FPL 2026/27: New ways to view your FPL squad

The latest new feature for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is not a particularly ground-breaking one but it gives managers more player information at a glance.

In short, FPL bosses can switch between views on the “Pick Team”, “Points” and “Transfers” pages.

These are viewable on both “Pitch” and “List” views.

The options are:

Fixture Difficulty Ratings (FDR): The difficulty rating given to each player’s upcoming fixture(s).

The difficulty rating given to each player’s upcoming fixture(s). Ownership : The percentage of Fantasy teams that own a player and whether that ownership figure is rising/falling.

: The percentage of Fantasy teams that own a player and whether that ownership figure is rising/falling. Next opponent : The team that a player next faces.

: The team that a player next faces. Form : A player’s average points over the last 30 days.

: A player’s average points over the last 30 days. Price Change Predictor: How close players are to a rise or fall in price.

You can see these views visualised here: