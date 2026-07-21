FPL

FPL prices to be revealed from Wednesday

21 July 2026 1 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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We look set to get our first Fantasy Premier League (FPL) prices on Wednesday.

FPL have asked Fantasy managers to vote for whose price they want revealed from the following 10 names:

  • Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (EVE)
  • Emersonn (IPS)
  • Bruno Fernandes (MUN)
  • Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS)
  • Erling Haaland (MCI)
  • James Hill (BOU)
  • Caoimhin Kelleher (BRE)
  • Victor Munoz (LIV)
  • Ismaila Sarr (CRY)
  • Marcos Senesi (TOT)

Voters are only allowed to nominate one of the above names and have to do so by 12pm BST on Wednesday 22 July.

FPL will then reveal the prices of the three players who get the most votes. You’d imagine that would be Gabriel Magalhaes, Bruno Fernandes and Erling Haaland, although there may be some curiosity over Marcos Senesi and Victor Munoz after their summer moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

You can cast your vote here.

1 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. bitm2007
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Gabriel Magalhaes, Bruno Fernandes and Erling Haaland will be in the vast majority of teams regardless of price, so my vote goes to KDH if he's 6.0m like FPL are predicting he will be straight in my team, Senesi probably would be at 4.5m well, but that is surely not going to be correct.

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