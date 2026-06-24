World Cup Fantasy: Munoz hauls, Diaz unlucky + James early sub

Colombia made it two wins from two at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but only after overcoming a stubborn DR Congo side inspired by an outstanding goalkeeping display.

The South Americans dominated from start to finish, creating chance after chance before finally finding the breakthrough, with DR Congo’s resistance eventually ending in a hard-fought 1-0 defeat.

Colombia are now through to the Round of 32.

COLOMBIA 1-0 DR CONGO

Goal: Munoz

Munoz Assist: Quintero

Quintero Tackle bonus: Arias

Arias Top points scorers: Munoz (14), Sanchez (9), Masuaku (9)

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