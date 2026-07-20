FPL 2026/27: Our Pre-season Minutes Tracker is live!

Fantasy Premier League (FPL) will soon be live for 2026/27 – and we’ll be the place to come for the most comprehensive content ahead of Gameweek 1.

Our extensive pre-season page will house everything we write ahead of the new season.

Whilst some articles and tools are available to the entire community, the full serving is only available to Chief Scout subscribers (sign up here).

One such benefit to subscribers is the Pre-Season Minutes Tracker.

PRE-SEASON MINUTES TRACKER – WHAT IS IT

Our tracker is, so far as we know, the only place on the web where you’ll be able to access match data from the pre-season friendlies in spreadsheet form.

This includes the minutes played (where available), goals scored and assists registered in every friendly played by all 20 teams.

FPL price and position will also be included when the game goes live.

All of this can be invaluable information going into the first few Gameweeks before we have live FPL data. It’s often a good way of seeing which £4.0m assets stand the best chance of game-time, for instance. It’ll also be useful for tracking the minutes of players returning from injury or settling into their new clubs.

So far, we’ve added friendlies involving Brighton and Hove Albion, Coventry City, Crystal Palace, Everton, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest and Sunderland. Look out for Scout Notes to come on those matches today.

Brentford and Chelsea have had kickabouts, too, but line-up information was not made available for those games.

WHERE CAN I GET IT?

Premium Members of Fantasy Football Scout can check each player’s pre-season minutes in the embedded spreadsheet via the link below:

We’ve made this a separate page so that Members can see a full-page-width view rather than being impacted by the encroaching sidebars.