth-choice centre-back and likely to be even further down the pecking order now.
Kaine Kesler-Hayden5 (17)218.60Back-up at right-back who featured a lot off the bench but kept out of the starting XI by van Ewijk.
Jake Bidwell3 (8)017.84Pretty much the same as Kesler-Hayden but on the opposite flank. A veteran at 33 who has spent 12 straight years in the Championship.
Miguel Brau1 (8)005.97Another left-back, signed last summer. A bit of a flop who struggled to make an impact, made just one league start, and then missed four months through injury.

There is one more Coventry defender available at £4.0m: Aurele Amenda.

The Swiss centre-back has just signed from Eintracht Frankfurt, where he eventually became a regular starter towards the back end of 2025/26. He averaged 8.97 defensive contributions per 90 minutes – strikingly similar to Liam Kitching (£4.0m) – reaching the required 10-action threshold in seven of 18 starts.

It’s indeed assumed that Amenda will take Kitching’s place, but it’ll be worth paying attention to pre-season to be sure of that.

Bobby Thomas (£4.0m) is the big centre-half hope, given his additional goal threat. His Gameweek 1 appeal hinges on Coventry not signing yet another stopper, of course. While 8.56 contributions per 90 minutes isn’t stupendous, that’ll surely rise in the Premier League.

Just look at Maxime Esteve: 7.90 in the 2024/25 Championship, 10.26 in the 2025/26 Premier League.

Milan van Ewijk (£4.0m) looks like he could be this season’s Gabriel Gudmundsson of the £4.0m picks. No real DefCon potential but a decent chance of some assists from full-back.

Coventry have been linked with left-backs this summer, so Jay Dasilva (£4.0m) is perhaps best avoided.

HULL CITY

 

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Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27 is live! 3
69 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 33 mins ago

    Didn't watch much of United at the tail end of last season..why have they priced Shaw at 4.5? Is he not expected to be first choice?

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 6 mins ago

      not expected to be first choice, yep. Could well be a blunder if they dont sign anyone.

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      1. PEP G
        • 10 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        but Dalot over Shaw right. Understand Dalot is .5 more but..

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        1. Holmes
          • 12 Years
          3 hours, 33 mins ago

          Could get rotated with Mazraoui as per fans

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  2. PartyTime
    • 5 Years
    5 hours, 29 mins ago

    No Saka love now but that would change 3 days to deadline. Coventry looks like a gift.

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    1. The Knights Template
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 37 mins ago

      Yeah, I have him over Bruno.

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    2. TiAgoFPL
      • 6 Years
      4 hours, 22 mins ago

      Will he play first match ? Being in the world cup and late vacations ?

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    3. Unknown1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 58 mins ago

      I would, but just don’t want him

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    4. Unknown1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 57 mins ago

      Maybe a 1 week punt on Tzolis

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    5. Fishface
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      42 mins ago

      Defo being overlooked. Nailed for me

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  3. lilmessipran
    • 13 Years
    5 hours, 25 mins ago

    Incredible article by the way, kudos!

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  4. Unknown1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    5 hours, 17 mins ago

    First draft complete
    Raya/Dubvk
    Guehi/Mosquera/Vuskovic/Diop/Van Ewijk
    Bruno/Mbeumo/Rogers/Manzani/M.Fern
    Haaland/Brobby/4.5

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    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      4 hours, 29 mins ago

      yay, now make 999 more

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  5. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    lots of big 5 players #1 draft
    raya
    kerkez/shaw/guehi
    bruno/slobby/barnes/odegaard
    haaland/dcl/pedro

    dubravka/colwill/reid/diop

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  6. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 35 mins ago

    Do you much prefer Palmer over Rogers because of penalties or Rogers at 7.5 is where the value is?

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    1. PEP G
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Neither and went for J.P to play safe.

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  7. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 19 mins ago

    Ndiaye or Kdh? Or garner?

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    1. Snooze ya lose
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      Kdh of you can afford

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  8. Athletic Nasherbo
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Kinsky
    Gabriel Thiaw VdBerg
    Palmer Mbeumo Sarr Dorgu Elanga
    Haaland J.Pedro

    Dubravka Muniz Mitchell Maatsen

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  9. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    One of my favourite articles of the season. Truly exceptional stuff.

    Would have no idea which two £4m defenders to get without it.

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  10. Stimps
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    First draft thoughts?

    Raya
    Calafiori Shaw Diop
    Bruno Szoboslai Kroupi Andersen KDH
    Haaland Pedro

    4.0 Spence, Egan, Simms

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    1. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Too template.

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  11. MetallicaJack93
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Done tinkering for now

    Lammens
    Guehi Tark Porro Munoz
    Bruno Szobo KDH
    Haaland Pedro DCL

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  12. LangerznMash
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    If Palmer, Foden and Isak get back to their previous elite levels under new managers, then we could be looking at over 600 points for £25.5m (and potential captaincy options).

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    1. Marmalade Forest
      • 9 Years
      23 mins ago

      Palmer and Isak (with the Ekitike injury) seem no brainers for me.

      My Foden issue would likely be you get 3 of Foden, Cherki, Semenyo, Doku plus a minutes threat from Marmoush and Savinho, and of course Grealish should he stay.

      My current middle five is Semenyo, Cherki, Saka, Rogers and Palmer. I can’t see it changing too much from that beyond swapping Cherki for Foden 100 times before the first game of the season.

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      1. LangerznMash
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I'm currently on Bruno, Saka, Palmer, Foden and Szboszlai - but this will certainly change as we get more information.

        I'm questioning Bruno's value at £12.0m as no way he get's 20+ assists again.

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  13. BR510
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    1. Bruno and 4.5 forward
    2. 7.5 forward and Mbeumo/Cunha

    Leaning 2, even as a united fan

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    1. space mercenary
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      What's the rest of the team?

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    2. 17th Time Lucky
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Probably 2, but really wait and see how systems are looking in pre-season. So many potential mid-price gems, and so much potential mid-price rubbish depending on how so many new managers set up.

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    3. LangerznMash
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Mbeumo vs Cunha is a tricky decision.

      Cunha looks the safer pick and had better output in the 2nd half of the season, but we don't know what is going on with Rashford, and Dorgu is also competition for LW.
      Mbeumo has potential to be OOP as a ST, but has competition from Sesko, and RW competition from Diallo who started the last 5 matches.

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  14. Silecro
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 29 mins ago

    Lacroix to Chelsea for 52mils done. Good move where its needed, Chelsea reinforcing nicely

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    1. space mercenary
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Underperformed his Xg last 2 seasons. Could match Virgil and O Reily for £0.5 less this season.

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    2. Qaiss
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      That is just another waste of money. Disasi looked good in a back 3 for West Ham

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    3. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      31 mins ago

      Mad how they're spending all this money and they still have Sanchez chucking them in every week

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  15. 17th Time Lucky
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Is it just me, or has the fixture ticker got home and away fixture difficulties reversed? First have got Leeds at home GW1, which is apparently more difficult than Brentford's trip to Elland Road GW2. Similarly, Liverpool at St James' is greener than Spurs playing Newcastle at home, and Coventry away at Arsenal is less red than Villa playing them at home. I haven't checked every team, but it seems that the ticket is saying away matches are easier than home ones.

    Is it wrong, or am I just really missing something?

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  16. mo 10 years on FFS? Join my…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Where do I find total

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  17. mo 10 years on FFS? Join my…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Where do I find season total point projections for individual players?

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  18. ColeyHoley
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Right. Pet Peeves with the FPL Site:

    1. Whenever I have a blank slot in Transfer View, the list of players snaps back to page 1 of the relevant position. This is iNCREDiBLY frustrating as I have to painstakingly re-search for the player I had spent ages selecting.

    2. The ammount of clicks it takes to look at the stats page from my team in transfer view is too damn high! We get the little preview, then I have to select the full page, then click on fixtures of whatever. I've got more used to this but it's still bad design.

    I can't be the only one, can I? Anything else irk people about the usability of the site?

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    1. Jogsi
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      Re number 1 - This is so annoying and it has never done this before. They have messed it up. Lack of user testing, clearly.

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      1. ColeyHoley
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        They brought it in at the end of last season i think? Just so, so wrong. It starts off on those pages anyway. I get that's where the most popular players tend to be and that's fine to start searching with, but when you're ready to selct, you've already navigated to the player you want.

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  19. Qaiss
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Haaland 70% owned in July. Okay, he should have been more expensive

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      Bruno at 45% too - they bottled it

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      1. Qaiss
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        I’d say after his performances last season, 45% would be fair

        I’m not sure even Salah at the start of last season was 70% owned after a record amount of points the season before

        We’ll see how it pans out though

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  20. LangerznMash
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Back-to-back articles promoting Coventry's Bobby Thomas (on the cover pictures) when Coventry are away to Arsenal and Man City in the opening three matches LOL.

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      Not a single person will be aiming to play a 4.0m defender every week, so a bit of weird critique for an excellent article.

      Coventry play HUL in GW2 which is a prime target for BBers. They also cover a MUN defender for their City game in GW4.

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      1. LangerznMash
        • 9 Years
        20 mins ago

        If Thomas doesn't get 4+ points against Hull, then very high chance he will drop to £3.9m as Coventry don't have another 'easy' fixture until GW13.

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        1. Moon Dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          I'm probably WCing during the extra large international break after GW5, so that shouldn't be an issue. Four international games, so high injury risk. It'll also keep me sane during that time.

          You'll never be trasferring out a 4.0m defender anyway so even if he did drop to 3.7m it won't make a difference. A 3.9m starter may even rise again in the future as people look for extra cash from their benches.

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  21. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    I think Emegha will have a good debut season at Chelsea, similar to Kroupi last season. Could we see JP coming off at the 60/70 minute mark more often than we think?

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  22. woodca007
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Easiest I’ve ever found it to draft a team this year

    Raya
    Oreilly VanDijk Califiori
    Rice Mbuemo Wirtz Garner Semenyo
    Haaland Solanke

    Bench: van ewijk + trash

    Done. see you after GW1!

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  23. Fishface
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Is there anyone, anywhere, at all that won’t go for haaland? Asking for a friend.

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      53 mins ago

      I've seen a few. Won't be doing it myself, but they do look tempting:
      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1QZ93hJ_ms4&t=6429s

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    2. Charlie Price
      • 5 Years
      51 mins ago

      Haaland only becomes value for money if you give him the armband. Check out the stats page for Value (season). Lots of better alternatives if you are brave enough. Similar with Fernandes. Problem is you can’t captain them both.

      Having said that both are currently in my first draft! FOMO.

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      1. LangerznMash
        • 9 Years
        18 mins ago

        Haaland hauled (10+ points) on ten occasions last season so it's reasonable to expect around the same this season.
        If you are paying £15.5m for him then you've got to captain him pretty much every week, that means there will be roughly 28 x GWs where your captain does NOT haul. There are equal of better captaincy picks on most weeks, for example:
        GW1 = Saka, Gyokeres, Bruno, Cunha/Mbeumo
        GW2 = Bruno, Cunha/Mbeumo, Isak, Palmer
        GW3 = Isak, Watkins
        GW4 = Palmer, Isak

        Who are Haaland owners going to captain on GW4 when City are away at Old Trafford? You're surely looking captaining players from Arsenal (v Sunderland), Liverpool v Fulham and Chelsea (v Hull).

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        1. Silecro
          • 8 Years
          6 mins ago

          Pedro is very easy to have alongside Haaland (and will be massively owned) so most probably him vs Hull

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        2. Fishface
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 13 Years
          2 mins ago

          It’s this reason why I’m questioning wether to go without.

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    3. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      Like they say...it's easier to downgrade than upgrade

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      1. Fishface
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        8 mins ago

        Agreed but so much more depth if you go without. My draft without is great but can’t see beyond him. I guess it’ll be a differential

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        1. Studs Up
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 mins ago

          I tend to look at it as a money combo rather than an individual...so it's Haaland + X vs Y + Y

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    4. Captain Mal
      • 1 Year
      26 mins ago

      I made a post yesterday regarding potential interest in No Haaland or No Haaland and No Bruno leagues and got exactly 1 reply. You're not alone, but there aren't many either.

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      1. Charlie Price
        • 5 Years
        11 mins ago

        If you create the league and publish a code we will then find out just how many are interested.

        Good luck filtering out the interlopers though!

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      2. Fishface
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        3 mins ago

        What’s your squad idea without him

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  24. SpaceCadet
    • 12 Years
    56 mins ago

    Better option?

    A. Ballard Szobo Pedro
    B. Mitchell Palmer solanke

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  25. Silecro
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Why am I seeing Solanke in so much drafts, what am I missing? Did he stopped being injury prone...or stopped being at Tottenham?

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  26. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    33 mins ago

    I'm seriously considering no Haaland BB1

    Kinskey Verbruggen
    Mosquera Calafiori Gvardiol Shaw Davis
    Fernandes Palmer Cunha Semenyo Szoboszlai
    Isak Brobbey Solanke

    I think I'd like Pedro over Brobbey but can't find 1.5m super easily.

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  27. LangerznMash
    • 9 Years
    31 mins ago

    De Zerbi praised him and Spurs have made massive moves in the transfer market. But no, he didn't didn't magically become a good FPL pick and I am avoiding like the plague.

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    1. LangerznMash
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      *reply fail to Silecro (above)

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  28. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    22 mins ago

    Don’t know anything about the new Palace manager. Do you expect a significant drop off this season? Will Muñoz be utilised in a similar way to how Glasner used him?

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  29. Mother Farke
    • 2 Years
    15 mins ago

    Thoughts on Justin Kluivert? Not nailed?

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  30. Silecro
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    What are your thoughts on this lot? Aiming for BB2 as well (explains going heavy on COV bench defence)

    Kinsky
    Calafiori, Shaw, Kayode
    Bruno, Semenyo, Szoboslai, Rice
    Haaland, Pedro, DCL

    Verbruggen, Van Ewijk, Thomas, Hughes

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