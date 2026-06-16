World Cup Fantasy notes: Vozinha superb, Torres poor + Yamal’s fitness

Cape Verde shocked European champions Spain on day five of the 2026 World Cup, as they held La Roja to an unlikely draw.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, which include match stats from our World Cup toolkit.

SPAIN 0-0 CAPE VERDE

Tackle bonus: Gavi, Monteiro

Gavi, Monteiro Top points scorers: Vozinha (11), Laporte (9), Llorente (9), Moreira (9), Pico (9), Diney (9)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

Spain had 27 shots in this match without finding the net, but it was all a bit pedestrian for La Roja, with too many sideways passes allowing Cape Verde to keep their defensive shape.

When Luis de la Fuente’s men did threaten, Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha ($3.9m) was more than equal to it. In a brilliant display, the 40-year-old made seven saves to total 11 points, the most of any player on show in Atlanta.

($3.9m) was more than equal to it. In a brilliant display, the 40-year-old made seven saves to total 11 points, the most of any player on show in Atlanta. Lamine Yamal ($10.0m) and Nico Williams ($7.8m) both started on the bench for Spain after injury. Gavi ($6.5m) subsequently played off the left, but without their influential wingers, La Roja lacked pace and the x-factor needed to break Cape Verde down. Yamal came on for the final 20 minutes and looked lively, but Williams was restricted to a late cameo.

“I’m confident that Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams will be in better condition for the match against Saudi Arabia national football team, along with the rest of the players as well. That’s the objective we need to focus on in the short term. Today, the goal was to give them some minutes to help them gain confidence and match rhythm so they can be in better shape for future matches.” – Luis de la Fuente