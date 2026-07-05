FPL promoted teams: What to expect from Sergej Jakirovic + Hull

With a bit of a lull between World Cup games, it’s time for a spot of domestic content – and the start of our Promoted series!

Hull City became the third and final team to be promoted to the Premier League in May, when they beat Middlesbrough 1-0 in the Championship play-off final.

They have since been installed as the favourites to go straight back down, so Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are naturally eyeing them up as potential whipping boys.

But is that perception fair, or could they perhaps follow in the footsteps of Sunderland and Leeds United, who both stayed up in 2025/26 after their promotions?

In this three-part series focused on the Tigers, we’ll have in-depth examinations of their defence and attack. We start, however, with a detailed look at manager Sergej Jakirovic.

To provide a fan’s perspective, we’ve included insights from Hull fan Danny MacDonald.

Data comes from StatsBomb, FBref, Fotmob and WhoScored.

WHAT TACTICS DO HULL PLAY UNDER JAKIROVIC?

Jakirovic mostly used a 4-3-3 formation in the Championship last season, but often mixed up Hull’s approach.

For example, in the second leg of the play-off semi-finals at Millwall, they moved to a back three with wing-backs, a system they successfully used again in the final. Given its impact, it’s an approach which could serve them well next season.

This is how Hull lined up for that 1-0 victory over Middlesbrough at Wembley (via Transfermarkt).

“Jakirovic uses either a 4-3-3 or 5-4-1 formation, often depending on the strengths of the opposition. He switched to a 5-4-1 for the second leg of the play-off semi-final (a 2-0 away win at Millwall) and the final, with the opposition having very few (if any) big chances. I would be surprised if he moves away from that 5-4-1 at least for the start of the 2026/27 season. “But Jakirovic is a very flexible manager. We’ve had several managers in our recent history who have a set tactic and would not deviate from this, regardless of what was happening (Liam Rosenior, cough cough). Jakirovic will change things up if they’re not going well and has no qualms in altering formation between games.” – Danny

WHAT STYLE OF FOOTBALL DOES JAKIROVIC FAVOUR?

In terms of Jakirovic’s style of play, he demands a fast, energetic approach, with quick transitions and a high press.

“As soon as possible I want to get into the opponents’ half and put them under pressure. Modern football is all about transitions. When we get the ball, a fast transition to attack. If we lose it, react quickly. Maybe a foul but we need to stop them. Our strength is going forward so in every training session we want to put in their mind that the goal is in front of them. With the players we’ve got we want numbers in the box. It will never be pass, pass, pass for the sake of it.” – Sergej Jakirovic

If that sounds familiar, it’s because Jakirovic has modelled his philosophy on former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

“I have been following him since Mainz. He is gegenpressing, and I try to put this style of football into my teams. Especially the reaction after losing the ball.” – Sergej Jakirovic on Jurgen Klopp, via The Athletic

POSSESSION

Hull are really comfortable without the ball.

They ranked 19th for possession in the Championship last season, but the data showed their proficiency on the counter-attack, with 56 shots from such situations, the second-most of any team.

The underlying numbers further underscored their direct approach, averaging 25.2 accurate long passes per game, behind only Wrexham and Portsmouth.

Hull in 2025/26 Rank v other Championship clubs Possession 45.7% 19th Pass completion rate 74.1% 20th Accurate short passes per game 239.5 19th Accurate long passes per game 25.2 3rd Counter attack shots 56 2nd

Simply put, Hull’s objective is to launch quick counter-attacks before the opposition can organise themselves.

“Jakirovic will likely adopt an approach of having -30% possession and hurting teams on transition. Last season, we were one of the best transition teams in the Championship, ranking second for fast breaks and fast break goals. We ranked 11th for turnovers, but second for turnovers leading to goals.” – Danny

GOALSCORING

Hull scored 70 goals en route to finishing sixth, a decent return. Their numbers showed how efficient they were.

Jakirovic’s men took just 515 shots, the fifth-fewest of any team. According to StatsBomb, they had a non-penalty xG of 55.04!

Hull in 2025/26 Rank v other Championship clubs Goals 70 5th Expected goals (xG) 68.83 8th Shots 515 20th

However, no team generated a higher xG per shot (0.13), so like Brentford, they are clearly going for quality over quantity. Just three of their 70 goals were scored from outside the box, too.

“Jakirovic’s teams often enjoy containing sides and being incredibly efficient on the break, making the most of the chances we get. Last season, this resulted in a high conversion rate for our attackers, which, if translated into the Premier League, will be good for bonus when they do score.” – Danny

DEFENDING

But Hull were one of the leakiest teams in the Championship, with only three sides conceding more.

In fact, based on xG, they should have conceded around 17 more goals!

Hull in 2025/26 Rank v other Championship clubs Goals conceded 66 21st Clean sheets 11 =13th Shots conceded per game 14.8 22nd Expected goals conceded (xGC) 82.69 23rd

On a positive note, Hull did at least manage to keep clean sheets in all three of their play-off games.

They also took the lead in 17 matches last season, so game state should be factored in. That said, they will undoubtedly need to improve their defensive solidity if they want to survive in the top-flight.

DOES JAKIROVIC LIKE A SETTLED SIDE OR WILL HE ROTATE?

Player Primary position in 2025/26 Starts (sub apps) Ivor Pandur* GK 45 John Egan CB 39 (3) Lewie Coyle RB 37 (2) Charlie Hughes CB 36 (2) Regan Slater CM 35 (7) Joe Gelhardt* AM/RW 35 (4) Oli McBurnie CF 32 (5) Ryan Giles LB 30 (2) Matt Crooks CM 28 (3) Kyle Joseph LW 27 (17) Amir Hadziahmetovic* CM 26 (11) Liam Millar LW 22 (11) Semi Ajayi CB 18 (4) Cody Drameh RB 16 (6) John Lundstram* CM 16 (13) Bachir Belloumi RW 10 (12) Joel Ndala* LW 10 (7) Akin Femewo* LB 7 (8) Darko Gyabi AM 6 (14) Paddy McNair CB 6 (6) Babajide Akintola RW 5 (15) Enis Destan CF 4 (14) Lewis Koumas* LW 4 (13) Kasey Palmer AM 3 (6) Yu Hirakawa LW 2 (5) Kieran Dowell AM 1 (12) Cathal McCarthy CB 1 (5) Matty Jacob LB 1 (4) Toby Collyer* CM 1 (4) Abu Kamara RW 1 (1) Elliot Matazo CM 1 Dillon Phillips GK 1 Nathan Tinsdale* LW 0 (1) Brandon Williams* CB 0 (1) *no longer at the club

The Hull boss called upon 34 players last season, the most of the promoted trio. Injuries played a key part in that, however.

“I would say Jakirovic likes to rotate on the fringes of the team, but we had so many injuries last season that I can’t give a definitive answer. Often we had to rely on playing players half-fit because of our bad luck with injuries.” – Danny

Six of Hull’s squad made 35 starts or more, including the goalkeeper, both centre-backs and Regan Slater in central midfield.

HOW DOES JAKIROVIC HANDLE THE PRESS – AND WILL HE GIVE US HONEST TEAM NEWS?

A likeable character, it sounds like Jakirovic will be upfront in his weekly press conferences.

“Jakirovic is probably the most open and to the point manager we’ve had at Hull. He’s incredibly popular both with the players and the fans, with his honesty (which extends into providing injury news) and humour.” – Danny

WHERE MIGHT JAKIROVIC STRENGTHEN IN THE SUMMER AND WHICH PLAYERS ARE IN DANGER OF LOSING THEIR PLACE?

Hull have just been promoted under a transfer embargo, so they clearly need reinforcements. Expect a busy summer in the transfer market, then.

“We expect that the skeleton of the 12 main players who performed this season will remain, which means that we need 12 to 15 reinforcements.” – Sergej Jakirovic

Correspondent Danny believes every position needs upgrading, with only Charlie Hughes and Oli McBurnie completely assured of starts in next month’s opener at Old Trafford.