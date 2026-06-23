Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round 3 Wildcard – pros, cons + best team

Many Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 managers will be hitting the Wildcard button in Round 3.

With that in mind, we take a look at what a Wildcard squad could look like.

We’ll also explain why it’s such a popular strategy, as well as outline a few of the pros and cons.

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: ROUND 3 WILDCARD – PROS + CONS

Firstly, why use the Wildcard in Round 3?

Well, it allows Fantasy managers to pick the optimal squad for the upcoming round in isolation, knowing that unlimited transfers await ahead of the round of 32.

It could prove particularly beneficial, given that six teams have already mathematically qualified for the knockout phase (England/Ghana and Colombia may follow tonight) and could choose to rotate in Round 3. As of Tuesday morning, those nations are…

Mexico (Group A winner)

(Group A winner) USA (Group D winner)

(Group D winner) Germany (Group E winner)

(Group E winner) Argentina (Group J winner)

(Group J winner) France (qualified from Group I)

(qualified from Group I) Norway (qualified from Group I)

It is worth noting that only four nations have secured top spot in their respective groups.

However, by using the Wildcard now, you can identify the teams that have good fixtures with something still to play for, and minimise the risk of rotation.

You can, of course, save the Wildcard for later.

In that scenario, you’d be hoping for some shocks to occur in the round of 16 or the quarter-finals, which are the next opportunities to use it.

Remember, we’ll only get four free transfers ahead of those rounds. Any subsequent transfers will deduct three points from your total score.

That said, it certainly feels like a Round 3 Wildcard has the superior upside, given the fixture mismatches that will take place in the final round of group games. As we progress deeper into the tournament, such opportunities will diminish.

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: ROUND 3 WILDCARD DRAFT

After looking at match chances in our World Cup Toolkit, as well as analysing the state of play in each group heading into Round 3, we’ve prioritised assets from these nations:

Ivory Coast (v Curacao)

(v Curacao) Morocco (v Haiti)

(v Haiti) Netherlands (v Tunisia)

(v Tunisia) Senegal (v Iraq)

10 players in our squad currently qualify for the Scouting Bonus, too!

GOALKEEPERS

Yahia Fofana ($4.2m) and Bart Verbruggen ($4.7m) have been selected in between the sticks.

The Ivory Coast and the Netherlands are both near the top of the Round 3 clean sheet odds list:

The opposition is crucial here: Curacao and Tunisia have combined for just two goals at the World Cup so far.

A win for the Ivory Coast will see them secure second spot in Group E, while the Netherlands will want to finish at the top of theirs.

DEFENDERS

Like our ‘keepers, El Hadji Malick Diouf ($4.1m), Ramin Rezaeian ($4.0m) and Nikola Katic ($3.8m) could bank you some Scouting Bonus points in Round 3. These three face Iraq, Egypt and Qatar, respectively.

Diouf scored in November’s friendly win over Kenya. He’s also on a share of set-pieces.

Katic, meanwhile, is a real threat from crosses into the box.

As for Rezaeian, his tally of 22 points underscores his potential as a marauding, sometimes ‘out of position’, full-back, having scored and assisted against New Zealand in Round 1.

There’s no Scouting Bonus for Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m) or Denzel Dumfries ($5.7m), but their attacking potential against Haiti and Tunisia simply wins out.

While Hakimi is yet to deliver an attacking return at the World Cup, his five shots and four chances created highlight his offensive threat.

Dumfries supplied two assists in the match against Sweden on Saturday, and since top spot in Group F is not yet secured, we’re hoping Ronald Koeman goes strong with his line-up.

MIDFIELDERS

Brahim Diaz ($6.4m) is one of just two survivors from our Round 2 Wildcard team.

The Moroccan midfielder, who is on penalties for Mohamed Ouahbi’s side, has supplied assists in back-to-back matches. He’s joined by teammate Ismail Saibari ($6.8m), the ‘out of position’ attacker who has already netted against Brazil and Scotland.

Saibari has racked up five shots in those two matches, the joint-most of any Morocco player, tied with Hakimi.

Diaz, meanwhile, leads the way among teammates for key passes this summer (five).

Sadio Mane ($7.6m) also makes the cut, with an Iraq side that has already conceded seven goals hopefully providing ample opportunities for him to score. The 34-year-old supplied an assist and created five chances against Norway in Round 2.

Vinicius Junior ($10.0m) and Lamine Yamal ($10.0m) are our two premium options in the middle of the park.

Brazil still have plenty to play for in Group C. Indeed, they need to equal or better Morocco’s result in the final round of group games, and maintain a superior goal difference, to finish top.

As for Vinicius Junior, he’s already banked 20 points, with goals against Morocco and Haiti.

Spain face Uruguay, which is no easy task on paper. However, Marcelo Bielsa’s men have already conceded goals to Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde, and La Roja are obviously a step up in class.

Yamal was electric in the first half against Saudi Arabia on Sunday, netting only 10 minutes into his first start of the tournament. Spain know a win over Uruguay would make them group winners, too.

FORWARDS

There is plenty of competition up top, with Ermedin Demirovic ($6.2m) and Son Heung-min ($7.4m) unlucky to miss out.

Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) and Harry Kane ($10.5m) are obviously in the mix against Norway and Panama (Kane comes right back into the thinking if England have something to play for on the final day), too, but in the end, we’ve sided with three forwards who are up against Jordan, Tunisia and Curacao.

There is, of course, a rotation risk with Lionel Messi ($10.0m), given that Argentina have already topped their group. However, given his current form (five goals in two matches) and the likelihood that this will be his last World Cup, it’s very hard to exclude him.

Jordan have already conceded five goals to Austria and Algeria, so even if Messi only gets an hour, he could still do some serious damage.

Cody Gakpo ($7.7m) could be the latest forward to benefit from Tunisia’s disappointing World Cup, having conceded nine goals in two matches thus far, while Yan Diomande ($5.9m) gets to face tournament minnows Curacao.

Curacao battled to a superb point against Ecuador in Round 2, but goalkeeper Eloy Room ($3.9m) had to make a record-equalling 15 saves, and they are second-bottom for expected goals (xGC).

Diomande is yet to get off the mark this summer, but his seven key passes in two matches, notably against some tough teams (Germany and Ecuador), highlight his offensive qualities.