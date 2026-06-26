World Cup Fantasy: Pulisic fitness + USA rotation

The USA had already secured top spot in Group D before kicking a ball at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, but Mauricio Pochettino’s side still produced one of the most entertaining matches of the group stage in a dramatic 3-2 defeat to Türkiye.

The Americans made another fast start and created plenty of chances throughout, only for the visitors to snatch victory with virtually the final kick of the game. While their perfect start came to an end, the USA now turn their full attention to the Round of 32 as Group D winners.

TURKIYE 3-2 USA

Goals: Trusty, Berhalter | Guler, Yilmaz, Ayhan

Trusty, Berhalter | Guler, Yilmaz, Ayhan Assists: Berhalter | Yilmaz, Kokcu

Berhalter | Yilmaz, Kokcu Tackle bonus: Aaronson | Yildiz

Aaronson | Yildiz Chances created bonus: Berhalter

Berhalter Top points scorers: Berhalter (13), Trusty (9),

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

With the group already secured by the USA and Turkiye already eliminated, there was little riding on the result. Mauricio Pochettino took the opportunity to rotate heavily. In fact, only Ricardo Pepi ($5.9m) and Weston McKennie ($6.1m) kept their places from the Round 2 starting XI. The USA manager also switched to a 4-3-3 formation for the first time in the tournament.

($5.9m) and ($6.1m) kept their places from the Round 2 starting XI. The USA manager also switched to a 4-3-3 formation for the first time in the tournament. Pochettino had already hinted that changes were coming. Speaking in his pre-match press conference, he said:

“We earned to make some decisions that maybe if you need to play to be first or to qualify would be different… We achieved what we wanted, first of all to qualify for the next stage and then be first.

We’re qualified, but we want to win… We are analysing all the situations and the circumstances and for sure we are going to take the best decision, the best starting XI that we believe are ready to play.

The possibility to manage better and arrive in a better condition in the next stage… We need to manage the load and the recoveries… we earned, through our results and our performances, the possibility to manage better and arrive in a better condition in the next stage.“

Several key USA players were rested after avoiding unnecessary risk. Tyler Adams ($5.3m), Antonee Robinson ($5.0m), Chris Richards ($4.1m) and Folarin Balogun ($6.0m) all sat out the match while carrying yellow cards. None of the four featured, meaning they enter the Round of 32 without the threat of suspension after the disciplinary slate was wiped clean.

($5.3m), ($5.0m), ($4.1m) and ($6.0m) all sat out the match while carrying yellow cards. None of the four featured, meaning they enter the Round of 32 without the threat of suspension after the disciplinary slate was wiped clean. Several regular starters did come off the bench, including Sergiño Dest ($4.3m), Alexander Freeman ($4.0m), Malik Tillman ($6.1m) and Christian Pulisic ($7.0m). Pulisic has been managing a minor issue but still looked sharp during his 30-minute cameo. Speaking after the match, Mauricio Pochettino had this to say about the USA talisman:

“I think it was important for him to get the feeling again after not being available for Australia. I think one of the objectives in that game was not only to win, but to provide Christian between 30 and 40 minutes to get the feeling, to be ready for the next game. That is important too. I’m happy because I think he finished well and I think he had a good impact when he was on the pitch.”

Christian Pulisic ($7.0m) may not have started, but he arguably made a bigger impact than most of his teammates during his cameo. He looked lively from the moment he came on. He cut inside from the left and missed a good chance. He also struck the post after a deflection he knew little about, before curling a left-footed effort just wide.

($7.0m) may not have started, but he arguably made a bigger impact than most of his teammates during his cameo. He looked lively from the moment he came on. He cut inside from the left and missed a good chance. He also struck the post after a deflection he knew little about, before curling a left-footed effort just wide. The standout performer, though, was Sebastian Berhalter ($4.7m). The midfielder may even have given Mauricio Pochettino something to think about ahead of the Round of 32. He created the USA’s opening goal with a pinpoint corner. Stand-in left-back John Tolkin ($4.2m) volleyed it home at the back post. Berhalter then got on the scoresheet himself, smashing a rebound into the net from the edge of the area to finish with a 13-point fantasy haul.

($4.7m). The midfielder may even have given something to think about ahead of the Round of 32. He created the USA’s opening goal with a pinpoint corner. Stand-in left-back ($4.2m) volleyed it home at the back post. Berhalter then got on the scoresheet himself, smashing a rebound into the net from the edge of the area to finish with a 13-point fantasy haul. Turkiye’s dramatic stoppage-time winner ultimately counted for little. Their 98th-minute goal secured all three points. It still wasn’t enough to keep their World Cup hopes alive. Arda Güler ($7.0m) and Barış Alper Yılmaz ($6.1m) both produced impressive displays and played key roles in the victory. However, despite finishing on three points, Turkiye ended bottom of the group and were eliminated.

($7.0m) and ($6.1m) both produced impressive displays and played key roles in the victory. However, despite finishing on three points, Turkiye ended bottom of the group and were eliminated. Overall, it wasn’t an encouraging display from the USA’s second-string side. They allowed Turkiye to generate 3.01 xG (expected goals), create five big chances and register nine attempts on goal. That defensive display raised questions. The USA now head into the knockout rounds with momentum concerns. Speaking after the match, Mauricio Pochettino addressed those concerns:

“The objective was to finish first and we are first, and now is the next stage and it’s going to be a final. We are ready. We are much better than before that game because we had players now with 90 minutes in the legs… I think it’s all positive. I am so positive and I am happy.”