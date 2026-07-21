FPL

FPL 2026/27: Price change predictions coming

21 July 2026 9 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Price changes have long been a source of mystery in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – but we’ve moved a step closer to transparency today.

FPL have announced that they will house a new Price Change Predictor in 2026/27.

This predictor will, as LiveFPL’s excellent model has done for many years, track transfer data and give an indication of who is likely to rise and fall every day:

There’s not complete openness yet, however. FPL say that the predictor “will always be a guide and doesn’t guarantee a price change.”

WHEN DO FPL PRICES CHANGE?

FPL price rises aren’t an issue in pre-season, of course.

All player prices will be locked until the Gameweek 1 deadline on Friday 21 August.

After this point, price rises and falls begin.

Prices will now change at midnight UK time, which is different from the 1.30am GMT/2.30am BST cut-off of before.

WHERE CAN WE FIND THE PRICE CHANGE PREDICTOR?

After the Gameweek 1 deadline, there will be a page on the Fantasy website that shows every single player and their proximity to a rise/fall.

The table can be sorted by players who are most likely to increase or decrease. You can also filter the table to show only players in your own squad or watchlist.

A percentage figure gives managers a better clue as to who might be close:

Image showing what the new Price Change Predictor will look like

Anything over 100 per cent will indicate that the player is expected to rise/fall.

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS VISIBLE ELSEWHERE

Each player’s own FPL profile page will also show the likelihood of a price change.

And on the My Team and Transfers page, you’ll be able to see projected price falls/rises.

9 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Nomar
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Hopefully, this will actually be more reliable than the previous other versions of this tool.

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  2. Studs Up
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    "There’s not complete openness yet, however." will always be the elephant in the room

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  3. AxeMinion
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Arguments for (my overall position):
    - Adds competitive integrity - price changes are a fundamental and critical part of a season, and an environment where some players have the data, and others don't, compromises fairness.
    - Reliable source of truth - other tools that predict changes are not only predicting likelihood, they're also predicting the volumes that the likelihood is based on (for example, I don't think they know exactly which transfers were made via Wildcards or Free Hits, to name just one caveat). FPL doesn't need to do the latter, so will be the most robust source of this data that one could possibly get.
    - Consistency - knowing the exact time of changes, managed by FPL Towers themselves, is extremely valuable to ALL players (even the veterans). The ambiguity around this previously could drive you mad when you missed an invisible deadline by minutes or even seconds. Now, it's completely in your control.

    Counter-points (which are valid, but IMO just collateral damage for doing the right thing):
    - It removes an edge for people who take the game more seriously, and means they could be dragged into bandwagons more frequently.
    - It will create a lot more bandwagons! More people see signals that a change is imminent ∴ more people try to get ahead of it ∴ the more likely the change becomes ∴ a self-fulfilling loop. This will cause headaches and celebrations on both sides of the coin, so it's really nothing new, just an evolution of a pain anyone reading this knows all too well. We'll need our wits about us; we can't follow all the bandwagons, so we'll need to decide which ones are inflated.

    Counter-Counter-point... transfers are a luxury. A more intense and reactive transfer market could lead to many players throwing away FT's or -4's and sacrificing greens.

    Net Opinion - a logical, reasonable and inevitable evolution of the game that we must adapt to. Well done Mark & team!

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  4. RedLightning
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 16 Years
    53 mins ago

    New Community Article by FPL Virgin:
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/07/21/6-changes-i-would-make-to-fpl-2026-27

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  5. Bobby Digital
    • 8 Years
    41 mins ago

    Good addition to the game

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  6. Conners
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Good to see that FPL have improved the functionality of the site.

    Hopefully they'll get round to adding a "remember me' option to the sign-in page...

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    1. Funkyav
      • 17 Years
      5 mins ago

      yes that is infuriating and suggests those that built the site dont actually use it as otherwise they would realise and fix it!

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  7. Conners
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    "We experienced problems saving your comment. We apologise for the inconvenience and suggest you try again soon."

    If memory serves, this error first appeared around April/May and is still not fixed?!

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    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah I've got used to pressing the refresh button after posting...

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