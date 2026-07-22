FPL

FPL 2026/27 price reveals live: Haaland + Bruno both rise

22 July 2026 54 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Welcome to our live blog for the first day of price reveals for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) 2026/27.

We know we’ll get at least three players priced up, as voted for by Fantasy managers.

Hopefully, there’ll be more to come after that!

4PM – BRUNO HANDED £3.0M PRICE RISE

Assuming Mohamed Salah’s mantle as FPL’s priciest midfielder (surely!) is Bruno Fernandes.

The Manchester United talisman climbs to £12.0m, his highest starting price since 2021/22. It’s a rise of £3.0m on what he was 12 months ago.

The Portuguese playmaker, like Haaland, had his second-best-ever FPL season in 2025/26. Nine goals and a whopping 24 assists lifted him to 235 points, just short of Haaland’s tally.

Interestingly, FPL say that Fernandes “has been handed the joint-biggest price rise from last season”. So, at least one other player has climbed £3.0m. Could it be Eli Junior Kroupi? Antoine Semenyo? Gabriel Magalhaes at £9.0m?!

United’s start to the season is pretty favourable, especially the first two Gameweeks. Looking further ahead, Manchester City are the only top-10 finishers from Premier League 2025/26 who the Red Devils face in the first seven Gameweeks.

Will Bruno be as reliable a starter this season, however? United weren’t in Europe last year and exited both domestic cups at the first hurdle. 40 games a campaign is the minimum that any Premier League club can have. As a result, minute management was non-existent.

Contrast that with Arsenal, who played 63 matches in 2025/26.

Rubem Amorim previously discussed the likelihood of Bruno sucking up bench duty in 2026/27 – although he’s now no longer at the club, of course.

2PM – HAALAND IN AT A RECORD PRICE

No player has ever been priced up at £15.5m before, so Erling Haaland breaks the previous record of £15.0m he set back in 2024/25.

The Norwegian had actually dropped to £14.0m at the start of 2025/26.

This £1.5m increase follows his second-best-ever season in FPL, in which he plundered 239 points.

However, the price rise might be more to do with the departure of Mohamed Salah. For (most of) the last four years, Fantasy managers have faced the recurring decision over whether to own Haaland, Salah or, perhaps compromising the squad depth elsewhere, both big-money premium picks. With the Egyptian now gone, selecting Haaland has to be made more complex in other ways.

Going without him initially may be a risk. The Norway international usually starts the season well, as this table from the Premier League illustrates:

HAALAND’S FIRST SIX GAMEWEEKS IN EACH SEASON

SeasonPtsGoalsAssists
2022/2367101
2023/245181
2024/2565100
2025/266281

Haaland and Manchester City have a decent start to 2026/27, too, especially their first four home fixtures:

WATCH: PRICE REVEAL REACTION

54 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Definitely 10000000% still going for Erling Haaland, and will be a set-and-forget unless injuries occur. The man is still essential at £15.5m for me.

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    1. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      wait and see what other players are priced at

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    2. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Easier to start with Haaland and rethink later than start without and immediately have to play catch up if he starts like usual.

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    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      10000000% disagree. I expect a drop off as he gets used to a new manager and new tactics.

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Erling Haaland was managed by Stale Solbakken for Norway in the 2026 World Cup, still racked up 7 goals, including a brace against Brazil, in 6 matches. Plus, Enzo Maresca is a good manager, so expect he'll still rack up the goals as he usually does. Plus, this is Erling Haaland we're talking about here, arguably the best striker in the world...

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        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          58 mins ago

          Solbakken has been working with Haaland for over 5 and half years. Whenever a new manager takes over things become much more unpredictable.

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          1. _Toni_
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            57 mins ago

            Did Salah have his best season under Slot in Slot's first campaign? Unpredictable maybe, bad not necessarily.

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            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              24 mins ago

              Haaland is terrible with new managers though - look how bad he was under Pep the first time

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            2. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              10 mins ago

              Fair point.

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          2. TafOnTour1
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            56 mins ago

            And Enzo Maresca dog walked Luis Enrique's PSG 3-0 in the Club World Cup Final, the best team in Europe who have won back-to-back Champions League titles. I fail to see your point here, to be honest mate.

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      2. _Toni_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        58 mins ago

        Be interesting to see if you stick to this if his ownership is 75% come GW1 deadline.

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      3. Naatie
        • 1 Year
        55 mins ago

        You not really good at this game, are you

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      4. Aribo Starmix
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        8 mins ago

        like he did under Pep?

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    4. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Easy pick still, should have been 16m at least

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  2. jblackbird1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Still think for me it might be bench boost 1 without him and an early wildcard to get the funds back into him

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  3. nonaynever
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    1 x 14.5, 14 x 6.0 & 0.5 itb

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    1. nonaynever
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      * 1 x 15.5

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  4. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    Mark's gone mad! 😯

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  5. The Hunt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 17 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Two double digit returns since Christmas (both 11 points), artificially priced, possibly jaded and was carrying an injury at the end of the World Cup.

    15.5m??

    Next.

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Look at this poor jaded man

      https://x.com/AjMachalaa/status/2079893560879456297

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  6. FPL Brains
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    He should have been priced at 17/18m.

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    1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      25 I worked out!

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  7. phil_whites11
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Are the other two price reveals expected to be released today? Any idea what times?

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    1. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      We had the chance to vote for three veals yesterday, so presume they will all be today.

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  8. Gross Misconduct
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Amazing that you know how many points he scores in the first 6 weeks of 26/27. Can you give us the same info for other top players, please?

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  9. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Make the game live already! Absolutely stoked for this season

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  10. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Only 0.5m rise when Salah has gone from the league?
    LMAO this season is going to be too easy

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      How many teams are you going for this season?

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Probably just one given how easy it will be 😆

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  11. Zalk
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    New manager and played in the WC. Wonder if that might lower Haaland's points this season. But then he always opens strong so, might have him and get rid if he's not looking his usual self.

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    1. brianutd-why always we? 20
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. andymck
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I’d rather own him when he’s flopping than be without him when he’s doing really well

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      1. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        And still be able to afford any other player in the game

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    3. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      No Pep and this no random rotation, guy is a lock, 13 player game this season

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  12. Zimo
    • 7 Years
    55 mins ago

    Why'd u add a time? The way this fpl admin is working we won't get another price reveal till tomorrow.

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    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      49 mins ago

      Assumed hourly or half-hourly price reveals; assumed wrong.

      Usually there'd be a string of them in one day but now I'm not even sure we get the three that folk voted for today.

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      1. FPL Brains
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 14 Years
        46 mins ago

        Might just be one per day then games launched.

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      2. Gross Misconduct
        • 11 Years
        45 mins ago

        The next reveal is imminent, because I'm fed up with waiting and I'm off to do some gardening.

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      3. bitm2007
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        37 mins ago

        2pm, 4pm , 6pm maybe, if not we may be done today.

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      4. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Summer intern on long lunch break that’s all

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  13. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    39 mins ago

    FPL experts' price predictions for 2026/27:
    "Erling Haaland (Man City)
    Pras (@PrasFPL): Haaland started the season at £14.0m, but rose to £15.1m at one point, with Mohamed Salah, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and Alexander Isak all having relatively poor seasons perhaps contributing to this. I would keep Haaland at the same starting price, after all, there is no Pep Guardiola at Manchester City - so the team already start with some uncertainty. I fear a higher price could risk pricing him out of most FPL teams.

    2025/26 starting price: £14.0m
    2026/27 prediction: £14.0m"

    That prediction went well, didn't it?

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    1. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      15 mins ago

      No Salah this year means Haaland was inevitably going to go up in price as you no longer have the debate on whether to have 1 or the other, or even both.

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    2. Studs Up
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Calling out ppl even b4 the season started......

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  14. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Bruno F 12.0m

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    1. Chinese_person
      • 14 Years
      14 mins ago

      That is substantial.

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      1. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        I thought they could've priced him even higher

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    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      9 mins ago

      Thought he may be higher after Haaland reveal, but both 0.5m higher than FFS predictions (which were lenient IMO) so a pattern could be emerging here.

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  15. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    27 mins ago

    That's Bruno Fernandes never being in my team this season with him being priced at £12.0m. Last season he only played 40 games across all competitions, so the Premier League was his primary focus, making it a lot easier for him to rack up the FPL points, but now with the Champions League to contend with, potentially deeper cup runs, the departing Casemiro, not to mention coming off the back of a very poor (by his high standards) World Cup, it's a hard pass for me unfortunately. Could be wrong though!

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    1. _Toni_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 mins ago

      Could the attractive opening pair of games make you go with him and then sell if he doesn't perform? I had expected a higher price tbh.

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      How does the Champions League affect his output, especially at the start of the season?

      Casemiro has been replaced by Santos or Tielemans. If anything, that’s a positive.

      Don’t see what Portugal stinking it up has to do with anything tbh.

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  16. Athletico Timbo
    • 3 Years
    22 mins ago

    Hi. Is the season ticker free for the season do you know?

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  17. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    11 mins ago

    FPL Experts' Price Predictions:
    "Bruno Fernandes (Man Utd)
    Utkarsh Dalmia (@ZopharFPL): After a record-breaking season, I expect Fernandes to be the second most-expensive player in the game, following Salah's departure from Liverpool. The Manchester United captain is going to be playing in an attacking role under Michael Carrick from Gameweek 1, and on penalty and corner-kick duties, he has so many routes to points.

    2025/26 starting price: £9.0m
    2026/27 prediction: £12.0m"

    Well done Zophar on getting that one right!

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  18. Moon Dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Player......................Points per Match
    Haaland.............................6.8............
    Bruno.................................6.7............
    Bruno (Under Carrick).......7.6............

    Will Haaland even outscore Bruno next season?

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  19. KAPTAIN KANE SERVES THE PAI…
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Bruno and Haaland a lock for me

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Yeah I think so too looking at who I'd captain in the first few weeks.

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