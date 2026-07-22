FPL 2026/27 price reveals live: Haaland + Bruno both rise

Welcome to our live blog for the first day of price reveals for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27.

We know we’ll get at least three players priced up, as voted for by Fantasy managers.

Hopefully, there’ll be more to come after that!

4PM – BRUNO HANDED £3.0M PRICE RISE

Assuming Mohamed Salah’s mantle as FPL’s priciest midfielder (surely!) is Bruno Fernandes.

The Manchester United talisman climbs to £12.0m, his highest starting price since 2021/22. It’s a rise of £3.0m on what he was 12 months ago.

The Portuguese playmaker, like Haaland, had his second-best-ever FPL season in 2025/26. Nine goals and a whopping 24 assists lifted him to 235 points, just short of Haaland’s tally.

Interestingly, FPL say that Fernandes “has been handed the joint-biggest price rise from last season”. So, at least one other player has climbed £3.0m. Could it be Eli Junior Kroupi? Antoine Semenyo? Gabriel Magalhaes at £9.0m?!

United’s start to the season is pretty favourable, especially the first two Gameweeks. Looking further ahead, Manchester City are the only top-10 finishers from Premier League 2025/26 who the Red Devils face in the first seven Gameweeks.

Will Bruno be as reliable a starter this season, however? United weren’t in Europe last year and exited both domestic cups at the first hurdle. 40 games a campaign is the minimum that any Premier League club can have. As a result, minute management was non-existent.

Contrast that with Arsenal, who played 63 matches in 2025/26.

Rubem Amorim previously discussed the likelihood of Bruno sucking up bench duty in 2026/27 – although he’s now no longer at the club, of course.

2PM – HAALAND IN AT A RECORD PRICE

No player has ever been priced up at £15.5m before, so Erling Haaland breaks the previous record of £15.0m he set back in 2024/25.

The Norwegian had actually dropped to £14.0m at the start of 2025/26.

This £1.5m increase follows his second-best-ever season in FPL, in which he plundered 239 points.

However, the price rise might be more to do with the departure of Mohamed Salah. For (most of) the last four years, Fantasy managers have faced the recurring decision over whether to own Haaland, Salah or, perhaps compromising the squad depth elsewhere, both big-money premium picks. With the Egyptian now gone, selecting Haaland has to be made more complex in other ways.

Going without him initially may be a risk. The Norway international usually starts the season well, as this table from the Premier League illustrates:

HAALAND’S FIRST SIX GAMEWEEKS IN EACH SEASON

Season Pts Goals Assists 2022/23 67 10 1 2023/24 51 8 1 2024/25 65 10 0 2025/26 62 8 1

Haaland and Manchester City have a decent start to 2026/27, too, especially their first four home fixtures:

WATCH: PRICE REVEAL REACTION