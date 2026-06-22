World Cup Fantasy: Belgium wasteful, Ngoy ban + Doku latest

Belgium and Iran played out a goalless draw in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, which include match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

BELGIUM 0-0 IRAN

Tackle bonus: Ezatolahi

Ezatolahi Top points scorers: Beiranvand (11), De Cuyper (9), Mechele (9), Rezaeian (9), Kanani (9), Khalilzadeh (9), Hajisafi (9), Nemati (9)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

There was plenty of action in this match, but in the end, nothing to separate the two sides. Belgium dominated possession (70%) and racked up 23 shots, but were left frustrated by a resolute Iran defence.

The Red Devils have now had 38 shots across their first two World Cup matches, but have managed to score only one goal, an own goal.

Rudi Garcia rewarded Romelu Lukaku ($7.4m) with a start here, having been involved in Belgium’s equaliser in Round 1 just seconds after coming on. However, the Red Devils were without Jeremy Doku ($7.5m) due to illness, with his absence felt.

“He was fine, and he managed to play against Egypt. But since then, well, there are ups and downs in life, and the medical staff decided to take things a little bit further and help him recover.” – Rudi Garcia on Jeremy Doku

In addition to Lukaku, Maxim De Cuyper ($4.7m), Nicolas Raskin ($5.3m) and Alexis Saelemaekers ($5.7m) were promoted to the starting XI. Timothy Castagne ($4.7m), Amadou Onana ($5.9m) and Charles De Ketelaere ($5.6m) dropped to the bench, while Doku missed out completely.

($4.7m), ($5.3m) and ($5.7m) were promoted to the starting XI. ($4.7m), ($5.9m) and ($5.6m) dropped to the bench, while Doku missed out completely. De Cuyper and Kevin De Bruyne ($7.5m) had five shots apiece, the former getting four of them on target. However, they were repeatedly denied by the heroics of Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand ($4.2m), the game’s top scorer with 11 points.

“We could have won by three goals against Iran but we weren’t ⁠efficient ‌enough. We had many attempts and when you don’t score, you don’t win a match. We dominated, ‌so tactically and in terms of the game plan we played as we wanted to ⁠play. But we ​were wasteful and lacked efficiency.” – Rudi Garcia