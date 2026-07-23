FPL 2026/27: 9 first impressions of the player prices

Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) return for 2026/27 followed a fairly low-key build-up in which only three player prices were revealed pre-launch.

In 2024/25, for instance, we had a full week of price reveals before the game went live, so we were able to digest the prices in advance.

Not so this year – so we’re having to assess the prices of the 550+ other players all in one go!

Here are our first impressions, with position-by-position, price-by-price analysis articles to follow.

New to FPL? Check out our beginners’ guides here!

1. EXPECTED RISES FOR LAST SEASON’S TOP PERFORMERS

No surprises that the vast majority of last season’s top performers are now more expensive.

Of the top 20 points scorers (who are still in the game), 18 have risen:

Player Team Pos 2026/27 price Price change 2025/26 pts Haaland MCI FWD £15.5m +£1.5m 239 B.Fernandes MUN MID £12.0m +£3.0m 235 Gabriel ARS DEF £8.0m +£2.0m 209 Semenyo MCI MID £8.5m +£1.5m 202 Gibbs-White NFO MID £8.0m +£0.5m 188 Rice ARS MID £7.5m +£1.0m 184 Thiago BRE FWD £8.0m +£2.0m 181 Anderson MCI MID £6.5m +£1.0m 180 Guéhi MCI DEF £6.0m +£1.5m 179 João Pedro CHE FWD £7.5m no change 177 Virgil LIV DEF £6.5m +£0.5m 175 Senesi TOT DEF £6.0m +£1.5m 175 Tarkowski EVE DEF £6.0m +£0.5m 170 Rogers CHE MID £7.5m +£0.5m 169 Wilson LEE MID £6.5m +£1.0m 168 Watkins AVL FWD £8.0m -£1.0m 167 Truffert BOU DEF £5.5m +£1.0m 165 Raya ARS GK £6.0m +£0.5m 162 Szoboszlai LIV MID £7.0m +£0.5m 160 O’Reilly MCI DEF £6.5m +£1.5m 160

The biggest climber in the above table is Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), who is up £3.0m.

Igor Thiago (£8.0m) and Gabriel Magalhaes (£8.0m) each rise £2.0m.

Joao Pedro interestingly remains firm at £7.5m. There’s no European football for Chelsea this season, so there’ll be few concerns about rotation – so long as new Blues boss Xavi Alonso fancies him, of course. Pedro has had the summer off, too, having been overlooked by Brazil.

Ollie Watkins (£8.0m) is the only faller: 167 points was his worst FPL campaign in four years, despite the Aston Villa striker scoring 16 goals. He has been linked with a move to Fenerbahçe in recent weeks, so that’s a mooted transfer to monitor.

2. EVERY NEWLY PROMOTED DEFENDER AVAILABLE AT £4.0M

With the introduction of defensive contribution (DC) points last season, there was a question mark over whether we’d still get centre-halves from the newly promoted sides at £4.0m.

We needn’t have worried, however.

In fact, not a single defender from Coventry City, Hull City and Ipswich Town costs more than £4.0m.

We’ll be looking at £4.0m defenders in more detail in our first position-by-position guide later today.

3. CENTRE-HALF ‘DEFCON’ MAGNETS RISE

Speaking of defensive contributions, all of the leading defenders for clearances, tackles etc in 2025/26 have unsurprisingly been handed a hike:

Name Team 2026/27 price Price change 2025/26

DefCon pts Senesi BOU £6.0m +£1.5m 50 Tarkowski EVE £6.0m +£0.5m 44 Andersen FUL £5.0m +£0.5m 40 Lacroix CRY £6.0m +£1.0m 40 Ballard SUN £5.0m +£0.5m 30 Collins BRE £5.5m +£0.5m 30 Keane EVE £5.0m +£0.5m 30 van Hecke BHA £5.0m +£0.5m 30 Chalobah CHE £5.5m +£0.5m 28 Hill BOU £5.5m +£1.5m 28 van Dijk LIV £6.5m +£0.5m 28

It did feel like DefCon machines were underpriced last season, and FPL have partly remedied that.

In fact, not a single defender who scored 20 or more DefCon points in 2025/26 is available for less than £5.0m.

Contrast with a wing-back like Daniel Munoz (£5.5m), who delivered eight attacking returns last season and remains unchanged in price.

Kristoffer Ajer, who isn’t nailed at Brentford, and Leeds United’s Joe Rodon both banked 18 DefCon points last season and come in at £4.5m.

4. KROUPI CLIMBS £3.0M

FPL hinted yesterday that, along with Bruno Fernandes (£12.0m), someone else had risen £3.0m.

That someone is Eli Junior Kroupi (£7.5m), who has climbed massively from the £4.5m he was a year ago.

He is now a midfielder, of course.

5. NEW ARRIVALS PRICED UP

We’ve witnessed some significant inter-division moves this summer, including Morgan Rogers‘ (£7.5m) transfer from Aston Villa to Chelsea and Marcos Senesi‘s (£6.0m) switch from Bournemouth to Tottenham Hotspur.

We’ve also seen numerous players join Premier League clubs from abroad.

Here are some of the names who didn’t feature in FPL last season who are now in the game.

We’ve included Luka Vuskovic (£5.0m), who moves to Brighton and Hove Albion from Tottenham Hotspur but was on loan at Hamburg for all of 2025/26.

Johan Manzambi (£6.0m) is intriguingly priced after his big-money move to Aston Villa. Starting position will be key for him, and that’s something to look out for in pre-season. He played a lot as a central midfielder for Freiburg in the campaign just gone but we saw him in a more advanced role at the World Cup, which helped him to five attacking returns in four games for Switzerland.

Victor Munoz (£6.5m) comes in quite cheap at first glance, too, although six goals and two assists in 2025/26 suggest that might be about right.

Neither goalkeeper in the above image is expected to be a number one next season.

Speaking of shot-stoppers…

6. £6.0M GOALKEEPER – FIRST TIME IN FIVE YEARS

We’ve not had a goalkeeper starting a season at £6.0m since 2021/22 – until today.

David Raya (£6.0m) climbs to that figure after a 162-point campaign in 2025/26.

You’d think that would surely put a dent in his early ownership figure, but he’s the most popular pick between the sticks at present!

7. EIGHT FIRST-CHOICE GOALKEEPERS BELOW £5.0M… AS THINGS STAND

So, looking at the rest of the goalkeepers, there are currently eight below £5.0m who are in line to start as things stand.

These are the five who were in the Premier League last season:

Leeds United are expected to sign another goalkeeper, however, which will likely shunt Lucas Perri (£4.5m) back to bench-warming duties. James Trafford (£5.0m) has been linked.

Bart Verbruggen and Djordje Petrovic (both £4.5m) each hit double figures for clean sheets last season.

As for the three newly promoted clubs, all of them are expected to upgrade between the sticks this summer. Coventry City hope to sign Brighton’s Carl Rushworth (£4.5m), who was on loan at Frank Lampard’s side last season. Jack Butland (£4.5m) and Kayne van Oevelen (£4.5m) have arrived at Hull and Ipswich in the last few weeks but are expected to be back-ups.

8. HAALAND ASIDE, NO OTHER FORWARDS ABOVE £9.0M

2025/26 wasn’t a vintage year for strikers. Of last season’s top 35 points scorers (who are still in the game), only four were forwards.

Perhaps trying to redress the balance and make us think twice about 4-4-2/4-5-1/3-5-2 formations, FPL have made only one forward above £9.0m. That, of course, is Erling Haaland (£15.5m).

We’ve already discussed Pedro being a non-mover and Watkins dropping.

Alexander Isak (£9.0m) falls significantly, too, down by £1.5m. That’s the same figure Viktor Gyokeres (£7.5m) has dropped, despite him scoring 14 league goals last season.

Danny Welbeck and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who delivered 27 goals between them, are only £6.0m each.

9. £7.0M FOR FODEN – AND LIVERPOOL’S PENALTY TAKER?

Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer (both £9.5m) are back beneath the £10m mark, dropping £0.5m and £1.0m from their starting prices 12 months ago.

Like Palmer, Phil Foden (£7.0m) missed out on a place in England’s World Cup squad after a sub-par season.

And now, he’s available at his cheapest FPL price since 2020/21. Can Enzo Maresca kickstart the 26-year-old’s career and get him back to the form that saw him plunder 230 points in 2023/24?

Also available at £7.0m is Dominik Szoboszlai. By contrast, he had a fine season in 2025/26, finishing among the top 10 midfielders for FPL points. The Hungarian was solid if not spectacular, with a so-so 13 attacking returns supplemented by 20 DefCon points. Being a near-ever-present 90-minute man also helped.

Can he now add penalty-taking responsibilities to his armoury, following Mohamed Salah’s exit? Szoboszlai was the Egyptian’s deputy last season, although ironically missed his only Premier League spot-kick. Still, his historic penalty record of 20 scored from 22 attempts is excellent.

A certain fit-again Swedish striker might have other ideas about succeeding Salah, of course.

That’s it for now – let us know of your own observations in the comments section!