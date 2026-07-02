World Cup Fantasy: Kane saves England, Rice fitness update

Two late Harry Kane ($10.5m) goals saved England from a shock Round of 32 elimination to DR Congo.
The collective sigh of relief back home was so loud, it could probably be heard out there in Atlanta. Next up, a daunting trip to co-hosts Mexico during the early hours of Monday morning.
We reflect on this game in our Scout Notes, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.
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ENGLAND 2-1 DR CONGO
- Goals: Kane (x2) | Cipenga
- Assists: Gordon (x2) | Mbemba
- Shot on target bonus: Kane
- Big chances created bonus: Rice
- Tackle bonus: Moutoussamy
- Saves bonus: Mpasi
- Top points scorers: Kane (13), Cipenga (9), Gordon (9)
TEAM STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- Thomas Tuchel made three changes from the win over Panama. Djed Spence ($4.5m) replaced the injured Jarell Quansah ($4.4m), while Declan Rice ($7.0m) and Noni Madueke ($6.1m) started over Morgan Rogers ($7.2m) and Bukayo Saka ($9.5m).
- As for DR Congo, Sebastien Desabre’s sole alteration brought in Ngal’ayel Mukau ($4.9m) for Cedric Bakambu ($6.5m).
- It took just seven minutes for the underdogs to go ahead, when an out-of-position Spence left Brian Cipenga ($4.2m) enough space to dig out a shot that beat Jordan Pickford ($4.8m) at his near post. Shaken by this, England were dreadful until the first hydration break, at which point they’d still not taken a touch inside the penalty area.
- However, Tuchel’s words brought more urgency. By half-time, the Three Lions were ahead for expected goals (xG, 1.26-0.69), attempts (8-3), shots on target (4-1) and big chances (5-1).
“After the first water break, there were three, four, five big chances and I think a penalty in our favour. We kept knocking to crack that rock. The ‘keeper made unbelievable saves but the reaction and belief was one of a kind. They were ready to keep doing what was necessary to do and we found a way to win, well deserved.” – Thomas Tuchel
- Their only obstacle was a stunning goalkeeping display from Lionel Mpasi ($4.0m). He beat away two strong Jude Bellingham ($8.3m) headers, ensuring that the yellow-carded Real Madrid midfielder could only muster one point despite three shots on target and two key passes.
- In fact, the late first half was full of big moments. Aaron Wan-Bissaka ($4.3m) made a vital block on the line when Madueke’s deflected cross reached Marcus Rashford ($7.5m) at the back post. Within seconds of each other came a golden opportunity for 2-0 and a huge penalty claim: Wan-Bissaka set up a close-range sitter that Yoane Wissa ($6.2m) put onto the post. Then, Kane broke free and fell down. His right foot dug into the ground, causing a stumble into Mpasi’s hand – a tough call, where VAR would have backed the referee either way.
- Right before the whistle, there was time for another brilliant Mpasi save, when Kane lashed a set-piece volley at him.
- Yet that flurry quickly ran dry, and very little happened until Tuchel brought on Saka and Anthony Gordon ($7.0m) for Madueke and Rashford. Even then, England showed their vulnerability when Nathanaël Mbuku ($4.5m) was afforded space outside the box, curling an effort close to goal.
- It was shortly after the 70th-minute introduction of Eberechi Eze ($8.0m) for Spence, moving Rice to right-back, that the equaliser eventually arrived. Kane rose to head in Gordon’s cross. Then, during the final moments of normal time, a Bellingham denial was recycled back to Gordon, who slipped in Kane to turn and smash the ball into the roof of the net.
- Previously unimpressive, Gordon might have played himself back into Tuchel’s starting XI. Playing in the Azteca Stadium against that ferocious crowd, expect Gordon and Saka to replace Madueke and Rashford.
- Rice had to depart in stoppage time, but it was just a regular cramp.
“I’m fine. Good as gold. Good. It’s what happens when you play in 30-degree heat, I suppose. Tough game. Gave it everything and the body’s been through a lot in that match. Time to recover and go again.” – Declan Rice, post-match