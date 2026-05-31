Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Is the Mystery Booster unmasked?

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 managers have a glut of chips – or ‘boosters’, to give them their correct term – to use this summer.

One of them is the enigmatically named ‘Mystery Booster’, which can only be used in the knockout rounds.

This booster will be revealed once Round 3 (the final set of group games) locks and the Round of 32 opens.

But have we got an early heads up on what this chip will be?

FPL Joe has done some excellent back-end digging and discovered that the ‘Mystery Booster’ seems to be the ‘Clean Sheet Shield’:

Trying to plan chip strategy without knowing what the final booster is isn’t easy. So, I found this… ⚡ Clean Sheet Shield ⚡

“Any goalkeeper, defender, or midfielder in your team will only lose their clean sheet after conceding 2 goals.” TBC: 24th June, ready for R32 ⏳ pic.twitter.com/mJDxgcKw79 — FPL Joe (@FPLJoeYT) May 29, 2026

In a nutshell, it gives Fantasy managers the buffer of one goal concession.

We can see the impact it would have had at the 2022 World Cup, thanks to our very own Louis/FPL Reactions:

In the round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup: Only 3/16 teams kept a clean sheet But 7 of the 16 conceded just one goal. Then in the quarters: 1 of 8 teams kept a clean sheet But 4 of those 8 conceded just once https://t.co/xNtVHkaAKR — Fantasy Football with Louis (@FPLReaction) May 30, 2026

A booster that can wait until the Round of 32 onwards, then, but something we can start planning for now in terms of overall chip strategy.