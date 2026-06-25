World Cup Fantasy: South Africa qualify + Son poor off the bench

South Africa produced one of the biggest results of the group stage, defeating Korea Republic 1-0 in a dramatic Group A decider to reach the FIFA World Cup knockout rounds for the first time in their history.

Knowing only victory would be enough, Bafana Bafana created the better chances before finally finding the breakthrough and firm under late pressure to seal a famous win.

In doing so, they’ve booked a last-32 meeting with Canada.

Despite the defeat, Korea Republic remain almost certain to progress as one of the best third-placed teams, with a 95% chance of advancing to the knockout rounds.

SOUTH AFRICA 1-0 KOREA REPUBLIC

Goal: Maseko

Maseko Assists: Moremi

Moremi Top points scorers: Mudau (9), Mbokazi (9), Okon (9), Maseko (9).

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

There were no surprises in the South Africa line-up when the team sheet dropped. Bafana Bafana continued with the back-four system that has served them well over recent years.

South Korea, meanwhile, made several notable changes. Seol Young-Woo ($4.2m) returned to his usual right wing-back role after filling in on the opposite flank last time out, while Hwang Hee-Chan ($6.1m) earned his first start of the tournament. However, the biggest news came with Son Heung-Min ($7.4m) dropping to the bench.

($4.2m) returned to his usual right wing-back role after filling in on the opposite flank last time out, while ($6.1m) earned his first start of the tournament. However, the biggest news came with ($7.4m) dropping to the bench. Son’s omission may not have surprised everyone after he came off early in each of South Korea’s first two matches. Asked before the game if he planned to make any changes to his starting XI for the clash with South Africa, Hong Myung-Bo said:

“There will be changes in the starting lineup for about two or three positions.”