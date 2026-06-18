World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round 2 Wildcard – pros, cons + best team

18 June 2026 35 comments
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If your Round 1 team in Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 has flopped, or you simply want to maximise the Round 2 fixtures, an early Wildcard may appeal.

In this article, we look at what a Round 2 Wildcard squad could look like.

We will also identify some of the pros and cons of this approach.

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: ROUND 2 WILDCARD – PROS + CONS

The main downside of a Round 2 Wildcard is that the landscape could look very different by the time the Round 3 deadline arrives, with some of your qualified players potentially being rested for the final group match.

As a result, keeping the Wildcard for Round 3 is probably still the best bet for most Fantasy managers.

However, given that so many matches so far have ended in a draw (eight out of 20), the likelihood of teams having something to play for in Round 3 has increased.

For countries like Brazil and Spain, securing the top spot in their respective groups may also prove crucial in order to enhance the likelihood of a more favourable draw in the knockout phase.

When looking at the Fixture Ticker, which is sorted by difficulty in Rounds 2 and 3 below, it’s striking just how many teams near the top failed to win their first match.

A Round 2 Wildcard could also appeal if some of your picks aren’t ‘optimal’ ones for Round 2, like Austria’s Marcel Sabitzer ($6.8m), who faces reigning champions Argentina.  

Or perhaps a few early tournament gambles didn’t pay off.

David Raum ($4.9m), Pervis Estupinan ($4.8m), Maxim De Cuyper ($4.7m), Jose Gimenez ($4.4m), Sven Widmer ($4.2m), Kenan Yildiz ($7.0m), Memphis Depay ($7.4m), Romelu Lukaku ($7.4m), Matheus Cunha ($7.3m) and Edin Dzeko ($6.1m) didn’t even make their nations’ starting XIs.

Budget goalkeepers Guillermo Ochoa ($4.2m), Sergio Rochet ($4.1m) and Craig Gordon ($3.5m) were also benched.

A Wildcard allows you to replace these rotation risks and non-starters with unlimited transfers.

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: ROUND 2 WILDCARD DRAFT

 

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35 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. wagner is king
    • 15 Years
    21 hours, 25 mins ago

    best 12th man pic for round 2

    have halland and mbappe

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    1. Kroenius
        21 hours, 17 mins ago

        Kane imo

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    2. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      21 hours ago

      Think Ismael Saibari will be a better pick than Brahim Diaz personally.

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      1. CoracAld2831
        • 5 Years
        20 hours, 51 mins ago

        The latter is on pens though.

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      2. Bobby Digital
        • 8 Years
        20 hours, 50 mins ago

        Scotland will put up a fight though?

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    3. PartyTime
      • 4 Years
      20 hours, 50 mins ago

      Goals for Ronaldo?
      1
      2
      Hatty
      4
      5

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      1. TafOnTour1
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        20 hours, 48 mins ago

        0.

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      2. Kroenius
          19 hours, 41 mins ago

          0,Bruno with 1G/1A though

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      3. Funkyav
        • 17 Years
        20 hours, 38 mins ago

        did i miss the world cup matchday 2 scout picks? Match day 1 ends today

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        1. Skonto Rigga
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 8 Years
          20 hours, 3 mins ago

          Tom's done a bus team already, Funkyav: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2026/06/17/fantasy-fifa-world-cup-2026-round-2-early-scout-picks

          These will be rubber-stamped tomorrow after tonight's final round of matches.

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          1. Funkyav
            • 17 Years
            20 hours, 2 mins ago

            Nice one, thanks

            Big decisions tomorrow!

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      4. Mother Farke
        • 2 Years
        19 hours, 44 mins ago

        Alphonso Davies punt too risky?

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        1. x.jim.x
          • 11 Years
          19 hours, 43 mins ago

          Didn't even start the last game

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          1. Winging it
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            18 hours, 12 mins ago

            He wasn't even in the squad because of injury, when fit he'll start.

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      5. Nightcrawler
        • 7 Years
        19 hours, 31 mins ago

        If I WC in match day 2, hope many free transfers do I get for matchday 3?

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        1. Nightcrawler
          • 7 Years
          19 hours, 30 mins ago

          How*

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        2. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          19 hours, 26 mins ago

          You will have 2 on Round 3/MD3.

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        3. The real Chief
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          19 hours, 7 mins ago

          You will have 3. You can carry 1 into the next round so add that to your 2FT for Round 3.

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          1. CoracAld2831
            • 5 Years
            18 hours, 48 mins ago

            No that's only if you use 1 and carry 1 to round 3 and not use WC

            Wild card resets your transfers in a round and will not carry them forward to Round 3.

            Just like in FPL before 5 transfer rule.

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            1. CoracAld2831
              • 5 Years
              18 hours, 47 mins ago

              Meaning you will only have 2 free transfers.

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              1. CoracAld2831
                • 5 Years
                18 hours, 42 mins ago

                In Round 3.

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            2. The real Chief
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              18 hours, 45 mins ago

              Thanks for that - nearly made a total erse of it.

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      6. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        19 hours, 21 mins ago

        That Portugal defence is awful

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      7. The Tinkerman
        • 10 Years
        19 hours, 11 mins ago

        Is the fifa fantasy game down for anyone else? I’m logged in but my team is gone and so are all my leagues… gives an error code about being able to retrieve a token?

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        1. Low Life
          • 16 Years
          18 hours, 57 mins ago

          Yep... managed to get in to do subs but keeps kicking me out / crashing / error 404 on leagues link

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        2. Paul Psychic Octopus
          • 15 Years
          18 hours, 43 mins ago

          Down for me - app and website. At 17.40.

          I can sometimes log in, and see my account/personal details. But not 'My Team'. Completely blank team and instead offers up the blank login screen again.

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      8. The real Chief
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        19 hours, 9 mins ago

        Yeah, can't bring up my team.Can access leagues and can see my team and points but cant amend anything. Shocking website.

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        1. DocSocrates
          • 8 Years
          18 hours, 53 mins ago

          It’s back up. But flaky.

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      9. Desperate Dan
        • 13 Years
        18 hours, 57 mins ago

        Is Leao fit to come on?

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      10. Blackburn4ever
        • 10 Years
        18 hours, 39 mins ago

        I captained Haaland last night and somehow it didn't register the captain change. I'm pretty sure I pressed confirm etc. Now seeing problems today I really think there are serious bugs in the app.

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        1. Christina.
          • 16 Years
          18 hours, 36 mins ago

          There are
          I own Odegaard, he was 4.8% ownership at kick off but never received Scouting bonus
          Now I have Ayoube Amaimouni-Echghouyab as picture next to his name
          It's a joke

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        2. angelacooke
            11 hours, 7 mins ago

            Indeed, I also changed Haaland as captain and took a screenshot, but after the Norway match I was surprised he hadn't changed again.

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        3. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          18 hours, 21 mins ago

          Also people have been reporting doing transfers and gotten a completely different usually non-playing player in their lineup that they wanted meaning it somehow randomized the transfer.

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        4. CoracAld2831
          • 5 Years
          18 hours, 17 mins ago

          It is going to look a little bad for Ronaldo if he does not perform tonight like the other "GOATS".

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        5. quandinho_
            8 hours, 57 mins ago

            Best 7.5m and under player to bring into my team for wirtz?

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