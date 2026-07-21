FPL

FPL 2026/27: New ways to view your FPL squad

21 July 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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The latest new feature for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is not a particularly ground-breaking one but it gives managers more player information at a glance.

In short, FPL bosses can switch between views on the “Pick Team”, “Points” and “Transfers” pages.

These are viewable on both “Pitch” and “List” views.

The options are:

  • Fixture Difficulty Ratings (FDR): The difficulty rating given to each player’s upcoming fixture(s).
  • Ownership: The percentage of Fantasy teams that own a player and whether that ownership figure is rising/falling.
  • Next opponent: The team that a player next faces.
  • Form: A player’s average points over the last 30 days.
  • Price Change Predictor: How close players are to a rise or fall in price.

You can see these views visualised here:

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