FPL Rate My Team points projections live for 2026/27

Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points projections for 2026/27 are now live for Chief Scout members!

If you’re torn between several early squad drafts, use our industry-leading Rate My Team (RMT) points projections to compare players, assess transfers and plan ahead with much greater confidence.

These projected points will, of course, be fine-tuned closer to the Gameweek 1 deadline as we learn more information. The pre-season friendlies, for instance, will tell us a lot more about each team’s favoured tactics and personnel.

WHAT IS RATE MY TEAM?

RMT is a tool designed to approximate how many FPL points your team will score over a series of Gameweeks.

This takes into account captaincy, vice-captains and automatic substitution points.

HOW ARE THE VALUES FOR RATE MY TEAM CALCULATED?

The values are generated by an algorithm that uses both current and historical data. There is also constant human monitoring so that the model can respond quickly to news, injuries or tactical changes that the algorithm may otherwise underestimate.

We do this to generate the best values with as little bias as possible.

HOW DO I LOAD MY FPL TEAM INTO RMT?

To load your team into RMT (after Gameweek 1 only), you need to type in your FPL ID.

Before Gameweek 1, head to the Build My Team page and enter your team manually via ‘Add Player’ – as seen below.

A breakdown of these player points can also be seen in our projections tables:

Additional information regarding RMT can be found here.

Our thanks to TopMarx and Chris Atkinson for their work on this.

GET YOUR FPL 2026/27 TEAM RATED – AND TRANSFER TIPS TOO

If you missed it over the weekend, you can now put your team to the test with Fantasy Football Scout’s free Rate My Draft tool.

Upload a screenshot of your FPL team and get an instant rating for your current squad.

Want to know how to improve? Chief Scout members (aka paying subscribers) get recommended transfers powered by our RMT projections, plus ratings for every position in their squad, making weak spots easy to spot and even easier to fix.