Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 16 Scout Picks

The Round of 16 deadline for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 is on the way, so it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks.

Remember, these picks are for the Round of 16 in isolation.

So, here’s our stab at a best XV, on a $105m budget.

It’s advisable to have a strong squad of 15 players and not just a starting XI with bench fodder. That’s because the Fantasy FIFA World Cup game allows for manual substitutions, meaning managers can take off underperforming picks and replace them with a player who hasn’t yet played.

GOALKEEPERS

Yassine Bounou ($4.7m) and Emiliano Martinez ($5.0m) are our chosen goalkeepers for the Round of 16.

Bounou should qualify for Scouting Bonus, provided there isn’t a late surge in interest, of course.

Morocco have already shut out Scotland in the group stage and have the fifth-lowest expected goals conceded (xGC) tally of the World Cup so far, despite facing teams like Brazil and the Netherlands.

You won’t be surprised to learn that we want some defensive coverage for their clash with Canada in Houston, then.

If Morocco do concede, we’ll switch to Martinez, who has a Round of 16 encounter with Egypt.

DEFENDERS

Another Morocco pick, Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m) is an offensive powerhouse.

The Paris Saint-Germain defender has racked up 13 shots and 15 key passes in four World Cup matches to date, underlying numbers you’d typically associate with top-tier attackers.

Morocco’s opponents, Canada, needed a stoppage-time winner to beat South Africa 1-0 in the Round of 32.

Above: Defenders sorted by shots at the World Cup so far

France have kept clean sheets in two of their four matches so far, and you’d fancy them to record another when they meet Paraguay in Philadelphia.

Jules Kounde ($5.4m) was unlucky not to supply an assist in the Round of 32, when Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) hit the woodwork. It was arguably his best attacking performance of the tournament so far, which bodes well for France’s encounter with Paraguay, the lowest-scoring nation still left in the competition (three goals).

If something were to go awry, Les Blues at least play early enough (Saturday) for Kounde to be subbed out.

Lisandro Martinez ($4.6m), who banked 11 points in Argentina’s thrilling 3-2 victory over Cape Verde on Friday, and Brazil’s Douglas Santos ($4.3m) – a real enabler in this setup – are also included.

Budget option Sergino Dest ($4.3m) rounds off our defensive selection.

Playing as more of a winger, he’s the third-highest scoring defender in the game, thanks to two assists and three clean sheets. USA’s opponents, Belgium, have not managed to fully impress in their four matches to date.

MIDFIELDERS

Firstly, three picks who make the top five of the midfielders’ expected goals (xG) table: Vinicius Junior ($10.0m), Michael Olise ($9.5m) and Ismail Saibari ($6.8m).

Above: Midfielders sorted by expected goals (xG) at the World Cup so far

Vinicius Junior netted in all three group stage matches, and he was really unlucky not to add to that tally against Japan in the Round of 32, when he came within inches of scoring one of the goals of the tournament.

Norway isn’t an easy matchup, but Stale Solbakken’s men are yet to keep a clean sheet.

Olise is yet to score at the World Cup but has served up six assists, the most of any player, while the ‘out of position’ Saibari has been a breakout star for Morocco, having struck three times.

As for the remaining two, further representation from the France attack feels like a must. Les Blues have scored at least three goals in every match so far, so Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m) could get further joy on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Switzerland’s Johan Manzambi ($5.6m) has lit up the World Cup this summer (three goals, two assists). He serves as an important enabler, considering the inclusion of numerous heavy hitters.

FORWARDS

A $105m budget means no Lamine Yamal ($10.0m), who we ideally would have liked to include.

Still, we absolutely wanted some representation from the Spanish attack, which is why we’ve gone with Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m).

He’s looked particularly lively this summer, with four goals and 17 shots – the third-most of any forward – in four outings.

We’re certainly not deterred by Spain’s fixture: Portugal conceded multiple chances against Croatia in the Round of 32.

Oyarzabal is joined by two very predictable names: Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi ($10.0m). The Golden Boot contenders have been in superb form, with penalties only adding to their appeal.

ROUND OF 16 SCOUT PICKS