FPL prices to be revealed from Wednesday

We look set to get our first Fantasy Premier League (FPL) prices on Wednesday.

FPL have asked Fantasy managers to vote for whose price they want revealed from the following 10 names:

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (EVE)

Emersonn (IPS)

Bruno Fernandes (MUN)

Gabriel Magalhaes (ARS)

Erling Haaland (MCI)

James Hill (BOU)

Caoimhin Kelleher (BRE)

Victor Munoz (LIV)

Ismaila Sarr (CRY)

Marcos Senesi (TOT)

Voters are only allowed to nominate one of the above names and have to do so by 12pm BST on Wednesday 22 July.

FPL will then reveal the prices of the three players who get the most votes. You’d imagine that would be Gabriel Magalhaes, Bruno Fernandes and Erling Haaland, although there may be some curiosity over Marcos Senesi and Victor Munoz after their summer moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

You can cast your vote here.