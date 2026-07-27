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FPL Rate My Team points projections live for 2026/27

27 July 2026 190 comments
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Our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) points projections for 2026/27 are now live for Chief Scout members!

If you’re torn between several early squad drafts, use our industry-leading Rate My Team (RMT) points projections to compare players, assess transfers and plan ahead with much greater confidence.

UNLOCK RMT POINTS PROJECTIONS

These projected points will, of course, be fine-tuned closer to the Gameweek 1 deadline as we learn more information. The pre-season friendlies, for instance, will tell us a lot more about each team’s favoured tactics and personnel.

WHAT IS RATE MY TEAM?

RMT is a tool designed to approximate how many FPL points your team will score over a series of Gameweeks.

This takes into account captaincy, vice-captains and automatic substitution points.

HOW ARE THE VALUES FOR RATE MY TEAM CALCULATED?

The values are generated by an algorithm that uses both current and historical data. There is also constant human monitoring so that the model can respond quickly to news, injuries or tactical changes that the algorithm may otherwise underestimate.

We do this to generate the best values with as little bias as possible.

HOW DO I LOAD MY FPL TEAM INTO RMT?

To load your team into RMT (after Gameweek 1 only), you need to type in your FPL ID.

Before Gameweek 1, head to the Build My Team page and enter your team manually via ‘Add Player’ – as seen below.

A breakdown of these player points can also be seen in our projections tables:

Additional information regarding RMT can be found here.

Our thanks to TopMarx and Chris Atkinson for their work on this.

GET YOUR FPL 2026/27 TEAM RATED – AND TRANSFER TIPS TOO

Get your FPL 2026/27 team rated - and transfer tips 4

If you missed it over the weekend, you can now put your team to the test with Fantasy Football Scout’s free Rate My Draft tool.

Upload a screenshot of your FPL team and get an instant rating for your current squad.

Want to know how to improve? Chief Scout members (aka paying subscribers) get recommended transfers powered by our RMT projections, plus ratings for every position in their squad, making weak spots easy to spot and even easier to fix.

GET YOUR TEAM RATED HERE

190 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 12 Years
    4 hours, 24 mins ago

    de cuyper wont be nailed again, will he?

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      No idea, but I was impressed with him in the World Cup, and he’s in my team atm.

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 21 mins ago

        i had him last season and he gradually lost minutes for some reason.

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    2. WVA
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      I think he will be pretty nailed

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      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 12 Years
        3 hours, 18 mins ago

        thanks

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    3. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Kadioglu played ahead of him last season and don’t see any obvious reason why that would change. Both good attacking options

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  2. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 21 mins ago

    All those Boomo/Cunha doublers gonna need a big sofa for gw2 after Haaland blanks gw1

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    1. The Bandit
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      You lost me

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    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Transcript:

      He predicts Haaland will haul in GW2 while Mbeumo and Cunha blank in GW2.

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      1. ebb2sparky
        • 15 Years
        37 mins ago

        I read it slightly differently! He predicts Haaland blanks in gw2 whilst Bruno F hauls so you want bruno as captain that week.

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  3. WVA
    • 9 Years
    4 hours, 18 mins ago

    Mukiele on for 200 points this season

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 53 mins ago

      the opening 2 are great but teams sometimes struggle in second season . he is tempting

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    2. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      3 hours, 50 mins ago

      Locked in for me. Had Ballard but has to downgrade elsewhere to make sure I have Mukiele.

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    3. Meta12345
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 48 mins ago

      ballard doesnt warranty playing time, he was second choice behind mepham in the championship during 2024-2025. mukiele could play centre back with the new addition of meunier

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    4. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      No chance! 200 points is Trent and Gabriel territory... He did well last season for his price but a few jammy attacking returns really skewed the numbers... Overpriced at 5.5m imo

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      1. ebb2sparky
        • 15 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Agreed, particularly with europa league. He'll be lucky to scrape 150 imo.

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  4. balint84
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 15 mins ago

    A) Haaland + LeFee
    B) BrunoF + Gyókeres

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    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      you need haaland and bruno f imo. a if you must

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  5. x.jim.x
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 10 mins ago

    Chelsea in for Welbeck and now Jordan Henderson - wtf are they even trying to do over there

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    1. Count of Monte Hristo
      • 13 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Haven’t you heard? Jordan Henderson is great in the dressing room and the lads will love him 😆

      All aboard the arm cast/tracksuit hype train!

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        Genuinely think Alonso mentioned the lack of experience, so the recruitment team just filtered their Excel sheet to 35+

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    2. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 46 mins ago

      What the hell hahahahaha

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    3. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 45 mins ago

      BlueCo think in binary. First they wanted young players so they could build up a trading profile to make a profit. Now they realise they need experience so they mix in a few 35 year olds.

      Balance is not something they can compute.

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    4. Ball Ake
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 21 mins ago

      You may mock but last season Welbeck got more goals per minute than; Pedro, DCL, Semenyo, Watkins, Mbuemo. He's obviously a back up and won't get that many minutes but the fella is a top quality finisher.

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      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        3 hours, 20 mins ago

        Welbeck isn’t the issue here

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        1. Ball Ake
          • 2 Years
          3 hours, 13 mins ago

          Fair play, I am a little biased!

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          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            2 hours, 52 mins ago

            I’d be buzzing if United brought him home tbh

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  6. Mirec007
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 9 mins ago

    Ok, my first draft, here we go!

    Raya (4.0)
    Tarkowski - N. Williams - Van Hecke - Shaw (4.0)
    Palmer - Gibbs White - Szobo - Dewsbury Hall (Gross)
    Haaland - Joao Pedro - DCL

    What do you think?

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    1. Meta12345
      • 1 Year
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      DCL is injured

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      1. Mirec007
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 46 mins ago

        I know, possible change to Igor Jesus, but little bit scared of triple Nottingham…

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      2. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        3 hours, 44 mins ago

        Described as a slight injury which prevented him playing in the Wrexham friendly, by no means missing the start of the PL season.

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    2. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 7 mins ago

      Don't like it. Looks like you should have a lot of cash left...

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      1. Mirec007
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        0.0 ITB

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    3. ICE POLE CALMER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      No United attack?

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  7. Meta12345
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    coventry could be a team to target despite having the most clean sheets in championship if they dont sign GK Rushworth. look what happened to burnley without trafford. is van ewijk really the best 4.0 defender?

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    1. chilli con kone
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      Nobody cares unless bench boosting in GW2. None of them will be any good. Sunderland signed amazingly last season and this years crop look miles off it defensively

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  8. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 52 mins ago

    Stones to Inter. Never saw that coming.

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    1. Moon Dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      Reuiniting with Akanji.

      Moving to Italiy and playing in a back 3 is probably sensible at this stage of his career. He could play 5 years there at a good level.

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  9. adstomko
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 49 mins ago

    Fabrizio Romano's latest Tweet:
    'Annoying FFScout membership pop-up, HERE WE GO!
    Contract sealed between content creators & staff until May 2027.
    Add-ons include adverts on YouTube videos every 5 seconds.
    Deal done without considering long term regulars on website.'

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 24 mins ago

      You would think that after never buying a membership and ignoring the pop up 1000 times they would get the message

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    2. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Does everyone on IOS get the orange banners nothing appears then refresh post appears, seriously not user friendly.

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  10. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 39 mins ago

    Flexible 4-4-2 / 3-5-2?
    Could bench Saka if he's likely to miss GW1

    Kinsky 4
    Guehi Mukiele Maguire Williams Thomas
    Palmer Saka Foden Szobo Groß
    Haaland Pedro 4.5

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Are you absolutely set on having Foden...

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      1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
        • 9 Years
        3 hours, 13 mins ago

        At the moment, yes! Think he will want to prove himself

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        1. TheBiffas
          • 5 Years
          3 hours, 8 mins ago

          Fair enough, I like the rest

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    2. DocSocrates
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      2 steady mids and the big money tied up in injury prone / out of form picks. Foden is cheap for what he did 2 years ago.

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  11. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Yeah this annual membership banner needs to go, anytime the site loads it pops up even when when you are not logged in.

    Hopefully when pre-season is over it will vanish.

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    1. TheBiffas
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      Nope, they'll cook up a shiny new special offer for the new season

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    2. DocSocrates
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Maybe the idea is we pay to make it stop? I’ve seen the Sopranos.

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  12. The Bandit
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Leeds close to Trafford transfer. Good luck to him, it was shitty what City did to him.

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  13. Zimo
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    I think Romano is losing it. Posted a Here We Go of 40m for free agent John Stones with the face of Trafford in his post.

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    1. Zimo
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      https://x.com/i/status/2081814471723327786

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      1. The Bandit
        • 15 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Deleted. Tbf, the post was all correct apart from calling Trafford Stones.

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        1. Zimo
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 6 mins ago

          No he's definitely lost it. He posted again but its John Trafford now.

          https://x.com/i/status/2081816579117863406

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    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Called him John Trafford the second time, Plettigoal’s got him rattled

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  14. Strike me a Gakpose
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 16 mins ago

    Draft sorted until pre-season matches:

    Kinsky
    Mosquera - Shaw - Ballard
    Palmer - Foden - Mbeumo - Sarr
    Haaland - Isak - JPedro

    (4.0, Jacquet, Slater, Thomas)

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    1. g40steve
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Is Ballard first choice?

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      1. DocSocrates
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 28 mins ago

        Not a Sunderland fan - but he looked commanding back end of last season - as much as/ more than Alderete. Had some injuries and surgery over the summer. I have picked him, but just remembered they have Europa - so that’s a concern for any set and forget pick.

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    2. DocSocrates
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      More Foden? I am def missing something. He’s cheaper, and had a WCup rest - sure. But aside from a few week purple patch last season he struggled. And, add in a new manager uncertainty, Cherki at 10, Semenyo right - it’s hard to understand.

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  15. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    Shaw currently a popular pick however I was just thinking about Dorgu, could he start LB instead?

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    1. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      Dorgu’s seen as a winger but we are linked to Lewis Hall to one to watch

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Good to know, cheers

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    2. WALOR
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 17 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Dorgu is a 6.0 mid this season, not attractive.

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      1. Count of Monte Hristo
        • 13 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        No I meant will Dorgu prevent Shaw from starting as I plan to have Shaw from the start.

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  16. FPLSRM
    3 hours, 7 mins ago

    Hey everyone! Really pleased with this 93-rated squad, but I’d love some advice as questioning a few spots:
    GK Kinsky, Dubravka
    DEF Kerkez, Mukiele, Williams, Van Ewijk, Diop
    MID Palmer, Gibbs-White, Szoboszlai, Mbeumo, Ndiaye
    FWD Haaland, Isak, Kusi-Asare
    Any recommendations?

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  17. Count of Monte Hristo
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Which do you prefer?

    a) Groß + Mateta

    b) M.Fernandes/Schade + DCL

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  18. prgmtctchr
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Are you the biggest loser? Join in and find out.

    League: Lowest Score Wins No Transfers

    Rules
    1) Use the entire budget to draft your team.
    2) Make no transfers the entire season.
    3) Lowest score at the end of the season wins.

    League Code: i0jg9w

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  19. A Certain Schade of Green
    35 mins ago

    kinsky / leno
    munoz / calafiori / n.williams / kadioglu / van ewijk
    rogers / szo / mbeumo / sarr / semenyo
    haaland / dcl / jp

    any thoughts?

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