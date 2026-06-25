World Cup Fantasy: South Africa qualify + Son poor off the bench

South Africa produced one of the biggest results of the group stage, defeating Korea Republic 1-0 in a dramatic Group A decider to reach the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in their history.
Knowing only victory would be enough, Bafana Bafana created the better chances before finally finding the breakthrough and firm under late pressure to seal a famous win.
In doing so, they’ve booked a last-32 meeting with Canada.
Despite the defeat, Korea Republic remain almost certain to progress as one of the best third-placed teams, with a 95% chance of advancing to the knockout rounds.
SOUTH AFRICA 1-0 KOREA REPUBLIC
- Goal: Maseko
- Assists: Moremi
- Top points scorers: Mudau (9), Mbokazi (9), Okon (9), Maseko (9).
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- There were no surprises in the South Africa line-up when the team sheet dropped. Bafana Bafana continued with the back-four system that has served them well over recent years.
- South Korea, meanwhile, made several notable changes. Seol Young-Woo ($4.2m) returned to his usual right wing-back role after filling in on the opposite flank last time out, while Hwang Hee-Chan ($6.1m) earned his first start of the tournament. However, the biggest news came with Son Heung-Min ($7.4m) dropping to the bench.
- Son’s omission may not have surprised everyone after he came off early in each of South Korea’s first two matches. Asked before the game if he planned to make any changes to his starting XI for the clash with South Africa, Hong Myung-Bo said:
“There will be changes in the starting lineup for about two or three positions.”
- The underlying numbers were fairly even. South Korea controlled possession, both sides created one big chance and posted similar xG (expected goals), but Bafana Bafana finished with more attempts on goal.
- South Africa looked the better side before the break. They were happy to let South Korea dominate possession. Even so, they generated twice the xG and more than double the shots on goal.
- Clear-cut chances were at a premium throughout the match. Thapelo Maseko ($4.2m) proved the difference after earning another start following his impressive display against Czechia in Round 2. He looked dangerous from the opening whistle. One effort was blocked after he cut inside onto his left foot, before he blazed another opportunity over the bar. He made amends in the second half, meeting a pass into the box before shifting onto his left foot and drilling a finish inside the goalkeeper’s near post.
- Evidence Makgopa ($4.5m) led the line after impressing from the bench in Round 2, keeping Lyle Foster ($5.4m) out of the starting XI for a second successive match. He should have found the net when a long-range effort rebounded into his path, but he fired straight at the goalkeeper. That proved to be his biggest contribution of the game.
- Oswin Appollis ($4.9m) struggled to influence proceedings. He managed only a tame effort on target. His replacement, Tshepang Moremi ($4.9m), made a much bigger impact after coming on around the hour mark, providing the assist for Maseko’s winning goal.
- South Korea failed to create a single big chance. Their brightest attacking player was arguably Lee Kang-In ($6.1m). His early corner almost led to a goal before being cleared off the line after Kim Min-Jae‘s ($5.0m) header. Lee also went close himself when a left-footed effort inside the box took a deflection wide.
- Son Heung-Min‘s 45-minute appearance fell well short of expectations. His only meaningful contribution was an effort off target. Another quiet display could leave him facing another spell on the bench in the Round of 32 if South Korea progress.
- The only other South Korea player to impress was Seol Young-Woo ($4.2m). He defended well, had an effort on goal and created two shooting opportunities for teammates.
- Neither side fully convinced. That raises genuine question marks over how far either nation can progress in the tournament.