We saw a fairly even match between Côte d’Ivoire and Ecuador, and it took a 90th-minute goal from the Elephants to steal the win.

Here are our Scout Notes from the game, featuring match stats from our World Cup Toolkit page.

CÔTE D’IVOIRE 1-0 ECUADOR

Goal: A.Diallo

A.Diallo Assist: Singo

Singo Tackle Bonus: Vite

Vite Shots on target bonus: A.Diallo

A.Diallo Top points scorers: Singo (12), Agbadou (9), Konan (9), A.Diallo (9), Fofana (9).

TEAM STATS

PLAYER STATS

SCOUT NOTES