World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round 3 clean sheet odds

22 June 2026 17 comments
FPL Marc FPL Marc
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Our new Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Toolkit has a wealth of useful Round 3 information for managers – including clean sheet odds.

Here, we pick out the teams with the best chances of a shutout, at least according to the bookies.

Sportsmonks provide these figures.

WORLD CUP FANTASY: ROUND 3 – BEST CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round 3 clean sheet odds

Managers set to use their Wildcard booster in Round 3 have, effectively, a one-match Free Hit. It can focus on nations that are still fighting for qualification.

For example, we know Cote d’Ivoire will be competitive, having lost to Germany on Saturday. Both they and Argentina are heavily favoured to keep out World Cup debutants Curacao and Jordan.

While Belgium haven’t impressed, they’ve been okay at the back and have a 55.6% chance of keeping out New Zealand. Then again, the All Whites already have three goals.

Should they beat Ghana, England may choose to rotate versus Panama, causing slight hesitancy amongst the Fantasy community.

Joining them on 54.6% are Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finalists Senegal and Morocco. The latter have conceded once from two occasions and aren’t allowed to switch off. They get to face goalless, already-eliminated Haiti. So, expect Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m) to gain even more popularity.

Group C’s other match puts Brazil against Scotland. The Tartan Army had no shots on target versus Morocco and barely had a kick in the first half, but could still find a way through Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands don’t look tight, but opponents Tunisia collected a mere 0.36 expected goals (xG) from two heavy defeats. Also backed at 50.0% are Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

FPL Marc Broadcaster, writer and overthinker. Hoping that ‘differential potential’ will catch on.

17 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Alright time to run an insane poll.

    Oyarzabal 15 stick or twist to Mbappe?

    I genuinely think Mbappe is gonna throw absolutely everything at Iraq. He's playing for top goalscorer at the world cup, he's on pens, everything will be setup to feed him. This looks like the biggest setup of a game possible - best team, with the best players vs one of the worst teams.

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    1. SpaceCadet
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Same dilemma, also have Kane to go. Leaning towards playing it safe.

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      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        Yeah I think I'm gonna stick this time. I had the dilemma yesterday with Dest on 12 and rolled. Won that one. So I guess I've gotten a bit greedy. I guess I can see a world where the goals are shared for France. It's not inconceivable that Mbappe only gets 1 or 2 returns.

        Upside for the hat-trick 20+ pointer scares me though. Just the raw shots on target will likely be +2 points. A brace and 60+ mins with 4+ SOT is 15 points.

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          Hoping for at least a brace and multiple shots on target just to break even feels like a bad bet, especially considering how bad he was in the last game. Could easily see him subbed off early with an eye on Norway too.

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          1. PartyTime
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            "considering how bad he was in the last game".
            ...goes on & bags a brace! A what?!

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            1. x.jim.x
              • 11 Years
              58 mins ago

              Football isn't as simple as "goal = good game"

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              1. PartyTime
                • 4 Years
                51 mins ago

                His job as a striker is to get goals which he did.Sublime finish. Using "bad" to describe that is absurd

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                1. x.jim.x
                  • 11 Years
                  48 mins ago

                  He scored a brilliant goal, yes. Doesn't mean he didn't have a great game, first half especially.

                  This is the same argument Ronaldo fans make when they try to say he good during his United return.

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    2. Pilgrim62
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Stay safe with O, imo

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    3. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 36 mins ago

      Stick unless you have a player like Kane as Mbappe's vice.

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  2. TheFridge
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    I would stick, personally.

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  3. PartyTime
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Austria gonna defeat Argentina

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    1. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Or maybe not

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      1. Dubem_FC
        • 10 Years
        41 mins ago

        That's what Michael Owen said.

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        1. PartyTime
          • 4 Years
          34 mins ago

          Bill Clinton failed to last long 🙂

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    2. Revival
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      41 mins ago

      Argentinian bench would probably beat that Austrian 11 today

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      1. PartyTime
        • 4 Years
        24 mins ago

        Not so far-fetched? 😆

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