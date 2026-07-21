FPL 2026/27: The 11 players who have changed position

The drip-feed of information continues as Fantasy Premier League (FPL) nears its relaunch for 2026/27.

This time, FPL have confirmed the 11 players who will change position for the upcoming campaign.

Most of them are as we speculated yesterday, including the four that the official FPL social media account accidentally leaked!

CONFIRMED POSITION CHANGES FOR FPL 2026/27

Player Club New position Old position Myles Lewis-Skelly ARS MID DEF Lamare Bogarde AVL MID DEF Junior Kroupi BOU MID FWD Keane Lewis-Potter BRE MID DEF Mats Wieffer BHA DEF MID Georginio Rutter BHA FWD MID Rio Cardines CRY DEF MID Ryan Sessegnon FUL DEF MID Omar Marmoush MCI FWD MID Patrick Dorgu MUN MID DEF Eric Moreira NFO DEF MID

REACTION

Myles Lewis-Skelly, Junior Kroupi, Patrick Dorgu and Omar Marmoush were the four names leaked in advance.

Lewis Skelly was a full-back for most of the campaign but moved back into midfield in May, so that was seemingly enough for FPL to reclassify him. Dorgu’s reinvention as a winger under Michael Carrick prompts his change. Marmoush and Kroupi move in opposite directions. Marmoush was mostly Erling Haaland’s relief in 2025/26, while Kroupi became a regular starter as a ’10’ at Bournemouth.

Mats Wieffer and Ryan Sessegnon, who both spent almost the entirety of last season at full-back, were certainties to change. They are now defenders.

Georginio Rutter and Lamare Bogarde were also strong possibilities for a reclassification, having played a big chunk of their time at centre-forward and central midfield respectively.

Keane Lewis-Potter becoming a midfielder is probably the bigger surprise. As we mentioned in our predictions, the Brentford utility man did spend mid-season on the wings. However, 13 of his 22 starts came at left-back – including his final nine appearances of the campaign. FPL often give extra weighting to what happens at the end of a season (eg Dorgu, Lewis-Skelly), so this one was unexpected.

The two additional names are players who may not even set foot on the field in 2026/27, at least for their parent clubs. Rio Cardines and Eric Moreira both become defenders, having been listed as midfielders last season. Crystal Palace’s Cardines made just one Premier League appearance in 2025/26, and that was on the final day when Oliver Glasner rotated his squad before the UEFA Conference League final. Moreira, meanwhile, didn’t kick a ball for Nottingham Forest, and spent four months on loan at Rio Ave.