Coventry sign defender Amenda – does he have FPL potential?

In a deal worth around £17m, newly-promoted Coventry City have signed centre-back Aurèle Amenda from Eintracht Frankfurt.

About to turn 23 years old, he’s their third permanent summer signing after Loum Tchaouna and previous loanee Frank Onyeka.

“I cannot wait to meet everyone at the club, especially the fans but of course my teammates. I like to defend my goal but I like to play, I’m really calm with the ball so I can help the team with this.” – Aurèle Amenda to the Coventry City website

Amenda’s youth years were, fittingly, spent at Young Boys, debuting for the first team aged 18 and playing a small part in 2022/23’s league-and-cup double.

He then joined Frankfurt in 2024. The first campaign involved an ankle injury and watching from the bench; just one of eight league appearances exceeded 10 minutes, and that sole start ended at half-time!

Game time was also inconsistent during the early months of 2025/26, until he started 15 of their final 16 Bundesliga matches.

Internationally, Amenda has earned seven Switzerland caps, but was an unused member of their recent World Cup squad.

FPL POTENTIAL

Despite being a towering 6’4″ tall, he didn’t score a senior goal for either Young Boys or Frankfurt. Neither that nor Coventry’s tough early schedule bodes well for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Gameweek 2 at home to Hull City could be good but, as a six-game package, our free Fixture Ticker believes the Sky Blues have the third-toughest run.

Furthermore, using data from WhoScored, Amenda’s 2025/26 defensive contribution (DefCon) numbers don’t particularly stand out.

A total of 167 clearances, blocks, interceptions and tackles across 1,676 minutes, so 8.97 per 90. He reached the 10-action threshold in seven of 18 starts.

Still, you’d expect him to be faced with more defensive responsibility at the heart of the new boys’ backline, rather than at a side battling for European qualification in the German top flight.

Amenda will, most likely, oust Liam Kitching from the side, although it’s worth monitoring pre-season activity for confirmation of that.