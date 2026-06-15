Scout Notes

World Cup Fantasy notes: Diallo goal, Diomande dazzles + Ecuador wasteful

15 June 2026 19 comments
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We saw a fairly even match between Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador, and it took a 90th-minute goal from the Elephants to steal the win.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

CÔTE D’IVOIRE 1-0 ECUADOR

diallo goal

  • Goal: A.Diallo
  • Assist: Singo
  • Tackle Bonus: Vite
  • Shots on target bonus: A.Diallo
  • Top points scorers: Singo (12), Agbadou (9), Konan (9), A.Diallo (9), Fofana (9).

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

diallo goal

diallo goal

SCOUT NOTES

  • Both starting XIs raised a few eyebrows when they dropped. Amad Diallo ($5.9m), who has played a huge role under Emerse Faé, surprisingly missed out for Côte d’Ivoire. Ecuador also left winger Nilson Angulo ($6.0m) and wing-back Pervis Estupiñán ($4.8m) on the bench from the start. The first two had to settle for substitute appearances, although Estupiñán failed to feature at all. Côte d’Ivoire also left two other key attackers, Simon Adingra ($5.6m) and Evann Guessand ($6.3m), unused on the bench.
  • From a statistical perspective, Côte d’Ivoire controlled the match. Ecuador edged possession with 52%, but the Elephants generated more xG (expected goals), produced 15 attempts on goal, landed more shots on target and created two big chances compared to Ecuador’s one.
  • Ecuador controlled possession more effectively during the first half, although both sides still managed six shots each before the break. Each team also created a big chance.
  • The first major opportunity fell to Ecuador striker Enner Valencia ($5.9m). Defender Piero Hincapié ($4.7m) drilled a dangerous low cross into the box from the left flank, and a slip from a Côte d’Ivoire centre-back gifted Valencia the chance, but the striker blasted his effort over the bar.
  • Another defensive mistake soon handed Ecuador a second opening. John Yeboah ($5.1m), who impressed heavily during the build-up to the tournament, pounced on a miscommunication at the back before curling a left-footed strike from the right wing against the crossbar.
  • Moments later, Pedro Vite ($5.2m) threaded a clever pass into Alan Minda ($4.9m) inside the penalty area, but his strike also crashed against the woodwork.
  • The second half then swung in Côte d’Ivoire’s favour. Yan Diomande ($5.9m) whipped in a pinpoint cross from the right wing, which gave Elye Wahi ($5.9m) a huge opportunity, but the forward failed to keep his effort down and rattled the bar himself.
  • Côte d’Ivoire continued to increase the pressure. Diomande later switched to the left flank after Diallo entered the match before the 60th minute, and the winger caused constant problems. He twisted his way through the Ecuador defence brilliantly but ultimately lashed his effort high over the bar.
  • The breakthrough finally arrived in the 90th minute. Centre-back Wilfried Singo ($4.4m) surged forward from deep before slipping the ball into Diallo, who guided a first-time left-footed finish into the bottom-left corner.
  • It really was a tale of two halves. Both sides struck the woodwork multiple times and wasted several excellent chances, but while Diomande arguably stood out as the best player on the pitch, Diallo ultimately made the difference from the bench.
  • Côte d’Ivoire also welcomed Odilon Kossounou ($4.3m) back from injury. The defender featured for the closing stages and provided a timely boost ahead of their huge Round 2 clash against Germany.
  • Meanwhile, Ecuador will now look to bounce back against a struggling Curaçao side in the next round.
19 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Which Subway Socceroo do you hope your team picks up?

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  2. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 53 mins ago

    Will the site include beard analytics for the upcoming season?

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  3. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Where has the Kingdom gone?

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  4. The Knights Template
    • 12 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    This is pretty embarrassing, I’m hear by mine self!

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    1. Kroenius
        1 hour, 44 mins ago

        I'm here as well. How is your WC Fantasy going?

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        1. The Knights Template
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 42 mins ago

          I am in plenty of other tourneys, I’m really interested in yellow card magnets from lesser teams.

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          1. Kroenius
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              Mine isn't great. 27 points currently. A combi of Galindez,Kimmich,Dest,Coufal and McSauce will do that,with Kobel,Xhaka,Dumfries and Kadoiglu benched already. Still have Darwizzy,Messi,Kane,Doku (current Captain),Bruno, Luis Diaz and 12th men Haaland

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              1. The Knights Template
                • 12 Years
                1 hour, 37 mins ago

                I think you will be fine!

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            • Kroenius
                1 hour, 17 mins ago

                What are your Transfer idea's for M2. I'm kicking McSauce + somebody else. (M3 wildcard,so just M2) I'm looking at Vini/Raphinha/Guimaraes. Also one of the cheap Japan midfielders,like Kamada,Maeda or Junya Ito,which depends on Kubo injury. Other idea's are Mbappe/Olise/Doue,Salah against NZ and many that haven't played M1.

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            • The Knights Template
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 41 mins ago

              And thank you for responding! I hope you get a grav and stick around!

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              1. Kroenius
                  1 hour, 35 mins ago

                  My 1st Fifa fantasy. 3 halfway quitted FPL's against friends. 1 and half FPL Challenge,1 Euro's but most active on UCL Fantasy/predcitions.
                  Are you als doing chip challenge/bracket predictor on Fifa (Match predictions do I on a Belgian site with friends & fam)

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          2. The Knights Template
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 43 mins ago

            Where is the fabled DZ!

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          3. BR510
              1 hour, 39 mins ago

              Forgot to move captain from Vasquez to Havertz. Keep or move to Oyarzabal (have Diaz, Bruno, Olise, Haaland backup)

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              1. Kroenius
                  1 hour, 37 mins ago

                  Move to Oyarzabal. I've moved mine from Kimmich to Doku atm,with Bruno,Diaz,Kane,Messi & Darwin backup

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                • Paul Psychic Octopus
                  • 15 Years
                  1 hour, 36 mins ago

                  Definitely move to Oyarzabal.

                  I moved from Vasquez to Havertz so have a different stick or twist problem. Should have captained Brown instead but 13 points is decent.

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                  1. Kroenius
                      1 hour, 33 mins ago

                      I'm looking for 10+ with a captain. Anything above 10-12,I'd not switch.

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                • Holmes
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 23 mins ago

                  Schlotterback captain, thanks to max cap! Lets see if he can be beaten.

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                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 17 mins ago

                    Is he a lummox?

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                    1. Holmes
                      • 12 Years
                      1 hour, 12 mins ago

                      No, more in adroit territory

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