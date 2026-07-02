World Cup Fantasy: Kane saves England, Rice fitness update

Two late Harry Kane ($10.5m) goals saved England from a shock Round of 32 elimination to DR Congo.

The collective sigh of relief back home was so loud, it could probably be heard out there in Atlanta. Next up, a daunting trip to co-hosts Mexico during the early hours of Monday morning.

We reflect on this game in our Scout Notes, which features match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

ENGLAND 2-1 DR CONGO

Goals: Kane (x2) | Cipenga

Kane (x2) | Cipenga Assists: Gordon (x2) | Mbemba

Gordon (x2) | Mbemba Shot on target bonus: Kane

Kane Big chances created bonus: Rice

Rice Tackle bonus: Moutoussamy

Moutoussamy Saves bonus: Mpasi

Mpasi Top points scorers: Kane (13), Cipenga (9), Gordon (9)

TEAM STATS

SCOUT NOTES

Thomas Tuchel made three changes from the win over Panama. Djed Spence ($4.5m) replaced the injured Jarell Quansah ($4.4m), while Declan Rice ($7.0m) and Noni Madueke ($6.1m) started over Morgan Rogers ($7.2m) and Bukayo Saka ($9.5m).

($4.5m) replaced the injured ($4.4m), while ($7.0m) and ($6.1m) started over ($7.2m) and ($9.5m). As for DR Congo, Sebastien Desabre’s sole alteration brought in Ngal’ayel Mukau ($4.9m) for Cedric Bakambu ($6.5m).

($4.9m) for ($6.5m). It took just seven minutes for the underdogs to go ahead, when an out-of-position Spence left Brian Cipenga ($4.2m) enough space to dig out a shot that beat Jordan Pickford ($4.8m) at his near post. Shaken by this, England were dreadful until the first hydration break, at which point they’d still not taken a touch inside the penalty area.

($4.2m) enough space to dig out a shot that beat ($4.8m) at his near post. Shaken by this, England were dreadful until the first hydration break, at which point they’d still not taken a touch inside the penalty area. However, Tuchel’s words brought more urgency. By half-time, the Three Lions were ahead for expected goals (xG, 1.26-0.69), attempts (8-3), shots on target (4-1) and big chances (5-1).

“After the first water break, there were three, four, five big chances and I think a penalty in our favour. We kept knocking to crack that rock. The ‘keeper made unbelievable saves but the reaction and belief was one of a kind. They were ready to keep doing what was necessary to do and we found a way to win, well deserved.” – Thomas Tuchel

Their only obstacle was a stunning goalkeeping display from Lionel Mpasi ($4.0m). He beat away two strong Jude Bellingham ($8.3m) headers, ensuring that the yellow-carded Real Madrid midfielder could only muster one point despite three shots on target and two key passes.

($4.0m). He beat away two strong ($8.3m) headers, ensuring that the yellow-carded Real Madrid midfielder could only muster one point despite three shots on target and two key passes. In fact, the late first half was full of big moments. Aaron Wan-Bissaka ($4.3m) made a vital block on the line when Madueke’s deflected cross reached Marcus Rashford ($7.5m) at the back post. Within seconds of each other came a golden opportunity for 2-0 and a huge penalty claim: Wan-Bissaka set up a close-range sitter that Yoane Wissa ($6.2m) put onto the post. Then, Kane broke free and fell down. His right foot dug into the ground, causing a stumble into Mpasi’s hand – a tough call, where VAR would have backed the referee either way.

($4.3m) made a vital block on the line when Madueke’s deflected cross reached ($7.5m) at the back post. Within seconds of each other came a golden opportunity for 2-0 and a huge penalty claim: Wan-Bissaka set up a close-range sitter that ($6.2m) put onto the post. Then, Kane broke free and fell down. His right foot dug into the ground, causing a stumble into Mpasi’s hand – a tough call, where VAR would have backed the referee either way. Right before the whistle, there was time for another brilliant Mpasi save, when Kane lashed a set-piece volley at him.

Yet that flurry quickly ran dry, and very little happened until Tuchel brought on Saka and Anthony Gordon ($7.0m) for Madueke and Rashford. Even then, England showed their vulnerability when Nathanaël Mbuku ($4.5m) was afforded space outside the box, curling an effort close to goal.

($7.0m) for Madueke and Rashford. Even then, England showed their vulnerability when ($4.5m) was afforded space outside the box, curling an effort close to goal. It was shortly after the 70th-minute introduction of Eberechi Eze ($8.0m) for Spence, moving Rice to right-back, that the equaliser eventually arrived. Kane rose to head in Gordon’s cross. Then, during the final moments of normal time, a Bellingham denial was recycled back to Gordon, who slipped in Kane to turn and smash the ball into the roof of the net.

($8.0m) for Spence, moving Rice to right-back, that the equaliser eventually arrived. Kane rose to head in Gordon’s cross. Then, during the final moments of normal time, a Bellingham denial was recycled back to Gordon, who slipped in Kane to turn and smash the ball into the roof of the net. Previously unimpressive, Gordon might have played himself back into Tuchel’s starting XI. Playing in the Azteca Stadium against that ferocious crowd, expect Gordon and Saka to replace Madueke and Rashford.

Rice had to depart in stoppage time, but it was just a regular cramp.