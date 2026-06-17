Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026: Round 2 early Scout Picks

Round 1 of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 has yet to reach its conclusion, yet we are already beginning to think about Round 2.

We’ve already had a look at the best and worst fixtures, and now it’s time to take an early stab at a Round 2 Scout Picks.

It’s important to say that these Scout Picks are for Round 2 in isolation.

We will finalise our selection closer to Thursday’s deadline, shaped by the remaining Round 1 matches and any injury/fitness concerns.

GOALKEEPERS

We have chosen Hernan Galindez ($4.2m) and Maxime Crepeau ($4.0m) as our goalkeepers.

Ecuador and Canada both rank highly on the Round 2 clean sheet odds list:

Galindez and Crepeau currently qualify for the Scouting Bonus, although that may change by the time we reach Round 2, with ownership rates of 4.7% and 4.6%, respectively.

Canada conceded just 0.98 expected goals (xG) in their opening match of the World Cup against Bosnia and Herzegovina, with a questionable Qatar team awaiting them next.

DEFENDERS

We’ve also picked defenders from the top two nations on the clean sheet odds list.

Marc Cucurella ($5.1m) is included for Spain’s match against Saudi Arabia. With Luis de la Fuente’s men expected to dominate possession, the left-back is likely to be given plenty of freedom to roam forward, and was a threat in the stalemate with Cabo Verde.

Theo Hernandez ($5.0m) is a somewhat riskier pick, especially with positional rival Lucas Digne ($5.0m) lurking, but he is surely France’s best left-back. A dynamic option down the flank, he was one of Les Blues’ top performers at Euro 2024. He also offers the potential for the Scouting Bonus, with 3.8% ownership.

The same is true for budget options Joel Ordonez ($3.9m) and Vladimir Coufal ($3.6m), who are set to face Curacao and South Africa, respectively.

Coufal supplied an assist in Round 1, and nearly banked another near the end, both from long throws into the box. Given Czechia’s proficiency at set plays, which we highlighted in our earlier team preview, further success could arrive against South Africa, who crumbled in their World Cup opener against Mexico.

Ritsu Doan ($5.1m), another Scouting Bonus pick, is our punt at the back. As one of Japan’s main attacking threats, he provides both goal and assist potential as a wing-back against Tunisia. No other teammate could better his expected goal involvement (xGI) tally in qualifying (5.29).

MIDFIELDERS

The opposition only heightens Michael Olise ($9.5m), Bruno Fernandes (£8.5m) and Raphinha’s ($8.5m) appeal in Round 2.

They are up against Iraq, Uzbekistan and Haiti, respectively.

Olise is impossible to overlook in Round 2. He was superb in the win over Senegal, and his creativity and involvement at set plays make him a standout option.

Fernandes is one of the most well-rounded players in World Cup Fantasy. He created more key passes than any other Portugal player in qualifying, scored three times and should be in the mix for the (big!) chances created bonus.

Raphinha, meanwhile, is a real difference maker. He was Brazil’s top scorer in qualifying and led the way for shots and key passes. He also takes penalties, corners and free-kicks. While not at his best against Morocco, this

Olise, Fernandes and Raphinha are all over the 5% ownership mark, but we have called up two relative differentials in midfield, namely Hakan Calhanoglu (£$7.1m) and James Rodriguez ($6.5m).

Calhanoglu is on all set plays for Turkey, including penalties. He faces Paraguay next, who were completely dominated by the United States in Round 1, conceding 16 shots and four big chances. While Turkey themselves fell to defeat, they racked up loads of opportunities. Calhanoglu, with five shots and four key passes, posted some strong underlying numbers.

As for James, he’s Colombia’s creator-in-chief and banked six assists in qualifying, with an appealing matchup against DR Congo.

FORWARD

Kylian Mbappe ($10.5m) and Harry Kane ($10.5m) are the two most-owned forwards in World Cup Fantasy.

A combined 13 goals were scored in qualification, with each striker racking up 25+ shots.

Mbappe then produced a 14-point haul in Tuesday’s win over Senegal.

Key centre-backs Mohammed Salisu and Alexander Djiku are both out injured for Ghana, which only heightens Kane’s appeal.

Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m) was strongly in the discussion for the third slot, with Spain set to face Saudi Arabia, but in the end, we’ve opted for Ecuador’s Enner Valencia ($5.9m), having seen Curacao crumble on Sunday.

On penalties and direct free-kicks, he also qualifies for Scouting Bonus, sitting in just 0.8% of squads.

ROUND 2 SCOUT PICKS – BUS TEAM