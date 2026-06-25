World Cup Fantasy: Quinones scores again + Czechia exit

Mexico completed a perfect Group A campaign with an emphatic 3-0 victory over the Czech Republic, sealing top spot with three wins from three.

After surviving an energetic Czech start, the co-hosts took control through a dominant second-half display, ending their opponents’ World Cup hopes and booking their place in the Round of 32 in front of a jubilant home crowd.

MEXICO 3-0 CZECHIA

Goals: Chavez, Quinones, Fidalgo

Chavez, Quinones, Fidalgo Assists: Romo, Sanchez, Alvarardo

Romo, Sanchez, Alvarardo Tackle bonus: Alvarez | Cerv, Sadilek

Alvarez | Cerv, Sadilek Top points scorers: Chavez (16), Sanchez (12), Montes (9), Reyes (9), Quinones (9)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

Rotation from Mexico was expected after they secured qualification for the Round of 32 in their second match. As a result, the starting XI featured plenty of changes. Mateo Chávez ($3.5m) replaced Jesús Gallardo ($4.7m) at left-back, while César Montes ($4.7m) returned from suspension in central defence. Seventeen-year-old Gilberto Mora ($4.5m) also came into the side, while Roberto Alvarado ($5.3m) and Julián Quiñones ($5.6m) kept their places on the wings. Key players Brian Gutiérrez ($5.0m) and Raúl Jiménez ($7.0m) were both rested.

($3.5m) replaced ($4.7m) at left-back, while ($4.7m) returned from suspension in central defence. Seventeen-year-old ($4.5m) also came into the side, while ($5.3m) and ($5.6m) kept their places on the wings. Key players ($5.0m) and ($7.0m) were both rested. Czechia also rotated, making several changes to the side that drew with South Africa.

There was little between the teams for possession and total attempts on goal. However, Mexico generated three times the xG (expected goals) and created five more big chances. They were simply much more clinical.

The first half was fairly quiet. Czechia saw more of the meaningful moments but struggled to seriously threaten the Mexico goal. Mexico manager Javier Aguirre highlighted that after the match:

“No, because I didn’t like the first 20 minutes.



After that we settled down and the team responded well. We were even booed at 0-0, but the players showed their mental strength.



Selecting these 26 players was about testing them in difficult situations and seeing who could cope.

We lost two key players through injury, Luis Ángel Malagón and Marcel Ruiz, which was disappointing.

But overall we were better than we were against South Africa and South Korea. We controlled possession for longer, played better football and scored goals.



In the closing stages Czechia threw everything forward because they had to. We still have things to improve, but tonight is a good night. We’ll enjoy dinner, see our families tomorrow, learn who our next opponent is, and then prepare.”

The second half was a completely different story. Mexico found their rhythm after the break. All three goals and all five of their big chances came during the second 45 minutes.

Julián Quiñones impressed once again. After scoring against South Africa and producing a lively display against South Korea, he found the net for the second successive match. The rebound fell kindly for a simple finish, but he also missed a big chance and could easily have walked away with a brace and an even bigger fantasy haul. His creativity wasn’t quite at its usual level, but he remained one of Mexico’s biggest attacking threats.

impressed once again. After scoring against South Africa and producing a lively display against South Korea, he found the net for the second successive match. The rebound fell kindly for a simple finish, but he also missed a big chance and could easily have walked away with a brace and an even bigger fantasy haul. His creativity wasn’t quite at its usual level, but he remained one of Mexico’s biggest attacking threats. Asked about Quiñones after the match, Aguirre said:

“Julián, like Álvaro, chose to represent Mexico. Both have found the back of the net.



Julián is humble. He listens. He had a fantastic season in Saudi Arabia and has found confidence in his current role.



He works hard in attack and defence and is incredibly selfless.

I have nothing but praise for him. He, like many others, has overcome a great deal to reach this point”.