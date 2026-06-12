World Cup Fantasy 2026

Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 captaincy: How + when to change

12 June 2026 44 comments
FPLReactions FPLReactions
Share:

Captaincy is one of the biggest parts of Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026, and getting it right can make a huge difference to your rank.

In this guide, we’ll recap exactly what captaincy is, how the system works, and most importantly, when you should change your captain during a matchday to maximise points.

HOW DOES THE CAPTAINCY WORK IN FANTASY FIFA WORLD CUP 2026?

Best Captain - Gameweek

Before each Round (aka Gameweek/Matchday), managers must select both a captain and vice-captain before the deadline. Your captain scores double points, whilst your vice-captain only steps in if the captain fails to play any minutes.

One of the biggest features in Fantasy FIFA World Cup 2026 is the ability to change captains during a live Round.

Managers can switch captaincy an unlimited number of times, as long as the new captain has not played yet and the previous captain has already completed their match.

However, once you move the armband away from a player, you immediately lose their doubled points. Your new captain then becomes the player whose score is doubled instead.

Managers should also note that making manual changes during a live round, including substitutions or captaincy switches, disables automatic substitutions for the remainder of the matchday.

HOW DO YOU CHANGE CAPTAIN?

So, we now know how captaincy works. We know that once you move the armband away from a player, you lose their doubled points, and we also know we can switch captains as many times as we want, as long as the new captain has not played yet. But how do we actually change captain?

Using the team image above as an example, if we aren’t happy with our current captaincy return (more on that shortly), then we can make a switch. If Nico Elvedi ($4.3m) -pictured in the above team – failed to deliver the points we wanted, it would make sense to move the armband on to a player playing later in the schedule.

For example, we could take the captaincy off Elvedi and hand it to Joshua Kimmich ($5.5m), whose match takes place afterwards.

To do this, simply click on the player you want to captain and select the CAPTAIN option, as shown below.

WHEN TO CHANGE CAPTAIN?

Knowing when to change captain is one of the toughest decisions in Fantasy Football.

Captaincy switches can be one of the best ways to gain ground in mini-leagues. It can also improve your global rank. Moving the armband from a player who blanked to someone yet to play can completely change a Round.

However, managers also need to be careful. Although switching captains offers huge upside, it can just as easily backfire. Getting too greedy can have a negative effect. Moving away from a player who already delivered a strong score means risking those valuable doubled points in the hope your new captain does even better.

The example above is a good way to understand when to switch captains. Mexico’s Johan Vásquez ($4.7m) kept a clean sheet and picked up Scouting Bonus points on Thursday. Nine points is a solid return.

However, several factors should influence whether we stick or twist.

The first thing to consider is timing. This score arrived on day one of Round 1, and another 22 matches and 44 teams still remain. That leaves plenty of opportunities for another player to explode with a huge double-digit haul.

Many Fantasy managers will remember Anthony Gordon producing a massive 54-point captaincy haul in UCL Fantasy. Imagine settling for a nine-pointer and missing out on a score like that!

However, the decision is not just about how many matches remain. We also need to consider the quality of the remaining captaincy options.

When judging the quality of a captaincy opportunity, we need to assess the upside of the players still left to play. Key factors include role in the team, penalty and set-piece duties, current form, and fixture difficulty. All of these can heavily influence captaincy potential.

Using the schedule above as an example, several standout options still remain. These include Scott McTominay ($6.5m) against Haiti, Germany attackers versus Curaçao, Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m) against Cabo Verde, France attackers facing Senegal, Erling Haaland ($10.5m) against Iraq, and Lionel Messi ($10.0m) versus Algeria. Portugal attackers against DR Congo and Colombia assets against Uzbekistan also offer huge upside on the final day.

There are still plenty of high-quality captaincy opportunities available. That is important. Because of this, switching captain in this situation would look like a smart move.

Of course, these decisions become much tougher as the round progresses. Fewer fixtures remain. The quality of the opportunities also drops, and the risk attached to switching captains increases. The margin for error becomes much smaller, too.

There is no definitive right or wrong answer either. Some Fantasy managers are happy to take bigger risks, whilst others prefer a far more conservative approach. Generally, many experienced Fantasy managers target around 10-12 points from their captain (aka 20-24 after the score is doubled). That is usually considered a strong return and a very respectable score.

That number can still vary depending on how early we are in the round and how many quality captaincy options remain. Picking up 10-12 points early in the week may still tempt managers into switching if several elite, high-upside assets are yet to play. The upside can still be huge, especially in favourable fixtures.

However, if your captain delivers 10-12 points during the latter stages of the round and only limited options remain, then sticking with that score may be the smarter move.

44 Comments Login to Post a Comment
  1. Faustus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 hours, 59 mins ago

    Strong work so far, FFS team.
    Can I ask if we're going to get access to the heat map data in the members area like in previous tournament years?

    Open Controls
    1. Skonto Rigga
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      6 hours, 32 mins ago

      Just replied to you on your previous post, Faustus!

      Open Controls
  2. beerhockeyrock
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    5 hours, 58 mins ago

    What's your "floor" of Captains points to stick with?
    I have the C on Vasquez, I have my 9 (18) I'm pretty satisfied
    BUT
    Haaland, Oyarzabal, Bruno still to play...tempting to gamble to get a few more

    What is the minimum points you'd be happy with? Settle for ?

    Open Controls
    1. MattB
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      Fixtures this week are too good to settle on 9, target Spain, Germany etc. commit to changing early and still rotate before the main ones play -

      I.e. I had Rangel Captain, 7 is ok, but realistically i’m going to take a punt on Spain or Germany assets later in the week, so I’m safer rotating now to others who play before incase they have a huge haul themselves

      Open Controls
      1. _Greg
        • 16 Years
        5 hours, 1 min ago

        I have Rangel and Gallardo captain. Feel quite reluctant to move the captain!

        Open Controls
  3. puma
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 hours, 56 mins ago

    I am not seeing a way to change my vice captain to captain. First game day I selected Captain Coufal, Vice Captain Dest. Coufal played, Dest has not, and I was planning to go with Dest next. Does not seem to be an option since he was selected as a vice captain already. Ouch. (Not that Dest was remotely likely to have kept the armand through the next game days...but who knows!)

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      5 hours, 27 mins ago

      Change the VC to someone else. Then Dest can be captained - ISDB

      Open Controls
      1. puma
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 hours, 22 mins ago

        Thanks, that works. Tossing it on someone I have two playing that day.

        Open Controls
    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      5 hours, 14 mins ago

      I usually put the vice captain in this format to someone i never would normally captain.

      Open Controls
      1. puma
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        4 hours, 18 mins ago

        For sure, noted for the future. It was a mistake. Just threw it on someone and knew I'd change later! Really, not going to be a major problem. A good option for captaincy pretty much every day. Just did not want to miss that massive Dest haul in their historically massive win today. (Yeah...I don't believe that, just trying to be positive...)

        Open Controls
  4. Da Kril
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    5 hours, 53 mins ago

    "Mikel Oyarzabal ($8.1m) against Spain,"

    Open Controls
  5. Da Kril
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 16 Years
    5 hours, 52 mins ago

    ^ ...um, oopsie?

    Open Controls
  6. Nice1Cyrille
    • 14 Years
    5 hours, 46 mins ago

    Has anyone else's ability to view the date, % selected etc disappeared from their Round 1 view? I have it for Round 2, but it's disappears when I switch back to Round 1. I want to be able to see the players by date for this current round without clicking on each individual player.

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 54 mins ago

      Same for everyone, don't think they'll fix it.

      Open Controls
    2. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      4 hours, 40 mins ago

      You cannot as the round 1 has entered in "making subs mode" while round 2 is in "make transfers" mode meaning they locked the tranfer window menu completely and that is probably tied to the mini menu.

      I think they did it this way so that you cannot exploit the game like you used to do in World Cup Fantasy 2022.

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 11 Years
        4 hours, 30 mins ago

        There's literally no reason for the drop-down to be disabled while the round is live. Why can none of these fantasy games hire decent devs?

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 14 Years
          4 hours, 23 mins ago

          Would you pay for it if they did?

          Open Controls
          1. x.jim.x
            • 11 Years
            4 hours, 19 mins ago

            If they actually bothered to put up a prize, I would consider it

            Open Controls
          2. The real Chief
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 hours, 12 mins ago

            It is a FIFA game, don't you think they are scamming enough from the punters to actually put something out that works.

            Open Controls
            1. GreennRed
              • 14 Years
              3 hours, 2 mins ago

              It's a free game and it works. First world problem to find dates for games in MD1. Someone's always gonna find some fault with it, same with FPL, UCL FF. It's FIFA not the Red Cross. If you don't like it don't play it 😉

              Open Controls
              1. x.jim.x
                • 11 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                It doesn’t “work”, that’s the whole point of the OP

                Open Controls
                1. GreennRed
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 20 mins ago

                  Life must be tough if a few more clicks on a FF game is difficult.

                  Open Controls
                  1. x.jim.x
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 5 mins ago

                    Hope they’re paying you for this PR campaign at least

                    Open Controls
    3. Tony Moon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 16 Years
      3 hours, 13 mins ago

      Yeah, it's really frustrating! Makes it far more complex to see when your remaining players play.

      Open Controls
  7. JBG
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    "Romain Molina reveals a shocking incident from Mexico vs South Africa

    • The referee reportedly had to stop the players during the water break because FOX was still showing commercials.

    • Play later resumed… while the channel was STILL broadcasting ads.

    • “These breaks aren’t for the players’ health — they’re designed for advertising and making money.”

    https://x.com/xKGx__/status/2065392148753621016

    I think pretty much everyone knew that these breaks weren't for the player's health and more for money.. but the fact that the ref had to stop the players to resume playing because the commercial break wasn't done, makes it so much worse.

    Open Controls
    1. Nightcrawler
      • 7 Years
      4 hours, 28 mins ago

      worst world cup host selection, for so many reasons

      Open Controls
    2. x.jim.x
      • 11 Years
      4 hours, 8 mins ago

      Infantino will not see heaven.

      Fair play to ITV for not actually going to adverts during the break though.

      Open Controls
    3. LangerznMash
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      I watched it live on ITV (no cut aways during water breaks) and don't recall the ref having to interfere or delay play restarting?

      Open Controls
  8. Pep Roulette
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 56 mins ago

    Which player in your team are you the most hopeful of? You think you won't switch the armband after that.

    Mine is Pedri vs Cape Verde

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 52 mins ago

      I'm hoping Havertz

      Open Controls
    2. JBG
      • 8 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Shankland, cause he's 0.8% owned. So if he hauls as my C that will be huge for my start.

      Open Controls
    3. Christina.
      • 16 Years
      4 hours, 51 mins ago

      Odegaard.
      Just dipped below 5%

      Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 14 Years
      4 hours, 42 mins ago

      Olise. But Max captain so I can avoid unkown form this round.

      Open Controls
    5. LangerznMash
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Salah as he is less than 5% owned and playing against a very attacking leftback so should get chances.

      Open Controls
  9. Defcons are for Kinnear
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 3 mins ago

    Is anyone else playing that Toshi Bet game? When can we make our round 2 selections?

    Open Controls
    1. CoracAld2831
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      Round 1 deadline has not yet expired.

      Still 35 hours left to change your pick.

      Open Controls
  10. CoracAld2831
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Are you sticking or twisting your captain tonight?

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      would twist for sure if I had to make the choice.

      Open Controls
  11. Scapegoat Salah
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Is it possible to enter a team for tonight’s games? Not made one yet

    Open Controls
    1. Holmes
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      I guess you can. Give a try.

      Open Controls
      1. Scapegoat Salah
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        It is saying about deadline being 18th June so not sure

        Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.