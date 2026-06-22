Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round 3 clean sheet odds

Our new Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 Toolkit has a wealth of useful Round 3 information for managers – including clean sheet odds.

Here, we pick out the teams with the best chances of a shutout, at least according to the bookies.

Sportsmonks provide these figures.

WORLD CUP FANTASY: ROUND 3 – BEST CLEAN SHEET ODDS

Managers set to use their Wildcard booster in Round 3 have, effectively, a one-match Free Hit. It can focus on nations that are still fighting for qualification.

For example, we know Cote d’Ivoire will be competitive, having lost to Germany on Saturday. Both they and Argentina are heavily favoured to keep out World Cup debutants Curacao and Jordan.

While Belgium haven’t impressed, they’ve been okay at the back and have a 55.6% chance of keeping out New Zealand. Then again, the All Whites already have three goals.

Should they beat Ghana, England may choose to rotate versus Panama, causing slight hesitancy amongst the Fantasy community.

Joining them on 54.6% are Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finalists Senegal and Morocco. The latter have conceded once from two occasions and aren’t allowed to switch off. They get to face goalless, already-eliminated Haiti. So, expect Achraf Hakimi ($6.0m) to gain even more popularity.

Group C’s other match puts Brazil against Scotland. The Tartan Army had no shots on target versus Morocco and barely had a kick in the first half, but could still find a way through Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

Elsewhere, the Netherlands don’t look tight, but opponents Tunisia collected a mere 0.36 expected goals (xG) from two heavy defeats. Also backed at 50.0% are Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina.