FPL 2026/27: New ways to view your FPL squad

The latest new feature for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is not a particularly ground-breaking one but it gives managers more player information at a glance.
In short, FPL bosses can switch between views on the “Pick Team”, “Points” and “Transfers” pages.
These are viewable on both “Pitch” and “List” views.
The options are:
- Fixture Difficulty Ratings (FDR): The difficulty rating given to each player’s upcoming fixture(s).
- Ownership: The percentage of Fantasy teams that own a player and whether that ownership figure is rising/falling.
- Next opponent: The team that a player next faces.
- Form: A player’s average points over the last 30 days.
- Price Change Predictor: How close players are to a rise or fall in price.
You can see these views visualised here:
Transfer and Gameweek planning just got easier 🤝 pic.twitter.com/UpP7zVXqT1
— Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) July 21, 2026
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