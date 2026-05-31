World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Is the Mystery Booster unmasked?

31 May 2026 0 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 managers have a glut of chips – or ‘boosters’, to give them their correct term – to use this summer.

One of them is the enigmatically named ‘Mystery Booster’, which can only be used in the knockout rounds.

This booster will be revealed once Round 3 (the final set of group games) locks and the Round of 32 opens.

But have we got an early heads up on what this chip will be?

FPL Joe has done some excellent back-end digging and discovered that the ‘Mystery Booster’ seems to be the ‘Clean Sheet Shield’:

In a nutshell, it gives Fantasy managers the buffer of one goal concession.

We can see the impact it would have had at the 2022 World Cup, thanks to our very own Louis/FPL Reactions:

A booster that can wait until the Round of 32 onwards, then, but something we can start planning for now in terms of overall chip strategy.

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