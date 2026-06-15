We saw a fairly even match between Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador, and it took a 90th-minute goal from the Elephants to steal the win.
Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.
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CÔTE D’IVOIRE 1-0 ECUADOR
- Goal: A.Diallo
- Assist: Singo
- Tackle Bonus: Vite
- Shots on target bonus: A.Diallo
- Top points scorers: Singo (12), Agbadou (9), Konan (9), A.Diallo (9), Fofana (9).
TEAM STATS
PLAYER STATS
SCOUT NOTES
- Both starting XIs raised a few eyebrows when they dropped. Amad Diallo ($5.9m), who has played a huge role under Emerse Faé, surprisingly missed out for Côte d’Ivoire. Ecuador also left winger Nilson Angulo ($6.0m) and wing-back Pervis Estupiñán ($4.8m) on the bench from the start. The first two had to settle for substitute appearances, although Estupiñán failed to feature at all. Côte d’Ivoire also left two other key attackers, Simon Adingra ($5.6m) and Evann Guessand ($6.3m), unused on the bench.
- From a statistical perspective, Côte d’Ivoire controlled the match. Ecuador edged possession with 52%, but the Elephants generated more xG (expected goals), produced 15 attempts on goal, landed more shots on target and created two big chances compared to Ecuador’s one.
- Ecuador controlled possession more effectively during the first half, although both sides still managed six shots each before the break. Each team also created a big chance.
- The first major opportunity fell to Ecuador striker Enner Valencia ($5.9m). Defender Piero Hincapié ($4.7m) drilled a dangerous low cross into the box from the left flank, and a slip from a Côte d’Ivoire centre-back gifted Valencia the chance, but the striker blasted his effort over the bar.
- Another defensive mistake soon handed Ecuador a second opening. John Yeboah ($5.1m), who impressed heavily during the build-up to the tournament, pounced on a miscommunication at the back before curling a left-footed strike from the right wing against the crossbar.
- Moments later, Pedro Vite ($5.2m) threaded a clever pass into Alan Minda ($4.9m) inside the penalty area, but his strike also crashed against the woodwork.
- The second half then swung in Côte d’Ivoire’s favour. Yan Diomande ($5.9m) whipped in a pinpoint cross from the right wing, which gave Elye Wahi ($5.9m) a huge opportunity, but the forward failed to keep his effort down and rattled the bar himself.
- Côte d’Ivoire continued to increase the pressure. Diomande later switched to the left flank after Diallo entered the match before the 60th minute, and the winger caused constant problems. He twisted his way through the Ecuador defence brilliantly but ultimately lashed his effort high over the bar.
- The breakthrough finally arrived in the 90th minute. Centre-back Wilfried Singo ($4.4m) surged forward from deep before slipping the ball into Diallo, who guided a first-time left-footed finish into the bottom-left corner.
- It really was a tale of two halves. Both sides struck the woodwork multiple times and wasted several excellent chances, but while Diomande arguably stood out as the best player on the pitch, Diallo ultimately made the difference from the bench.
- Côte d’Ivoire also welcomed Odilon Kossounou ($4.3m) back from injury. The defender featured for the closing stages and provided a timely boost ahead of their huge Round 2 clash against Germany.
- Meanwhile, Ecuador will now look to bounce back against a struggling Curaçao side in the next round.