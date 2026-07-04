World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 16 Scout Picks

4 July 2026 29 comments
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The Round of 16 deadline for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 is on the way, so it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks.

Remember, these picks are for the Round of 16 in isolation.

So, here’s our stab at a best XV, on a $105m budget.

It’s advisable to have a strong squad of 15 players and not just a starting XI with bench fodder. That’s because the Fantasy FIFA World Cup game allows for manual substitutions, meaning managers can take off underperforming picks and replace them with a player who hasn’t yet played.

GOALKEEPERS

Yassine Bounou ($4.7m) and Emiliano Martinez ($5.0m) are our chosen goalkeepers for the Round of 16.

Bounou should qualify for Scouting Bonus, provided there isn’t a late surge in interest, of course.

Morocco have already shut out Scotland in the group stage and have the fifth-lowest expected goals conceded (xGC) tally of the World Cup so far, despite facing teams like Brazil and the Netherlands.

You won’t be surprised to learn that we want some defensive coverage for their clash with Canada in Houston, then.

If Morocco do concede, we’ll switch to Martinez, who has a Round of 16 encounter with Egypt.

DEFENDERS

Another Morocco pick, Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m) is an offensive powerhouse.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender has racked up 13 shots and 15 key passes in four World Cup matches to date, underlying numbers you’d typically associate with top-tier attackers.  

Morocco’s opponents, Canada, needed a stoppage-time winner to beat South Africa 1-0 in the Round of 32.

Above: Defenders sorted by shots at the World Cup so far

France have kept clean sheets in two of their four matches so far, and you’d fancy them to record another when they meet Paraguay in Philadelphia.

Jules Kounde ($5.4m) was unlucky not to supply an assist in the Round of 32, when Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) hit the woodwork. It was arguably his best attacking performance of the tournament so far, which bodes well for France’s encounter with Paraguay, the lowest-scoring nation still left in the competition (three goals).

If something were to go awry, Les Blues at least play early enough (Saturday) for Kounde to be subbed out.

Lisandro Martinez ($4.6m), who banked 11 points in Argentina’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Cape Verde on Friday, and Brazil’s Douglas Santos ($4.3m) – a real enabler in this setup – are also included.

Budget option Sergino Dest ($4.3m) rounds off our defensive selection.

Playing as more of a winger, he’s the third-highest scoring defender in the game, thanks to two assists and three clean sheets. USA’s opponents, Belgium, have not managed to fully impress in their four matches to date.

MIDFIELDERS

Firstly, three picks who make the top five of the midfielders’ expected goals (xG) table: Vinicius Junior ($10.0m), Michael Olise ($9.5m) and Ismail Saibari ($6.8m).

Above: Midfielders sorted by expected goals (xG) at the World Cup so far

Vinicius Junior netted in all three group stage matches, and he was really unlucky not to add to that tally against Japan in the Round of 32, when he came within inches of scoring one of the goals of the tournament.

Norway isn’t an easy matchup, but Stale Solbakken’s men are yet to keep a clean sheet.

Olise is yet to score at the World Cup but has served up six assists, the most of any player, while the ‘out of position’ Saibari has been a breakout star for Morocco, having struck three times.

As for the remaining two, further representation from the France attack feels like a must. Les Blues have scored at least three goals in every match so far, so Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m) could get further joy on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Switzerland’s Johan Manzambi ($5.6m) has lit up the World Cup this summer (three goals, two assists). He serves as an important enabler, considering the inclusion of numerous heavy hitters.

FORWARDS

A $105m budget means no Lamine Yamal ($10.0m), who we ideally would have liked to include.

Still, we absolutely wanted some representation from the Spanish attack, which is why we’ve gone with Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m).

He’s looked particularly lively this summer, with four goals and 17 shots – the third-most of any forward – in four outings.

We’re certainly not deterred by Spain’s fixture: Portugal conceded multiple chances against Croatia in the Round of 32.

Oyarzabal is joined by two very predictable names: Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi ($10.0m). The Golden Boot contenders have been in superb form, with penalties only adding to their appeal.

ROUND OF 16 SCOUT PICKS

29 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Weasel Boy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Was Medina injured?

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    1. avfc82
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 16 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Just posted the Medina update here: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/07/04/world-cup-fantasy-lisandro-haul-medina-injury-latest

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      1. Weasel Boy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        Ok thanks

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      2. kysersosa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 18 mins ago

        Thank

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    2. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      watched it with one eye open, have Medina
      It'll be surprising if he starts, especially when there's a backup available

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  2. kysersosa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    G2G, right transfers?

    Current team:

    Martinez, Crepeu
    Munoz, Cucurella, Johnston*, Konza, Medina
    Dembele, Vini, Bellingham*, pulisic*, Manzambi
    Kane*, Messi, Mbappe

    Transfers

    Johnston to Hakimi
    Pulisic to Saibari
    Bellingham to Olise
    Kane to Oyarzabal

    TIA

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  3. Mozumbus
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Pretty settled with following transfers using 4 FTs, will do that once Morocco lineup is visible, exact funds
    Fofana (GK) + Medina + Mahrez + Isa >
    Bounou + Riad + Saibari + Quinones

    Team would be
    Bounou* Simon
    Cucurella Martinez Munoz Vasquez Riad*
    Vini Dembelle Olisse Lamine Saibari*
    Messi Mbappe Quinones*

    WC in hand which i might use in QF, if needed, or in SF ideally

    Question: shall I use CS Shield here in this round? Yes or No

    Any other comment on the team please

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  4. TafOnTour1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Álex Baena a good option as a differential here?!

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    1. Miro
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      Yes

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    2. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Watched him, impressive
      But don't think he's got much upside with such a loaded Spanish team
      There are better options around

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  5. donbagino
    • 5 Years
    58 mins ago

    which transfer:
    a) O Reilly -->kounde
    b) Pulisic --Saibari

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'd do A if not both

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      1. donbagino
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Both - only hit cause other transfers more important: Diaz -->Olise, Haaland-->Oyazabal, Kimmich-->Hakimi

        or maybe O'Reilly -->Cucu is the best? 🙂

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        1. Mozumbus
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Cucu is a must

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  6. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    50 mins ago

    All 15 of my players made it through from the last round, was on the qualification booster. Now activated the clean sheet chip and am burning 4 FT.

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    1. Jafooli
      • 14 Years
      13 mins ago

      14/15 for me - German mid let down

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    2. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      12 for me, Qualification booster, 136
      3 punts, Fofana (GK), Mahrez, Sarr
      Feel bad about Sarr only, Senegal should have finished it
      No regret since all in the starting eleven returned except for Lamine
      Now planning to use 4 FTs with Medina out as well
      Would appreciate if you can comment on my post above

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  7. Jafooli
    • 14 Years
    46 mins ago

    Hope FPL introduces loads of random ways to earn points this season, make it crazy like FIFA WC:

    • 2 extra points when playing Spurs
    • Monday night game gets extra points
    • Still in FA Cup, extra 5pts per GW

    Any old b@llacks, would make much more fun

    More points = more mayhem = more rank movement

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  8. SpaceCoyote97
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    4 FT

    Freese-Martinez
    Konsa-Sanchez-Freeman-Medina-Munoz
    Yamal-Bellingham-Olise-Manzambi-Vini J
    Mbappe-Kane-Messi

    Leaning towards getting rid of Konsa, Bellingham and Kane for Oyarzabal, Dembele and Konate. Not sure what to do with the final FT.

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      33 mins ago

      You can roll 1 FT I think
      Why Konate
      Medina sounds like a risk to me

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      1. SpaceCoyote97
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        31 mins ago

        Oh sorry, I meant Kounde lol.

        Medina is a slight risk, but they said it was cramp.

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      2. Travel Notes
        • 3 Years
        3 mins ago

        'During the Knockout Stage, you cannot carry over any unused transfers to the next round'.

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  9. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Good morning all!!

    145 last round gameweek rank of 319, all 15 players advanced to next round too! Transfers made….

    Who to captain in first game??

    A- Hakimi
    Or
    B- Saibari

    Cheers everyone!!

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      A

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    2. RAFA THE GAFFA
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

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  10. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Best pick?

    A. Kane+Santos
    B. Oyarzabal+Hakimi

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    1. Mozumbus
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      B

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  11. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • 10 Years
    28 mins ago

    Also, when’s best to play the next round chip if you still have it?

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  12. deyell
    • 8 Years
    just now

    would Malik Tillman be a good differential for this round?

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