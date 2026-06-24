World Cup Fantasy: Munoz hauls, Diaz unlucky + James early sub

Colombia made it two wins from two at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, but only after overcoming a stubborn DR Congo side inspired by an outstanding goalkeeping display.
The South Americans dominated from start to finish, creating chance after chance before finally finding the breakthrough, with DR Congo’s resistance eventually ending in a hard-fought 1-0 defeat.
Colombia are now through to the Round of 32.
- READ MORE: Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round 3 Wildcard – pros, cons + best team
- READ MORE: Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Best Round 3 fixtures
COLOMBIA 1-0 DR CONGO
- Goal: Munoz
- Assist: Quintero
- Tackle bonus: Arias
- Top points scorers: Munoz (14), Sanchez (9), Masuaku (9)
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- Whilst the 1-0 scoreline suggests a close contest, Colombia controlled the game from start to finish. They enjoyed more possession, created more xG (expected goals), produced more big chances and finished with 13 more attempts on goal than DR Congo.
- Colombia looked especially dominant before the break. They registered 14 of their 20 attempts during the opening 45 minutes but failed to turn that pressure into a goal. Chance after chance came and went before they finally broke the deadlock in the 76th minute.
- Los Cafeteros threatened throughout the match. Goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi ($4.0m) produced several outstanding saves to prevent a much heavier defeat. Colombia also limited DR Congo to just two big chances, only one more than they allowed Portugal in Round 1.
- Full-back Daniel Muñoz ($4.6m) proved the difference. He pounced on a loose ball inside the box before rifling his finish beyond the goalkeeper for the only goal of the game. The clean sheet helped him finish on 14 Fantasy points, but his haul could easily have been bigger. He struck the post early on and also had a goal ruled out after a scramble inside the area. In the end, Muñoz made it back-to-back goals and continued to show just how dangerous he is in attacking areas.
- Luis Díaz ($8.1m) also came close to returning. He finished with five attempts on goal and two key passes. He fired two excellent chances straight at the goalkeeper and also saw an effort ruled out for offside.
- One of those opportunities came from James Rodríguez ($6.5m), who failed to register an attacking return for the second consecutive match. He still looked creative, setting up a huge chance for Díaz and going close himself with a curling effort from distance. His minutes are becoming a concern for Fantasy managers, though. Rodríguez followed up 72 minutes in Round 1 with a 58th-minute substitution here.
- Luis Suárez ($5.7m) also saw his game end early after managing just one attempt on goal. Jhon Arias ($6.3m) missed a big chance from a rebound but otherwise struggled to influence the match.
- Colombia impressed defensively once again. Los Cafeteros have now conceded just one big chance across their opening two matches, making their defence an increasingly attractive option for Fantasy managers.
- Their appeal may dip in Round 3, however, as they face Portugal. DR Congo, meanwhile, could still attract interest ahead of their meeting with Uzbekistan, despite this defeat. One player who could catch the eye is set-play taker Arthur Masuaku ($4.2m), who came off early to bank the clean sheet – making it back-to-back World Cup Fantasy returns.