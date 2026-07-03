World Cup Fantasy: Ronaldo pen, Mendes good + Portugal’s dodgy defence

Portugal booked their place in the Round of 16, where an enticing showdown with Spain now awaits.

Croatia looked on course to upset the odds after breaking the deadlock, but Portugal showed their resilience when it mattered most.

Roberto Martinez’s side mounted a late comeback, eventually snatching a dramatic 2-1 victory deep into stoppage time.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

PORTUGAL 2-1 CROATIA

Goals: Ronaldo, Ramos | Perisic

Ronaldo, Ramos | Perisic Assists: Leao, Veiga | Stanisic

Leao, Veiga | Stanisic Tackle bonus: Neves | Sulc, Vlasic, Modric

Neves | Sulc, Vlasic, Modric Top points scorers: Perisic (8), Ramos (8), Ronaldo (7), Leao (7)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

Portugal made two changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Colombia in Round 3. João Neves ($6.5m) replaced Rúben Neves ($5.9m) in central midfield, while Rafael Leão ($7.8m) came in for João Félix ($6.5m) on the left wing. Croatia named an unchanged XI following their victory over Ghana.

($6.5m) replaced ($5.9m) in central midfield, while ($7.8m) came in for ($6.5m) on the left wing. Croatia named an unchanged XI following their victory over Ghana. The overall statistics were fairly even. Portugal controlled 60% of the possession and generated 2.20 xG (expected goals), compared to Croatia’s 1.34. However, Croatia created four big chances to Portugal’s three and finished with just two fewer attempts on goal. It was a game of two halves. Portugal dominated the opening 45 minutes. Croatia responded after the break, creating more chances and looking more dangerous.

Portugal did not have things all their own way. Croatia struck first through Ivan Perišić ($6.3m), who controlled Josip Stanišić’s ($4.4m) cross before firing a low finish in from a tight angle. Croatia kept asking questions. Mateo Kovačić ($6.0m) hit the post before forcing another excellent save moments later. Petar Sučić ($5.4m) had a goal ruled out for offside. He then clipped a superb pass over the top for Mario Pašalić ($5.8m), who squandered a big chance. Portugal’s biggest escape came deep into stoppage time when Joško Gvardiol’s ($5.0m) equaliser was ruled out.

($6.3m), who controlled ($4.4m) cross before firing a low finish in from a tight angle. Croatia kept asking questions. ($6.0m) hit the post before forcing another excellent save moments later. ($5.4m) had a goal ruled out for offside. He then clipped a superb pass over the top for ($5.8m), who squandered a big chance. Portugal’s biggest escape came deep into stoppage time when ($5.0m) equaliser was ruled out. By hook or by crook, Portugal still got the result many expected. The number of chances they conceded, however, may concern Fantasy managers, especially with Spain waiting in the next round. After the match, Roberto Martínez reflected on his side’s defensive display, saying:

“The first half was very good… we totally nullified what Croatia do very well… The second half was totally different. The game opened up more, Croatia managed to have a bit of the ball.

Portugal created plenty of chances, but Bruno Fernandes ($8.5m) had little influence on the game. Outside of a tame effort on target, he struggled to make an impact. Martínez substituted him in the 63rd minute alongside Vitinha ($6.4m), a decision that naturally drew attention after the match. Asked about the double substitution in his post-match press conference, the Portugal manager said:

“We have very defined attacking patterns. Today was a good day to play through the inside, but we couldn’t, and it was the moment to use more width, more depth… It was simply a case of using our patterns. We’ve done this before in the Nations League… Today we made four substitutions because I thought it matched the moment of the game.”