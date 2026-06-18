If your Round 1 team in Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 has flopped, or you simply want to maximise the Round 2 fixtures, an early Wildcard may appeal.

In this article, we look at what a Round 2 Wildcard squad could look like.

We will also identify some of the pros and cons of this approach.

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: ROUND 2 WILDCARD – PROS + CONS

The main downside of a Round 2 Wildcard is that the landscape could look very different by the time the Round 3 deadline arrives, with some of your qualified players potentially being rested for the final group match.

As a result, keeping the Wildcard for Round 3 is probably still the best bet for most Fantasy managers.

However, given that so many matches so far have ended in a draw (eight out of 20), the likelihood of teams having something to play for in Round 3 has increased.

For countries like Brazil and Spain, securing the top spot in their respective groups may also prove crucial in order to enhance the likelihood of a more favourable draw in the knockout phase.

When looking at the Fixture Ticker, which is sorted by difficulty in Rounds 2 and 3 below, it’s striking just how many teams near the top failed to win their first match.

A Round 2 Wildcard could also appeal if some of your picks aren’t ‘optimal’ ones for Round 2, like Austria’s Marcel Sabitzer ($6.8m), who faces reigning champions Argentina.

Or perhaps a few early tournament gambles didn’t pay off.

David Raum ($4.9m), Pervis Estupinan ($4.8m), Maxim De Cuyper ($4.7m), Jose Gimenez ($4.4m), Sven Widmer ($4.2m), Kenan Yildiz ($7.0m), Memphis Depay ($7.4m), Romelu Lukaku ($7.4m), Matheus Cunha ($7.3m) and Edin Dzeko ($6.1m) didn’t even make their nations’ starting XIs.

Budget goalkeepers Guillermo Ochoa ($4.2m), Sergio Rochet ($4.1m) and Craig Gordon ($3.5m) were also benched.

A Wildcard allows you to replace these rotation risks and non-starters with unlimited transfers.

FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026: ROUND 2 WILDCARD DRAFT