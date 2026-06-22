World Cup Fantasy: Salah shines, $4.2m midfielder + Fathy injury

Egypt came from behind to claim a crucial 3-1 victory over New Zealand and boost their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages.

New Zealand made the brighter start and took an early lead, but Egypt produced an impressive second-half turnaround, scoring three unanswered goals to secure all three points.

EGYPT 3-1 NEW ZEALAND

Goals: Ziko, Salah, Trezeguet | Surman

Ziko, Salah, Trezeguet | Surman Assists: Hany, Ziko, Salah | Payne

Hany, Ziko, Salah | Payne Tackle bonus: Lasheen

Lasheen Chances created bonus: Zico | Stamenic

Zico | Stamenic Top points scorers: Zico (14), Salah (11), Surman (9)

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