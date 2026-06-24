Fantasy FIFA World Cup Fantasy: Mystery Booster revealed

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 managers need wonder no more what the enigmatically named ‘Mystery Booster’ is.

It’s identity has now been revealed – and it’s as expected.

The ‘Mystery Booster’ is the ‘Clean Sheet Shield’, which gives Fantasy managers the buffer of one goal concession:

We can see the impact it would have had at the 2022 World Cup, thanks to our very own Louis/FPL Reactions:

In the round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup: Only 3/16 teams kept a clean sheet But 7 of the 16 conceded just one goal. Then in the quarters: 1 of 8 teams kept a clean sheet But 4 of those 8 conceded just once https://t.co/xNtVHkaAKR — Fantasy Football with Louis (@FPLReaction) May 30, 2026

WHEN CAN I USE THE CLEAN SHEET SHIELD?

Managers can use the Clean Sheet Shield from the Round of 32 onwards.

It can be used in any round up to and including the Final.

As with any other booster, it can be activated just once.

QUALIFICATION BOOSTER ALSO AVAILABLE

And that’s not all – the Qualification Booster is now available to use.

This booster…

“…grants +2 points to any player in your starting XI who progresses to the next round of the knockout stage or wins the final. To be eligible for the bonus, the player must play at least 1 minute in the match.”

Again, it can be used just once, in any round up to and including the Final.