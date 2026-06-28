Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round of 32 Scout Picks

It’s Round of 32 deadline day for Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026, so it’s time to finalise our Scout Picks.

Remember, these picks are for the Round of 32 in isolation.

So, here’s our stab at a best XV, on a $105m budget (increased from $100m in the group stage).

Remember, it’s advisable to have a strong squad of 15 players and not just a starting XI with bench fodder. That’s because the Fantasy FIFA World Cup game allows for manual substitutions, meaning managers can take off underperforming picks and replace them with a player who hasn’t yet played.

GOALKEEPERS

With Sergio Dest ($4.3m) over the 5% threshold, we’ve turned to an alternative member of the US backline who will qualify for Scouting Bonus – bar a late surge of interest, of course.

Matt Freese ($4.2m) will very likely be back between the posts after his Round 3 rest, and we’re hoping for a repeat of his Round 2 return when he supplemented his shut-out with the differentuial extras.

Of the teams that made it through to the knockout rounds, Bosnia and Herzegovina – who the US face – are third-bottom for xG (2.00).

There’s room for another low-owned goalkeeper pick but our other shot-stopper very much doesn’t qualify for Scouting Bonus: Emiliano Martinez ($5.0m).

We want a member of the Argentina backline for a meeting with a Cabo Verde side that ranked rock-bottom for xG on target in the group stage:

But three-quarters of the Argentina defence are owned by over 5% anyway, and the other full-back position looks prone to rotation. So, Martinez takes the other goalkeeping spot.

DEFENDERS

Canada’s Maxime Crépeau ($4.0m) was a strong consideration for a goalkeeping spot. However, with his ownership creeping towards 5% (he might hold out!), we’ve instead gone for 0.8%-owned teammate Alistair Johnston ($4.0m).

The right-back has been producing some eye-catching numbers, ranking joint-second among all defenders for key passes (nine):

A bit-part role at set plays (and throw-ins) has helped swell those creative numbers.

Ezri Konsa ($4.8m) and Jonathan Tah ($5.3m) join Johnston in qualifying for Scouting Bonus. Not particularly sexy picks, but lower-owned centre-halves who will be looking at a nine-pointer simply by keeping a clean sheet.

Marc Cucurella ($5.1m) and Daniel Munoz ($4.6m) are the flip side of that coin: ownerships over 5% but threat from full-back. Munoz’s eye-catching display in Round 2 was the Palace defender at his gung-ho best, while Cucurella has registered more shots and key passes combined (six) than any of his teammates.

Cucurella’s Spain have kept clean sheets in all three group matches, while Munoz et al have now delivered back-to-back shut-outs.

Colombia’s opponents, Ghana, have had fewer shots (15) than any other nation to date:

MIDFIELDERS

With Spain not really clicking going forward (even by their own manager’s admission), we’ve eschewed Lamine Yamal ($10.0m) – who is also working his way back to full fitness – in favour of two other premiums, Vinicius Junior ($10.0m) and Ousmane Dembele ($10.0m).

Dembele forms one half of our only attacking double-up in these Scout Picks. Even ignoring his own treble in Round 3, he faces a Sweden side that has never kept a clean sheet under Graham Potter and looked wide-open in their last serious test against the Netherlands. They also have some injury issues at the back.

The ‘Vinicius v Raphinha ($8.2m)’ debates are now a thing of the past thanks to the latter’s injury and Vini’s form.

Not just the joint-leading-scoring midfielder (with Dembele), he’s the top player in his Fantasy position for xG:

The talismanic, mid-price pair of Christian Pulisic ($7.0m) and Luis Diaz ($8.1m) join the premiums above.

Pulisic looked good in his fitness-building cameo in Round 3, having sat out the previous game. At the moment, he qualifies for Scouting Bonus – but there’s a decent chance that won’t be the case come the deadline.

Diaz, as you’d perhaps expect, has had more shots and key passes combined (17) than any of his teammates, also topping the pile for xG (0.96):

We’ve had to accommodate a cheap midfielder to afford our front three – so enter Johan Manzambi ($5.6m). Alas, he had been Scouting Bonus material at the start of this article, but has climbed above 5% in the time it’s taken to write this up!

No team that qualified for the Round of 32 conceded more group-stage goals than Algeria (seven), who Switzerland face.

Manzambi is also third among midfielders for xG per 90 minutes:

FORWARDS

No massive shocks up top: this premium trio have combined for 13 goals already in this tournament.

All of them have very favourable fixtures (Sweden, DR Congo, Cabo Verde) in the Round of 32.

If there was any other rationale needed, they’re right at the top of the forwards’ table for shots:

ROUND OF 32 SCOUT PICKS