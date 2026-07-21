FPL 2026/27: Price change predictions coming

Price changes have long been a source of mystery in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) – but we’ve moved a step closer to transparency today.

FPL have announced that they will house a new Price Change Predictor in 2026/27.

This predictor will, as LiveFPL’s excellent model has done for many years, track transfer data and give an indication of who is likely to rise and fall every day:

There’s not complete openness yet, however. FPL say that the predictor “will always be a guide and doesn’t guarantee a price change.”

WHEN DO FPL PRICES CHANGE?

FPL price rises aren’t an issue in pre-season, of course.

All player prices will be locked until the Gameweek 1 deadline on Friday 21 August.

After this point, price rises and falls begin.

Prices will now change at midnight UK time, which is different from the 1.30am GMT/2.30am BST cut-off of before.

WHERE CAN WE FIND THE PRICE CHANGE PREDICTOR?

After the Gameweek 1 deadline, there will be a page on the Fantasy website that shows every single player and their proximity to a rise/fall.

The table can be sorted by players who are most likely to increase or decrease. You can also filter the table to show only players in your own squad or watchlist.

A percentage figure gives managers a better clue as to who might be close:

Anything over 100 per cent will indicate that the player is expected to rise/fall.

PRICE CHANGE PREDICTIONS VISIBLE ELSEWHERE

Each player’s own FPL profile page will also show the likelihood of a price change.

And on the My Team and Transfers page, you’ll be able to see projected price falls/rises.