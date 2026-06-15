Scout Notes

World Cup Fantasy notes: $5.3m Summerville shines + Kubo injury

15 June 2026 19 comments
Skonto Rigga Skonto Rigga
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Japan twice pegged the Netherlands back to ensure the Group F opener ended with the spoils shared.

It was the proverbial game of two halves: a cagey, underwhelming contest that failed to live up to its pre-match billing before the interval, but one that gave way to a more entertaining affair after the break. All four goals came in the second half.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

THE NETHERLANDS 2-2 JAPAN

  • Goals: van Dijk, Summerville | Nakamura, Kamada
  • Assists: Gravenberch x2 | Kubo, Ogawa
  • Shot on target bonus: Malen
  • Tackle bonus: de Jong | Kamada
  • Top points scorers: Kamada (11), Gravenberch (10), Nakamura (10), Summerville (9), van Dijk (8), Kubo (7)

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES

  • A draw felt about right, with the two nations finishing on 10 shots apiece. Netherlands had the clear edge on xG (1.04-0.49) and possession (60%), however, with all 10 of their efforts coming from inside the opposition box.
  • Donyell Malen ($6.1m) led the line for the Dutch, coming the closest to scoring out of anyone in the first half. He forced an excellent save out of Zion Suzuki ($4.3m) with a shot before heading straight at the Japan ‘keeper from close range. The spectre of Memphis Depay ($7.4m) looms large, however. Depay, who has had an injury-affected campaign, replaced Malen with 20 minutes to go, and with each appearance (he also came on as a substitute in a pre-tournament friendly), he’s edging closer to the starting XI.
  • Ronald Koeman could redeploy Malen on the right, of course, but Crysencio Summerville ($5.3m) is doing what he can to nail down that role. The West Ham United winger was uncapped at the start of this month but featured in the Netherlands’ final two warm-up matches and got the nod on Sunday, curling in an excellent effort to restore his country’s lead at 2-1. A Sweden side still without a clean sheet under Graham Potter could give him further opportunities.
  • On the opposite flank, Cody Gakpo ($7.7m) found himself double-marked and struggled for space. He did test Suzuki with one second-half effort, though.
  • Ryan Gravenberch ($6.1m) plays in a more advanced role for his national team than he does with Liverpool, with Frenkie de Jong ($7.0m) – who collected tackle bonus – the ‘six’ for Koeman’s side. Nevertheless, his two assists did come from deep: a cross from a recycled set piece and short, simple pass to Summerville, who did the rest with his curling effort.
  • Japan did look vulnerable to set pieces, with five of the Netherlands’ 10 efforts coming from dead-ball situations. Virgil van Dijk ($5.5m) exploited that with his header from Gravenberch’s cross, while the other two ‘Vans’ at the back also had set-piece chances. Tijjani Reijnders ($6.5m) was on corner-taking duties for the Dutch.
  • We didn’t see the attacking best of Denzel Dumfries ($5.7m) but the right-back did create a couple of chances, and he’ll likely get more freedom in the next two Rounds to come.
  • While the attack-minded Ritsu Doan ($5.1m) being classified as a defender has rightly drawn him to the attention of Fantasy managers, it was Japan’s other wing-back, Keito Nakamura ($5.5m), who caught the eye. Off-puttingly listed as a midfielder in World Cup Fantasy, so he gets one point for a clean sheet instead of four, Nakamura nevertheless produced a double-digit haul thanks to his goal and two Scouting Bonus points. Yes, his equaliser at 1-1 was deflected, but he had come close to scoring in the first half when shooting narrowly wide, and no one in Samurai Blue had as many shots (three). He also teed up a chance in the first half.
  • We didn’t see too much of key attackers Ayase Ueda ($7.0m) and Takefusa Kubo ($7.0m), although the former did peel beautifully off the Dutch defence to lash a first-half chance narrowly wide. Kubo was reduced to a shot from distance and, worryingly, hobbled off with a knee injury. He was later sighted in a wheelchair, and that came after his manager had given the following quote:

“As for Takefusa Kubo, I haven’t yet received a detailed report from the medical staff, but I saw him walking on his own earlier, so I hope it’s something minor, if possible.” – Hajime Moriyasu, via Futbol Fantasy

19 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. JOZ
    • 15 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Hello legends! Anyone know what happens if you sub out your captain? Does armband got to VC?

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    1. moz_1983
      • 13 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      I think so, but you can change your captain to another player who hasn't played yet, non?

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      1. Holmes
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 33 mins ago

        His VC has probably scored higher than his captain and he wants to claim those VC points.

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        1. JOZ
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 9 mins ago

          Yes this haha

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    2. Raoul Nogues
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        I think automatic changes apply only if
        - you don't touch your team after the deadline
        - your captain doesn't play any single minute

        If you take your captain out after his game, you will be forced to name another captain

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        1. JOZ
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 7 mins ago

          Sounds like a user interface conundrum...I mean it the game can't force you to select another another catain haha

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      • Studs Up
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        auto subs become irrelevant once u make changes after deadline

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    3. TafOnTour1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Quite a fair few journalists (and reliable ones at that) saying Lamine Yamal is fit and ready to start. One to keep an eye on for sure...

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    4. Pep Roulette
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Any particular reason why everyone's wildcarding in MD3?

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      1. Kroenius
          59 mins ago

          Cuz there will probably be a lot of rotation by teams that have secured 1st place or qualification and can't change their position

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        • Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 16 Years
          56 mins ago

          Because we don't need it anywhere else.

          We have loads of transfers in the knockout rounds.

          And MD3 has a lot of highly rotated top teams so we'd be better served picking up low owned gems that we've had 2 games to scout.

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      2. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 16 Years
        52 mins ago

        I have money ITB for this move.

        Sell one:
        A) Sane (scouting bonus)
        B) Wirtz

        Buy one:
        1. Yamal
        2. Vini
        3. Salah

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        1. Bobby Digital
          • 8 Years
          44 mins ago

          We'll know more after tonight's games. I'd probably get rid of Sane, he looked pretty poor yesterday.

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        2. Kroenius
            25 mins ago

            I'd rather buy Raphinha and sell somebody cheaper. Sane looked bad but Nagelsmann likes him it seems and Ivory Coast isn't extremely hard imo

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          • Glokollur nr.1
            • 10 Years
            just now

            vini as of now

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          • Christina.
            • 16 Years
            just now

            Wait until 1 and 3 plays to make that call

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        3. Winging it
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          19 mins ago

          Having played the 12th man chip on Havertz and therefore not captaining him, twist with Musiala to Torres today, yes or no?

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          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            Twist

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        4. deyell
          • 8 Years
          15 mins ago

          who would you pick for matchday 2 and 3 as a cheap midfielder. Brahim Diaz or Saibari?

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