World Cup Fantasy: Mbappe brace + Olise tops xG

France advanced to the World Cup Round of 16 with a convincing 3-0 win over Sweden. It was dominant in every sense.

Didier Deschamps’ side controlled the game, racked up an array of chances and never allowed Sweden to build any real momentum.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

FRANCE 3-0 SWEDEN

Goals: Mbappé x2, Barcola

Mbappé x2, Barcola Assists: Olise x2, Dembélé

Olise x2, Dembélé Tackle bonus: Tchouaméni

Tchouaméni Chances created bonus: Olise

Olise Shots on target bonus: Mbappé x2

Mbappé x2 Top points scorers: Mbappé (14), Barcola (11), Olise (10), Digne (9), Maignan (8)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

France produced one of the most dominant displays of the World Cup so far. Les Bleus controlled 61% of the possession, generated a huge 3.24 xG (expected goals), created seven big chances and fired off 25 attempts on goal. The statistics left little doubt that Didier Deschamps’ side deserved their place in the last 16.

Deschamps made four changes to the team that beat Norway in Round 3. William Saliba ($5.3m) returned at centre-back after being rested, while Lucas Digne ($5.0m) got the nod ahead of Theo Hernández ($5.0m) at left-back. Both players have now started two of France’s four matches, underlining the ongoing uncertainty over who is first choice in that position.

($5.3m) returned at centre-back after being rested, while ($5.0m) got the nod ahead of ($5.0m) at left-back. Both players have now started two of France’s four matches, underlining the ongoing uncertainty over who is first choice in that position. Ahead of the match, Deschamps was asked about the left-back battle and replied:

“I choose for each match. There is an alternation. There can also be alternation higher up the pitch and on the other side too. I know both players well. Speaking more specifically about Lucas and Theo, they don’t have the same profile. The important thing is that only 11 players can start.



I want the one who starts to be very good, and if the other comes on, I want him to be very good too. I have choices to make, but not only there. Sharing the playing time has been a good thing for both players.”

Deschamps also made changes further forward. Adrien Rabiot ($6.4m) replaced Manu Koné ($6.1m) in midfield, while Bradley Barcola ($8.0m) came in for Désiré Doué ($7.5m) on the left wing. That position remains far from settled. Both Barcola and Doué have now started two of France’s four matches.

($6.4m) replaced ($6.1m) in midfield, while ($8.0m) came in for ($7.5m) on the left wing. That position remains far from settled. Both Barcola and Doué have now started two of France’s four matches. Ahead of the game, Deschamps was asked whether Barcola’s profile offers France more balance than Doué. He replied:

“The players have different profiles, so they bring danger in different ways. Both can fit alongside the other three attacking players. It depends on the match scenario and the circumstances of the game.”



Deschamps then discussed both players individually, highlighting their different starts to the tournament and the qualities they can bring to France’s attack:

“Barcola hasn’t always had the ability to come on well or start matches well. Now he is doing well. Doué had a little hesitation, a little nervousness in the first match, but they are both players made for the highest level. They can play on the left, on the right and sometimes even through the middle with their clubs.”

That leaves Fantasy managers with a difficult decision. There is clear rotation risk around both the Hernández/Digne battle at left-back and the Doué/Barcola battle on the left wing.

Barcola grabbed his opportunity against Sweden. He should have scored early on, bursting through the Sweden defence but blazing his effort over the bar. He quickly made amends. Michael Olise ($9.5m) slipped him through with a superb pass, and Barcola finished clinically to register his third attacking return in four matches. He kept causing problems. Late on, he skipped past two defenders before forcing another save from the Sweden goalkeeper.

($9.5m) slipped him through with a superb pass, and Barcola finished clinically to register his third attacking return in four matches. He kept causing problems. Late on, he skipped past two defenders before forcing another save from the Sweden goalkeeper. Olise controlled the game creatively. He created Barcola’s goal. He then threaded another superb pass into Kylian Mbappé ($10.5m) for France’s third, ending the match with two assists. He looked much more threatening in front of goal too. Olise struck the post with an overhead kick. He forced two excellent saves with curling left-footed efforts. He also finished with the highest xG of any France attacker. Deschamps praised his performance after the match, saying:

“Michael is producing performances of a very, very high level after a very good season. With us, he needed a little time to find his bearings.



When Michael touches the ball, a lot of things happen. He’s the one who feeds the attacking players, but at the same time he links the defensive phase with the attacking phase and also helps the midfield a lot.”

Olise impressed, but Mbappé once again stole the headlines. Ousmane Dembélé ($10.0m) slipped him the ball inside the box, but Mbappé still had plenty to do. He danced past his marker from a tight angle before curling a superb finish into the far corner. He then grabbed his second after racing onto another brilliant through-ball from Olise and calmly slotting past the goalkeeper.

($10.0m) slipped him the ball inside the box, but Mbappé still had plenty to do. He danced past his marker from a tight angle before curling a superb finish into the far corner. He then grabbed his second after racing onto another brilliant through-ball from Olise and calmly slotting past the goalkeeper. Mbappé could have produced an even bigger haul. He had an early goal ruled out for offside. He also struck the post after meeting a perfect cross from Jules Koundé ($5.4m). The France captain even should have finished with an assist after putting Rabiot through on goal, only for the midfielder to waste the chance.

($5.4m). The France captain even should have finished with an assist after putting Rabiot through on goal, only for the midfielder to waste the chance. Dembélé also deserves a mention. Many Fantasy managers rushed to buy him after his 20-point haul in Round 3. This time, though, he had to settle for six points thanks to his assist. He also missed a huge opportunity. Olise’s overhead kick rebounded off the post straight into his path, but with time and space, Dembélé ballooned his effort wide.

France made it four wins from four. Sweden rarely threatened. Alexander Isak forced an early routine save, while Viktor Gyökeres tested the goalkeeper late on. Outside of those moments, Les Bleus looked comfortable and fully deserved another clean sheet. Even so, Deschamps still felt there was room for improvement defensively, saying:

“We still have things to improve because the opposition will be better. We conceded a few too many chances earlier in the tournament… they’re small adjustments in our positioning.”

Olise’s underlying numbers will certainly catch the eyes of Fantasy managers. While Dembélé’s were less convincing, the fact that France have a relatively favourable last-16 fixture means there may be less of an either/or debate regarding the two, and more managers opting to own both. Regardless, Mbappé remains France’s standout attacking asset. He also looks like one of the safest captaincy options in the game.

There was good news on the fitness front too. Deschamps was asked directly after the match whether there were any injury concerns, to which he replied: